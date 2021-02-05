The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Feb. 06, 2021

Build your reading list with the Globe Books newsletter. Sign up today.
Hardcover Fiction: February 06, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week's rank
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|3
|4
|2
|Pretty Little Wife
|Darby Kane
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$23.99
|2
|5
|3
|Our Darkest Night
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|7
|3
|4
|The Wrong Family
|Tarryn Fisher
|Graydon House Books
|$22.99
|5
|5
|5
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|4
|10
|6
|The Vanishing Half
|Brit Bennett
|Riverhead Books
|$36.00
|6
|14
|7
|The Last Garden in England
|Julia Kelly
|Gallery Books
|$24.99
|8
|3
|8
|Neighbors
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte Press
|$38.99
|-
|1
|9
|The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
|Charlie Mackesy
|HarperOne
|$28.50
|1
|2
|10
|The Russian
|James Patterson and James O. Born
|Little Brown
|$35.00
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: February 06, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Keep Sharp
|Sanjay Gupta
|Simon & Schuster
|$37.00
|2
|2
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
|1
|3
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|3
|4
|Greenlights
|Matthew McConaughey
|Crown
|$40.00
|4
|5
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel Van Der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|6
|6
|Girl with No Job
|Claudia Oshry
|Gallery Books
|$36.00
|-
|7
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|7
|8
|Till Murder Do Us Part
|James Patterson
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|-
|9
|Breath
|James Nestor
|Riverhead Books
|$37.00
|5
|10
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|-
Paperback Fiction: February 06, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Inn
|James Patterson
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|1
|2
|A Minute to Midnight
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|2
|3
|Revenge
|James Patterson and Andrew Holmes
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|-
|4
|Blindside
|James Patterson and James O. Born
|Grand Central
|$22.99
|8
|5
|Moral Compass
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|-
|6
|The Lost and Found Bookshop
|Susan Wiggs
|Avon Books
|$12.99
|-
|7
|Shadows in Death
|J.D. Robb
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$11.99
|6
|8
|Finally You
|Debbie Macomber
|Mira Books
|$12.99
|7
|9
|The Yellow Wife
|Sadeqa Johnson
|Atria / 37 Ink
|$24.99
|9
|10
|The Persuasion
|Iris Johansen
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|5
Canadian Fiction: February 06, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|2
|Our Darkest Night
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|3
|3
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|2
|4
|Gutter Child
|Jael Richardson
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|-
|5
|Jonny Appleseed
|Joshua Whitehead
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$19.95
|-
|6
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|4
|7
|Butter Honey Pig Bread
|Francesca Ekwuyasi
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$23.95
|-
|8
|News of the World Movie Tie-In
|Paulette Jiles
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$21.00
|5
|9
|The Glass Hotel
|Emily St. John Mandel
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|6
|10
|Highland Treasure
|Lynsay Sands
|Avon Books
|$10.99
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: February 06, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|2
|2
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|1
|3
|Embers
|Richard Wagamese
|Douglas and McIntyre (2013)
|$18.95
|-
|4
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|6
|5
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|4
|6
|The Skin We're In
|Desmond Cole
|Doubleday Canada
|$29.95
|3
|7
|Beauties
|Duthie, James
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|7
|8
|All Together Now
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$27.00
|8
|9
|Successful Aging
|Daniel J. Levitin
|Penguin Canada
|$23.00
|9
|10
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
|5
Juvenile: February 06, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Cat Kid Comic Club
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|2
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst Day
|Ann. M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|5
|3
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|4
|4
|Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret
|Tui T. Sutherland and Mike Holmes
|Graphix
|$16.99
|2
|5
|Dog Man: Grime and Punishment
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|6
|6
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$17.99
|7
|7
|The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New Girl
|Ann M. Martin and Gabriela Epstein
|Graphix
|$16.99
|3
|8
|The Ickabog
| J. K. Rowling
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|8
|9
|Little Blue Truck's Valentine
|Alice Schertle and Jill McElmurry
|HMH Books For Young Readers
|$19.99
|-
|10
|Peppa Pig: Peppa's Valentine's Day
|Courtney Carbone and Eone
|Scholastic
|$6.99
|-
Self Improvement: February 06, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Intelligent Investor
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|1
|2
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|5
|3
|Burn after Writing (Pink)
|Sharon Jones
|TarcherPerigee
|$19.00
|6
|4
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|4
|5
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|3
|6
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|7
|7
|The Untethered Soul
|Michael A. Singer
|New Harbinger Publications
|$18.95
|-
|8
|Burnout
|Emily Nagoski and Amelia Nagoski
|Ballantine Books
|$23.00
|-
|9
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|9
|10
|The Greatest Secret
|Rhonda Byrne
|HarperOne
|$33.50
|10
Biography: February 06, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
|2
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|Dial
|$37.00
|3
|Greenlights
|Matthew McConaughey
|Crown
|$40.00
|4
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|5
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|6
|Educated
|Tara Westover
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|7
|All Together Now
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$27.00
|8
|Just As I Am
|Cicely Tyson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$35.99
|9
|American Daughter
|Stephanie Thornton Plymale and Elissa Wald
|HarperOne
|$23.99
|10
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
