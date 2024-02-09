Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: Feb. 10, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast WeekWeeks on List
1House of Flame and ShadowSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing Plc$42.00-1
2Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99234
3Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99112
4The FuryAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$25.9943
5The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.95-1
6Good MaterialDollyAldertonDoubleday Canada$26.00-1
7Canadian BoyfriendJenny HolidayForever$22.99-1
8Twenty-Seven MinutesAshley TateDoubleday Canada$26.95-1
9The WomenKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$40.00-1
10Random in DeathJ.D. RobbSt. Martin's Press$40.0032

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: Feb. 10, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$24.993
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
3Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.994
4The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.955
5Can't Hurt MeDavid GogginsLioncrest Publishing$26.90-
6Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.997
7The Woman in MeBritney SpearsGallery Books$39.998
8Million Dollar WeekendNoah Kagan; Tahl RazPortfolio$39.99-
9The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.95-
10Secure LoveJulie MenannoSimon & Schuster$36.99-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: Feb. 10, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Everyone on This Train Is a SuspectBenjamin StevensonMariner Books$25.99-
2The Wedding PlannerDanielle SteelDell$13.502
3Missing PersonsJames Patterson; Adam HamdyGrand Central Publishing$25.99-
4EscapeJames Patterson; David EllisGrand Central Publishing$23.99-
5A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$25.009
6Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.004
7IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.996
8Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.958
9Anna OMatthew BlakeHarperCollins Canada$25.991
10Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$26.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: Feb. 10, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.952
2Canadian BoyfriendJenny HolidayForever$22.99-
3Twenty-Seven MinutesAshley TateDoubleday Canada$26.951
4Denison AvenueDaniel Innes; Christina WongECW Press$32.958
5Consider MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.993
6Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.954
7HopelessElsie SilverBloom Books$26.99-
8Moon of the Crusted SnowWaubgeshig RiceECW Press$22.9510
9Sanctuary of the ShadowAurora AscherRed Tower Books$34.995
10Unravel MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.999

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: Feb. 10, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
2Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.993
3The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.954
4When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.005
5My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.008
6BloodJen GunterRandom House Canada$32.00 1
7Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.007
8How Canada WorksPeter Mansbridge; Mark BulgutchSimon & Schuster$36.99-
9The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.959
10One Without the OtherShelleyMoore; Leyton SchnellertPortage & Main Press$21.95-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: Feb. 10, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)Kazu KibuishiGraphix$19.99-
2Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)Tui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.991
3BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad JokeAnn M. Martin; Arley NopraGraphix$16.992
4Little Blue Truck's ValentineAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.503
5Cat Kid Comic Club InfluencersDav PilkeyGraphix$16.995
6No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.997
7A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.998
8PowerlessLauren RobertsSimon & Schuster Books For Young Readers$24.996
9Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book BiographyWendy Loggia; Elisa ChavarriGolden Books$7.99-
10Heartstopper #5: a Graphic NovelAlice OsemanGraphix$21.999

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: Feb. 10, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
3101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.995
4The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.004
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.992
6Come TogetherEmily NagoskiBallantine Books$19.99-
7Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.999
8Hidden PotentialAdam GrantViking$42.0010
9The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.996
10Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.997

(Return to top)


Mystery: Feb. 10, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Missing PersonsJames Patterson; Adam HamdyGrand Central Publishing$25.99
2EscapeJames Patterson; David EllisGrand Central Publishing$13.99
3The FuryAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$25.99
4Anna OMatthew BlakeHarperCollins Canada$25.99
5The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central Publishing$16.99
6Rogue LawyerJohn GrishamDell$12.99
7Twenty-Seven MinutesAshley TateDoubleday Canada$26.95
8Dream TownDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$13.99
9The Housemaid's SecretFreida McFaddenQuercus$16.99
10Random in DeathJ. D. RobbSt. Martin's Press$40.00

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe

Trending

BCE cutting work force by 9% in biggest restructuring effort in almost 30 years

Opinion

The real cost of the fiscal crisis hitting Canada’s universities

George Fallis

Short-seller Muddy Waters alleges accounting manipulation by Fairfax Financial

How this couple in their 50s should manage their investments in retirement. Plus, why these Canadians waited until 70 to collect their CPP benefits

Brookfield’s Bruce Flatt says commercial real estate market is at a turning point

U.S. Supreme Court justices raise skepticism about Colorado decision keeping Trump off ballot

Opinion

King Charles has cancer - the type is none of our business

Marsha Lederman
Opinion

A rising real estate market puts a ‘tax me’ sign on every house in the country

Rob Carrick