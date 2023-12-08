Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Dec. 9, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The ExchangeJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.9527
2The Little LiarMitch AlbomHarper$33.5063
3Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99126
4Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.9944
5The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.0038
6The BittlemoresJann ArdenRandom House Canada$36.9594
7HollyStephen KingScribner$39.991013
8The Armor of LightKen FollettViking$51.00-8
9Resurrection WalkMichael ConnellyLittle Brown & Company$38.00-3
10The EdgeDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$38.00-2

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Dec. 9, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Woman in MeBritney SpearsGallery Books$39.991
2The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.954
3My Name Is BarbraBarbra StreisandViking$63.005
4My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.003
5Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.992
6Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.997
7How Canada WorksPeter Mansbridge; Mark BulgutchSimon & Schuster$36.998
8Be UsefulArnold SchwarzeneggerPenguin Press$37.996
9EndgameOmid ScobieDey Street Books$39.50-
10OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.009

Paperback Fiction: Dec. 9, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.951
2Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.002
3The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.95-
4IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.993
5Heaven Official's Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu (Novel) Vol. 8 (Special Edition)Mo Xiang Tong Xiu; ZeldaCW; tai3_3Seven Seas Entertainment, LLC$39.99-
6Unnatural DeathPatricia CornwellGrand Central Publishing$24.99-
7It Happened One ChristmasChantel GuertinDoubleday Canada$22.007
8WildfireHannah GraceAtria Books$25.994
9Demon Copperhead IntlBarbara KingsolverHarper$26.99-
10A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$25.006

Canadian Fiction: Dec. 9, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.95-
2The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.001
3The BittlemoresJann ArdenRandom House Canada$36.952
4It Happened One ChristmasChantel GuertinDoubleday Canada$22.003
5Study for ObedienceSarah BernsteinKnopf Canada$29.955
6Three Holidays and a WeddingUzma Jalaluddin; Marissa StapleyViking$22.954
7Moon of the Turning LeavesWaubgeshig RiceRandom House Canada$24.956
8The Jazz Club SpyRoberta RichSimon & Schuster$24.997
9Moon of the Crusted SnowWaubgeshig RiceECW Press$19.959
10Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.958

Canadian Non-Fiction: Dec. 9, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.953
2My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.002
3Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.991
4How Canada WorksPeter Mansbridge; Mark BulgutchSimon & Schuster$36.994
5OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.005
6Life in Two WorldsTed Nolan; Meg MastersViking$35.006
7Where the Falcon FliesAdam ShoaltsPenguin Canada$36.007
8Draft DayDoug MacLean; Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.999
9The Memoirs of Miss Chief Eagle Testickle: Vol. 1Kent Monkman; Gisèle GordonMcClelland & Stewart$48.00-
10Ken Reid's Hometown Hockey HeroesKen ReidSimon & Schuster$24.99-

Juvenile: Dec. 9, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic Club InfluencersDav PilkeyGraphix$16.99-
2Guinness World Records 2024Craig GlendayGuinness World Records$36.952
3No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.991
4The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$22.993
5The Big CheeseJory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins$24.994
6Little Blue Truck's ChristmasAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$23.997
7Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book BiographyWendy Loggia; Elisa ChavarriGolden Books$7.999
8Stacey's Mistake: a Graphic Novel (the Baby-Sitters Club #14)Ann M. Martin; Ellen T. CrenshawGraphix$16.995
9The Bad Guys in Look Who's Talking (the Bad Guys #18)Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.996
10Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the Chalice of the GodsRick RiordanDisney-Hyperion$26.998

Self-Improvement: Dec. 9, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1How to Be the Love You SeekNicole LePeraHarper Paperbacks$25.99-
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
4The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003
5Hidden PotentialAdam GrantViking$42.008
6101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.994
7Build the Life You WantArthur C. Brooks; Oprah WinfreyPortfolio$39.99-
8The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.996
9The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.995
10Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.997

Romance/Erotica: Dec. 9, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99
2Heaven Official's Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu (Novel) Vol. 8 (Special Edition)Mo Xiang Tong Xiu; ZeldaCW; tai3_3Seven Seas Entertainment, LLC$39.99
3It Happened One ChristmasChantel GuertinDoubleday Canada$22.00
4WildfireHannah GraceAtria Books$25.99
5InheritanceNora RobertsSt. Martin's Press$40.00
6Wreck the HallsTessa BaileyAvon Books$23.99
7Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$26.99
8Three Holidays and a WeddingUzma Jalaluddin; Marissa StapleyViking$22.95
9Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95
10It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99

‘Dark horse’ energy stock picks are noteworthy