The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: December 24, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.9919
2A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.9923
3The Boys from BiloxiJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.9539
4Our Missing HeartsCeleste NgViking$36.0063
5Fairy TaleStephen KingScribner$39.99415
6The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.9556
7Desert StarMichael ConnellyLittle Brown$37.0076
8Demon Copperhead IntlBarbara KingsolverHarper$26.99-1
9Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.99-3
10No Plan BLee Child; Andrew ChildDelacorte Press$38.99108

Hardcover Non-Fiction: December 24, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.001
2Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.992
3The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.953
4SurrenderBonoDoubleday Canada$45.004
5Our Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$29.995
6I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.996
7The QueenAndrew MortonGrand Central Publishing$38.007
812 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.009
9Playing the Long GameChristine SinclairRandom House$34.008
10The Stories We TellJoanna GainesHarperCollins $38.99-

Paperback Fiction: December 24, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.991
2The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.004
3StealJames Patterson; Howard RoughanGrand Central Publishing$12.992
4VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.993
5Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.006
6InvisibleDanielle SteelDell$12.995
7Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.997
8A Gambling ManDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
9The Silent PatientAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$21.9910
10November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.999

Canadian Fiction: December 24, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.991
2The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.952
3Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.993
4FayneAnn-Marie MacDonaldKnopf Canada$40.004
5Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.997
6The Last ChairliftJohn IrvingKnopf Canada$45.006
7Look Both WaysLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$24.995
8The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$24.009
9Things We Do in the DarkJennifer HillierMinotaur Books$23.99-
10The MaidNita ProseViking$24.95-

Canadian Non-Fiction: December 24, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.991
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
3Our Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$29.993
412 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.005
5Playing the Long GameChristine SinclairRandom House$34.004
6True ReconciliationJody Wilson-RaybouldMcClelland & Stewart$32.957
7All Roads HomeBryan Trottier; Stephen Brunt; Jesse ThistleMcClelland & Stewart$35.008
8Talking to CanadiansRick MercerAnchor Canada$24.009
9DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.95-
10Hockey Hall of Fame True StoriesEric ZweigFirefly Books$24.956

Juvenile: December 24, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic Club 4 CollaborationsDav PilkeyGraphix$16.991
2Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 17)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.992
3The Sour GrapeJory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins$24.993
4The Bad Guys in the Others?!Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.994
5A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.995
6LEGO Race CarsEditors of KlutzKlutz$38.996
7I Spy ChristmasMarzollo, Jean; Wick, WalterCartwheel Books$19.998
8Moon RisingTui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.99-
9The Cool Bean Presents: As Cool As It GetsJory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins$13.507
10The Christmas PigJ. K. Rowling; Jim FieldScholastic$29.9910

Self-Improvement: December 24, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Our Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$29.992
2101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.993
3How to Meet Your SelfNicole LePeraHarper Wave$29.991
4The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.994
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.996
6The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse: the Animated StoryCharlie MackesyHarperOne$39.995
7The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.008
8Chicken Soup for the Soul: the Magic of ChristmasAmy NewmarkChicken Soup for the Soul Publishing$17.957
9When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
10How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.999

Historical Fiction: December 24, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisher List Price
1The Orphan's Letters (the Red Cross Orphans, Book 2)Glynis PetersOne More Chapter$24.99
2Angels of the ResistanceNoelle SalazarMIRA$22.99
3Flying AngelsDanielle SteelDell$11.99
4CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$22.99
5Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.99
6Before We Were YoursLisa WingateBallantine Books$12.99
7The Orphan ThiefGlynis PetersOne More Chapter$12.99
8All the Broken PlacesJohn BoyneBond Street Books$36.95
9The Lost Girls of ParisPam JenoffPark Row Books$12.99
10The Dictionary of Lost WordsPip WilliamsBallantine Books$23.00

Previous Bestsellers Lists

