Bestsellers

The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Feb. 06, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: February 06, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.9534
2Pretty Little WifeDarby KaneWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$23.9925
3Our Darkest NightJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.9973
4The Wrong FamilyTarryn FisherGraydon House Books$22.9955
5Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.00410
6The Vanishing HalfBrit BennettRiverhead Books$36.00614
7The Last Garden in EnglandJulia KellyGallery Books$24.9983
8NeighborsDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1
9The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.5012
10The RussianJames Patterson and James O. BornLittle Brown$35.00-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: February 06, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Keep SharpSanjay GuptaSimon & Schuster$37.002
2A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.001
3UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.003
4GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.004
5The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.006
6Girl with No JobClaudia OshryGallery Books$36.00-
7Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.957
8Till Murder Do Us PartJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$22.99-
9BreathJames NestorRiverhead Books$37.005
10If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$32.00-

Paperback Fiction: February 06, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The InnJames PattersonGrand Central$12.991
2A Minute to MidnightDavid BaldacciGrand Central$12.992
3RevengeJames Patterson and Andrew HolmesGrand Central$12.99-
4BlindsideJames Patterson and James O. BornGrand Central$22.998
5Moral CompassDanielle SteelDell$11.99-
6The Lost and Found BookshopSusan WiggsAvon Books$12.99-
7Shadows in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's Paperbacks$11.996
8Finally YouDebbie MacomberMira Books$12.997
9The Yellow WifeSadeqa JohnsonAtria / 37 Ink$24.999
10The PersuasionIris JohansenGrand Central$12.995

Canadian Fiction: February 06, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.951
2Our Darkest NightJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow$23.993
3Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.002
4Gutter ChildJael RichardsonHarper Avenue$24.99-
5Jonny AppleseedJoshua WhiteheadArsenal Pulp Press$19.95-
6How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.954
7Butter Honey Pig BreadFrancesca EkwuyasiArsenal Pulp Press$23.95-
8News of the World Movie Tie-InPaulette JilesWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$21.005
9The Glass HotelEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$24.996
10Highland TreasureLynsay SandsAvon Books$10.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: February 06, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$32.002
2From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.991
3EmbersRichard WagameseDouglas and McIntyre (2013)$18.95-
412 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.956
521 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.954
6The Skin We're InDesmond ColeDoubleday Canada$29.953
7BeautiesDuthie, JamesHarperCollins Canada$34.997
8All Together NowAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$27.008
9Successful AgingDaniel J. LevitinPenguin Canada$23.009
10Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.005

Juvenile: February 06, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst DayAnn. M. Martin and Katy FarinaGraphix$13.995
3I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.994
4Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret Tui T. Sutherland and Mike HolmesGraphix$16.992
5Dog Man: Grime and PunishmentDav PilkeyGraphix$15.996
6Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep EndJeff KinneyAmulet$17.997
7The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New GirlAnn M. Martin and Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.993
8The Ickabog J. K. RowlingScholastic$36.998
9Little Blue Truck's ValentineAlice Schertle and Jill McElmurryHMH Books For Young Readers$19.99-
10Peppa Pig: Peppa's Valentine's DayCourtney Carbone and EoneScholastic $6.99-

Self Improvement: February 06, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Intelligent InvestorBenjamin GrahamHarper$31.001
2The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.955
3Burn after Writing (Pink)Sharon JonesTarcherPerigee$19.006
4Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.994
5The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
6How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.997
7The Untethered SoulMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$18.95-
8BurnoutEmily Nagoski and Amelia NagoskiBallantine Books$23.00-
9The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.959
10The Greatest SecretRhonda ByrneHarperOne$33.5010

Biography: February 06, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.00
2UntamedGlennon DoyleDial$37.00
3GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.00
4If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$32.00
5From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99
6EducatedTara WestoverHarperCollins Canada$22.99
7All Together NowAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$27.00
8Just As I AmCicely TysonHarperCollins Canada$35.99
9American DaughterStephanie Thornton Plymale and Elissa WaldHarperOne$23.99
10Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.00

Previous Bestsellers Lists

