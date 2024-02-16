Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Feb. 17, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast WeekWeeks on List
1The WomenKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$40.00-1
2BrideAli HazelwoodBerkley$25.99-1
3House of Flame and ShadowSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing Plc$42.0012
4Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99235
5Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99313
6The TeacherFreida McFaddenPoisoned Pen Press$26.99-1
7The Antique Hunter's Guide to MurderC. L. MillerSimon & Schuster$24.99-1
8The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.9552
9Canadian BoyfriendJenny HolidayForever$22.9972
10The FuryAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$25.9944

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Feb. 17, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$24.991
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
3National Geographic Bucket List Family TravelJessica GeeNational Geographic Books$48.00-
4BloodJen GunterRandom House Canada$32.00-
5Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.993
6Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.996
7The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.954
8Can't Hurt MeDavid GogginsLioncrest Publishing$26.905
9The Woman in MeBritney SpearsGallery Books$39.997
10Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$28.50-

Paperback Fiction: Feb. 17, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Everyone on This Train Is a SuspectBenjamin StevensonMariner Books$25.991
2Missing PersonsJames Patterson; Adam HamdyGrand Central Publishing$25.993
3IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.997
4A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$25.005
5EscapeJames Patterson; David EllisGrand Central Publishing$23.994
6The Wedding PlannerDanielle SteelDell$13.502
7Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.006
8Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.958
9The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central Publishing$16.99-
10Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$26.9910

Canadian Fiction: Feb. 17, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.951
2Canadian BoyfriendJenny HolidayForever$22.992
3Twenty-Seven MinutesAshley TateDoubleday Canada$26.953
4Consider MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.995
5Denison AvenueDaniel Innes; Christina WongECW Press$32.954
6Play with MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.99-
7Unravel MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.9910
8Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.956
9A Meditation on MurderSusan JubyHarperCollins Canada$24.99-
10Sanctuary of the ShadowAurora AscherRed Tower Books$34.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: Feb. 17, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2BloodJen GunterRandom House Canada$32.006
3Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.992
4The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.953
5The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$32.00-
6When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.004
7My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.005
8Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.007
9Fire WeatherJohn VaillantKnopf Canada$38.00-
10The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.959

Juvenile: Feb. 17, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1If Only I Had Told HerLaura NowlinSourcebooks$19.99-
2Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)Kazu KibuishiGraphix$19.991
3Little Blue Truck's ValentineAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.504
4Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)Tui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.992
5BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad JokeAnn M Martin; Arley NopraGraphix$16.993
6Cat Kid Comic Club InfluencersDav PilkeyGraphix$16.995
7No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.996
8Little Blue Truck's SpringtimeAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.50-
9Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book BiographyWendy Loggia; Elisa ChavarriGolden Books$7.999
10All This Twisted GloryTahereh MafiHarperCollins$24.99-

Self-Improvement: Feb. 17, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.004
4101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.993
5Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.997
6Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.9910
7The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.999
8The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz; Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$17.50-
9Hidden PotentialAdam GrantViking$42.008
10Think and Grow RichNapoleon HillTarcherPerigee$15.00-

Biography: Feb. 17, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.99
2The Woman in MeBritney SpearsGallery Books$39.99
3My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.00
4Be UsefulArnold SchwarzeneggerPenguin Press$37.99
5Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.99
6Oath and HonorLiz CheneyLittle Brown & Company$41.00
7The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.95
8Where the Falcon FliesAdam ShoaltsAllen Lane$36.00
9OutofshapeworthlessloserGracie GoldCrown$38.99
10How Canada WorksPeter Mansbridge; Mark BulgutchSimon & Schuster$36.99

