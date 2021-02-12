 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Feb. 13, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: February 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's RankWeeks on List
1The Four WindsKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$37.99-1
2The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.9515
3The Paris LibraryJanet Skeslien CharlesSimon & Schuster$24.99-1
4Pretty Little WifeDarby KaneWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$23.9926
5The Vanishing HalfBrit BennettRiverhead Books$36.00615
6Our Darkest NightJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.9934
7The Wrong FamilyTarryn FisherGraydon House Books$22.9946
8Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.00511
9The Last Garden in EnglandJulia KellyGallery Books$24.9974
10In Love and PajamasCatana ChetwyndAndrews McMeel$19.99-1

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: February 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.002
2Keep SharpSanjay GuptaSimon & Schuster$37.001
3UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.003
4GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.004
5Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.957
6The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.005
7Till Murder Do Us PartJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$22.998
8From The AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99-
9If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$32.0010
10BreathJames NestorRiverhead Books$37.009

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: February 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Fair WarningMichael ConnellyGrand Central$22.99-
2A Minute to MidnightDavid BaldacciGrand Central$12.992
3RevengeJames Patterson and Andrew HolmesGrand Central$12.993
4The InnJames PattersonGrand Central$12.991
5Bridgerton (TV Tie-In)Julia QuinnAvon$12.99-
6BlindsideJames Patterson and James O. BornGrand Central$22.994
7Moral CompassDanielle SteelDell$11.995
8The BorderDon WinslowWilliam Morrow$12.99-
9The Viscount Who Loved MeJulia QuinnAvon$11.99-
10Forever MacGregorNora RobertsSilhouette$12.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: February 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.951
2Our Darkest NightJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow$23.992
3Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.003
4Gutter ChildJael RichardsonHarper Avenue$24.994
5Butter Honey Pig BreadFrancesca EkwuyasiArsenal Pulp Press$23.957
6How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.956
7Highland TreasureLynsay SandsAvon Books$10.9910
8Jonny AppleseedJoshua WhiteheadArsenal Pulp Press$19.955
9HenchNatalie Zina WalschotsWilliam Morrow $23.99-
10DownfallRobert RotenbergTouchstone$22.00-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: February 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.992
2If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$32.001
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.954
4Can You Hear Me Now?Celina Caesar-ChavannesRandom House Canada$29.95-
5The Skin We're InDesmond ColeDoubleday Canada$29.956
6Do BetterRachel RickettsAtria$36.00-
721 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.955
8Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.0010
9The Answer Is ...Alex TrebekSimon & Schuster$32.00-
10BeautiesDuthie, JamesHarperCollins Canada$34.997

(Return to top)


Juvenile: February 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New GirlAnn M. Martin and Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.997
2Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
3Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst DayAnn. M. Martin and Katy FarinaGraphix$13.992
4I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.993
5Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret Tui T. Sutherland and Mike HolmesGraphix$16.994
6Dog Man: Grime and PunishmentDav PilkeyGraphix$15.995
7Little Blue Truck's ValentineAlice Schertle and Jill McElmurryHMH Books For Young Readers$19.999
8We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.99-
9Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep EndJeff KinneyAmulet$17.996
10Owl Diaries: Eva at the Beach: a Branches BookRebecca ElliottScholastic$7.99-

(Return to top)


Self Improvement: February 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Burn after Writing (Pink)Sharon JonesTarcherPerigee$19.003
2Think AgainAdam GrantViking$37.00-
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.995
4Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.994
5The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.952
6Big Money EnergyRyan SerhantHachette GO$35.00-
7Wreck This JournalKeri SmithPenguin$16.00-
8Burn After WritingSharon JonesTarcherPerigee$19.00-
9The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.959
10The Greatest SecretRhonda ByrneHarperOne$33.5010

(Return to top)


Romance/Erotica: February 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Last Garden in EnglandJulia KellyGallery$24.99
2Bridgerton [TV Tie-In]Julia QuinnAvon$12.99
3The Viscount Who Loved MeJulia QuinnAvon$11.99
4Forever MacGregorNora RobertsSilhouette$12.99
5Finally YouDebbie MacomberMira $12.99
6To Sir Phillip, with LoveJulia QuinnAvon$11.99
7Perfect PartnersDebbie MacomberMira $12.99
8An Irish WishNora RobertsSilhouette$12.99
9Romancing Mister BridgertonJulia QuinnAvon$11.99
10Highland TreasureLynsay SandsAvon$10.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

