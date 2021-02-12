The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Feb. 13, 2021

Build your reading list with the Globe Books newsletter. Sign up today.
Hardcover Fiction: February 13, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Four Winds
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$37.99
|-
|1
|2
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|5
|3
|The Paris Library
|Janet Skeslien Charles
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|1
|4
|Pretty Little Wife
|Darby Kane
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$23.99
|2
|6
|5
|The Vanishing Half
|Brit Bennett
|Riverhead Books
|$36.00
|6
|15
|6
|Our Darkest Night
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|3
|4
|7
|The Wrong Family
|Tarryn Fisher
|Graydon House Books
|$22.99
|4
|6
|8
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|5
|11
|9
|The Last Garden in England
|Julia Kelly
|Gallery Books
|$24.99
|7
|4
|10
|In Love and Pajamas
|Catana Chetwynd
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: February 13, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
|2
|2
|Keep Sharp
|Sanjay Gupta
|Simon & Schuster
|$37.00
|1
|3
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|3
|4
|Greenlights
|Matthew McConaughey
|Crown
|$40.00
|4
|5
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|7
|6
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel Van Der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|5
|7
|Till Murder Do Us Part
|James Patterson
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|8
|8
|From The Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|9
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|10
|10
|Breath
|James Nestor
|Riverhead Books
|$37.00
|9
Paperback Fiction: February 13, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Fair Warning
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central
|$22.99
|-
|2
|A Minute to Midnight
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|2
|3
|Revenge
|James Patterson and Andrew Holmes
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|3
|4
|The Inn
|James Patterson
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|1
|5
|Bridgerton (TV Tie-In)
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$12.99
|-
|6
|Blindside
|James Patterson and James O. Born
|Grand Central
|$22.99
|4
|7
|Moral Compass
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|5
|8
|The Border
|Don Winslow
|William Morrow
|$12.99
|-
|9
|The Viscount Who Loved Me
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|-
|10
|Forever MacGregor
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$12.99
|-
Canadian Fiction: February 13, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|2
|Our Darkest Night
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|2
|3
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|3
|4
|Gutter Child
|Jael Richardson
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|4
|5
|Butter Honey Pig Bread
|Francesca Ekwuyasi
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$23.95
|7
|6
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|6
|7
|Highland Treasure
|Lynsay Sands
|Avon Books
|$10.99
|10
|8
|Jonny Appleseed
|Joshua Whitehead
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$19.95
|5
|9
|Hench
|Natalie Zina Walschots
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|-
|10
|Downfall
|Robert Rotenberg
|Touchstone
|$22.00
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: February 13, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|2
|2
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|1
|3
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|4
|4
|Can You Hear Me Now?
|Celina Caesar-Chavannes
|Random House Canada
|$29.95
|-
|5
|The Skin We're In
|Desmond Cole
|Doubleday Canada
|$29.95
|6
|6
|Do Better
|Rachel Ricketts
|Atria
|$36.00
|-
|7
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|5
|8
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
|10
|9
|The Answer Is ...
|Alex Trebek
|Simon & Schuster
|$32.00
|-
|10
|Beauties
|Duthie, James
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|7
Juvenile: February 13, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New Girl
|Ann M. Martin and Gabriela Epstein
|Graphix
|$16.99
|7
|2
|Cat Kid Comic Club
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|3
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst Day
|Ann. M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|2
|4
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|3
|5
|Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret
|Tui T. Sutherland and Mike Holmes
|Graphix
|$16.99
|4
|6
|Dog Man: Grime and Punishment
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|5
|7
|Little Blue Truck's Valentine
|Alice Schertle and Jill McElmurry
|HMH Books For Young Readers
|$19.99
|9
|8
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|-
|9
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$17.99
|6
|10
|Owl Diaries: Eva at the Beach: a Branches Book
|Rebecca Elliott
|Scholastic
|$7.99
|-
Self Improvement: February 13, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Burn after Writing (Pink)
|Sharon Jones
|TarcherPerigee
|$19.00
|3
|2
|Think Again
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$37.00
|-
|3
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|5
|4
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|4
|5
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|2
|6
|Big Money Energy
|Ryan Serhant
|Hachette GO
|$35.00
|-
|7
|Wreck This Journal
|Keri Smith
|Penguin
|$16.00
|-
|8
|Burn After Writing
|Sharon Jones
|TarcherPerigee
|$19.00
|-
|9
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|9
|10
|The Greatest Secret
|Rhonda Byrne
|HarperOne
|$33.50
|10
Romance/Erotica: February 13, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|The Last Garden in England
|Julia Kelly
|Gallery
|$24.99
|2
|Bridgerton [TV Tie-In]
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$12.99
|3
|The Viscount Who Loved Me
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|4
|Forever MacGregor
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$12.99
|5
|Finally You
|Debbie Macomber
|Mira
|$12.99
|6
|To Sir Phillip, with Love
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|7
|Perfect Partners
|Debbie Macomber
|Mira
|$12.99
|8
|An Irish Wish
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$12.99
|9
|Romancing Mister Bridgerton
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|10
|Highland Treasure
|Lynsay Sands
|Avon
|$10.99
Previous Bestsellers Lists
- Bestsellers for the week of Feb. 06: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Biography
- Bestsellers for the week of Jan. 30: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Mystery
- Bestsellers for the week of Jan. 23: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Cooking/Food