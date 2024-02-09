Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: Feb. 10, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|Weeks on List
|1
|House of Flame and Shadow
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
|$42.00
|-
|1
|2
|Fourth Wing
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|2
|34
|3
|Iron Flame
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$39.99
|1
|12
|4
|The Fury
|Alex Michaelides
|Celadon Books
|$25.99
|4
|3
|5
|The Mystery Guest
|Nita Prose
|Viking
|$24.95
|-
|1
|6
|Good Material
|DollyAlderton
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.00
|-
|1
|7
|Canadian Boyfriend
|Jenny Holiday
|Forever
|$22.99
|-
|1
|8
|Twenty-Seven Minutes
|Ashley Tate
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|-
|1
|9
|The Women
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|-
|1
|10
|Random in Death
|J.D. Robb
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|3
|2
Hardcover Non-Fiction: Feb. 10, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Psychology of Money
|Morgan Housel
|Harriman House Publishing
|$24.99
|3
|2
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|2
|3
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|4
|4
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|5
|5
|Can't Hurt Me
|David Goggins
|Lioncrest Publishing
|$26.90
|-
|6
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|7
|7
|The Woman in Me
|Britney Spears
|Gallery Books
|$39.99
|8
|8
|Million Dollar Weekend
|Noah Kagan; Tahl Raz
|Portfolio
|$39.99
|-
|9
|The Wager
|David Grann
|Doubleday
|$39.95
|-
|10
|Secure Love
|Julie Menanno
|Simon & Schuster
|$36.99
|-
Paperback Fiction: Feb. 10, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Everyone on This Train Is a Suspect
|Benjamin Stevenson
|Mariner Books
|$25.99
|-
|2
|The Wedding Planner
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$13.50
|2
|3
|Missing Persons
|James Patterson; Adam Hamdy
|Grand Central Publishing
|$25.99
|-
|4
|Escape
|James Patterson; David Ellis
|Grand Central Publishing
|$23.99
|-
|5
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing
|$25.00
|9
|6
|Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)
|Ann Napolitano
|The Dial Press
|$26.00
|4
|7
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|6
|8
|Lessons in Chemistry
|Bonnie Garmus
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|8
|9
|Anna O
|Matthew Blake
|HarperCollins Canada
|$25.99
|1
|10
|Twisted Love
|Ana Huang
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|-
Canadian Fiction: Feb. 10, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Mystery Guest
|Nita Prose
|Viking
|$24.95
|2
|2
|Canadian Boyfriend
|Jenny Holiday
|Forever
|$22.99
|-
|3
|Twenty-Seven Minutes
|Ashley Tate
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|1
|4
|Denison Avenue
|Daniel Innes; Christina Wong
|ECW Press
|$32.95
|8
|5
|Consider Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|6
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|4
|7
|Hopeless
|Elsie Silver
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|-
|8
|Moon of the Crusted Snow
|Waubgeshig Rice
|ECW Press
|$22.95
|10
|9
|Sanctuary of the Shadow
|Aurora Ascher
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|5
|10
|Unravel Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|9
Canadian Non-Fiction: Feb. 10, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|2
|2
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|3
|3
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|4
|4
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|5
|5
|My Effin' Life
|Geddy Lee
|Harper
|$50.00
|8
|6
|Blood
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|1
|7
|Scattered Minds
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|7
|8
|How Canada Works
|Peter Mansbridge; Mark Bulgutch
|Simon & Schuster
|$36.99
|-
|9
|The Road Years
|Rick Mercer
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|9
|10
|One Without the Other
|ShelleyMoore; Leyton Schnellert
|Portage & Main Press
|$21.95
|-
Juvenile: Feb. 10, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)
|Kazu Kibuishi
|Graphix
|$19.99
|-
|2
|Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)
|Tui T. Sutherland
|Graphix
|$16.99
|1
|3
|BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad Joke
|Ann M. Martin; Arley Nopra
|Graphix
|$16.99
|2
|4
|Little Blue Truck's Valentine
|Alice Schertle; Jill McElmurry
|Clarion Books
|$17.50
|3
|5
|Cat Kid Comic Club Influencers
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$16.99
|5
|6
|No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|7
|7
|A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
|Holly Jackson
|Ember
|$14.99
|8
|8
|Powerless
|Lauren Roberts
|Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers
|$24.99
|6
|9
|Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book Biography
|Wendy Loggia; Elisa Chavarri
|Golden Books
|$7.99
|-
|10
|Heartstopper #5: a Graphic Novel
|Alice Oseman
|Graphix
|$21.99
|9
Self-Improvement: Feb. 10, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|1
|2
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|3
|3
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog Books
|$20.99
|5
|4
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|4
|5
|The Mountain Is You
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog Books
|$22.99
|2
|6
|Come Together
|Emily Nagoski
|Ballantine Books
|$19.99
|-
|7
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$12.99
|9
|8
|Hidden Potential
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$42.00
|10
|9
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|Harper
|$23.99
|6
|10
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|7
Mystery: Feb. 10, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Missing Persons
|James Patterson; Adam Hamdy
|Grand Central Publishing
|$25.99
|2
|Escape
|James Patterson; David Ellis
|Grand Central Publishing
|$13.99
|3
|The Fury
|Alex Michaelides
|Celadon Books
|$25.99
|4
|Anna O
|Matthew Blake
|HarperCollins Canada
|$25.99
|5
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central Publishing
|$16.99
|6
|Rogue Lawyer
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|7
|Twenty-Seven Minutes
|Ashley Tate
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|8
|Dream Town
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central Publishing
|$13.99
|9
|The Housemaid's Secret
|Freida McFadden
|Quercus
|$16.99
|10
|Random in Death
|J. D. Robb
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
