Hardcover Fiction: Feb. 17, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Women
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|-
|1
|2
|Bride
|Ali Hazelwood
|Berkley
|$25.99
|-
|1
|3
|House of Flame and Shadow
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
|$42.00
|1
|2
|4
|Fourth Wing
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|2
|35
|5
|Iron Flame
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$39.99
|3
|13
|6
|The Teacher
|Freida McFadden
|Poisoned Pen Press
|$26.99
|-
|1
|7
|The Antique Hunter's Guide to Murder
|C. L. Miller
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|1
|8
|The Mystery Guest
|Nita Prose
|Viking
|$24.95
|5
|2
|9
|Canadian Boyfriend
|Jenny Holiday
|Forever
|$22.99
|7
|2
|10
|The Fury
|Alex Michaelides
|Celadon Books
|$25.99
|4
|4
Hardcover Non-Fiction: Feb. 17, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Psychology of Money
|Morgan Housel
|Harriman House Publishing
|$24.99
|1
|2
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|2
|3
|National Geographic Bucket List Family Travel
|Jessica Gee
|National Geographic Books
|$48.00
|-
|4
|Blood
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|-
|5
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|3
|6
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|6
|7
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|4
|8
|Can't Hurt Me
|David Goggins
|Lioncrest Publishing
|$26.90
|5
|9
|The Woman in Me
|Britney Spears
|Gallery Books
|$39.99
|7
|10
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$28.50
|-
Paperback Fiction: Feb. 17, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Everyone on This Train Is a Suspect
|Benjamin Stevenson
|Mariner Books
|$25.99
|1
|2
|Missing Persons
|James Patterson; Adam Hamdy
|Grand Central Publishing
|$25.99
|3
|3
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|7
|4
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing
|$25.00
|5
|5
|Escape
|James Patterson; David Ellis
|Grand Central Publishing
|$23.99
|4
|6
|The Wedding Planner
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$13.50
|2
|7
|Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)
|Ann Napolitano
|The Dial Press
|$26.00
|6
|8
|Lessons in Chemistry
|Bonnie Garmus
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|8
|9
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central Publishing
|$16.99
|-
|10
|Twisted Love
|Ana Huang
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|10
Canadian Fiction: Feb. 17, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Mystery Guest
|Nita Prose
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|2
|Canadian Boyfriend
|Jenny Holiday
|Forever
|$22.99
|2
|3
|Twenty-Seven Minutes
|Ashley Tate
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|3
|4
|Consider Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|5
|Denison Avenue
|Daniel Innes; Christina Wong
|ECW Press
|$32.95
|4
|6
|Play with Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|7
|Unravel Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|10
|8
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|6
|9
|A Meditation on Murder
|Susan Juby
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|-
|10
|Sanctuary of the Shadow
|Aurora Ascher
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: Feb. 17, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|1
|2
|Blood
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|6
|3
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|2
|4
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|3
|5
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|-
|6
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|4
|7
|My Effin' Life
|Geddy Lee
|Harper
|$50.00
|5
|8
|Scattered Minds
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|7
|9
|Fire Weather
|John Vaillant
|Knopf Canada
|$38.00
|-
|10
|The Road Years
|Rick Mercer
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|9
Juvenile: Feb. 17, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|If Only I Had Told Her
|Laura Nowlin
|Sourcebooks
|$19.99
|-
|2
|Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)
|Kazu Kibuishi
|Graphix
|$19.99
|1
|3
|Little Blue Truck's Valentine
|Alice Schertle; Jill McElmurry
|Clarion Books
|$17.50
|4
|4
|Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)
|Tui T. Sutherland
|Graphix
|$16.99
|2
|5
|BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad Joke
|Ann M Martin; Arley Nopra
|Graphix
|$16.99
|3
|6
|Cat Kid Comic Club Influencers
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$16.99
|5
|7
|No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|6
|8
|Little Blue Truck's Springtime
|Alice Schertle; Jill McElmurry
|Clarion Books
|$17.50
|-
|9
|Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book Biography
|Wendy Loggia; Elisa Chavarri
|Golden Books
|$7.99
|9
|10
|All This Twisted Glory
|Tahereh Mafi
|HarperCollins
|$24.99
|-
Self-Improvement: Feb. 17, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|1
|2
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|2
|3
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|4
|4
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog Books
|$20.99
|3
|5
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$12.99
|7
|6
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|10
|7
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|Harper
|$23.99
|9
|8
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz; Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$17.50
|-
|9
|Hidden Potential
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$42.00
|8
|10
|Think and Grow Rich
|Napoleon Hill
|TarcherPerigee
|$15.00
|-
Biography: Feb. 17, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|2
|The Woman in Me
|Britney Spears
|Gallery Books
|$39.99
|3
|My Effin' Life
|Geddy Lee
|Harper
|$50.00
|4
|Be Useful
|Arnold Schwarzenegger
|Penguin Press
|$37.99
|5
|Elon Musk
|Walter Isaacson
|Simon & Schuster
|$44.99
|6
|Oath and Honor
|Liz Cheney
|Little Brown & Company
|$41.00
|7
|The Road Years
|Rick Mercer
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|8
|Where the Falcon Flies
|Adam Shoalts
|Allen Lane
|$36.00
|9
|Outofshapeworthlessloser
|Gracie Gold
|Crown
|$38.99
|10
|How Canada Works
|Peter Mansbridge; Mark Bulgutch
|Simon & Schuster
|$36.99
