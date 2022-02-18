Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Feb. 19, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The MaidNita ProseViking$24.9526
2Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9534
3Abandoned in DeathJ.D. RobbSt. Martin's Press$38.99-1
4The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.0047
5The Christie AffairNina de GramontSt. Martin's Press$24.9962
6Finding AshleyDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9953
7It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99113
8Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.9973
9The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.9987
10When We Lost Our HeadsHeather O'NeillHarperCollins Canada$32.99102

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Feb. 19, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.001
2The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.992
3How to Be PerfectMichael SchurSimon & Schuster$35.00-
4The Real Anthony FauciRobert F. Kennedy Jr.Skyhorse Publishing$44.003
5Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.957
6The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.004
7The NinetiesChuck KlostermanPenguin Press$37.00-
8WillWill Smith; Mark MansonPenguin Press$40.0010
9Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.95-
1021 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-

Paperback Fiction: Feb. 19, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
2The Spanish Love DeceptionElena ArmasAtria Books$24.9910
3The Palm Beach MurdersJames PattersonGrand Central$22.996
4VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.992
5Robert Ludlum's the Treadstone ExileJoshua HoodG.P. Putnam's Sons$12.995
6The AffairDanielle SteelDell$11.999
7Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1Tatsuki FujimotoViz Media$12.99-
8Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 0Gege AkutamiViz Media$12.99-
9Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 1Gege AkutamiViz Media$12.99-
10Reacher: Killing Floor (Movie Tie-In)Lee ChildBerkley$12.99-

Canadian Fiction: Feb. 19, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The MaidNita ProseViking$24.951
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
3When We Lost Our HeadsHeather O'NeillHarperCollins Canada$32.993
4Her Last GoodbyeRick MofinaMira$12.999
5State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.994
6The Last Grand DuchessBryn TurnbullMira$21.99-
7Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.995
8LuckyMarissa StapleySimon & Schuster$22.006
9ScarboroughCatherine HernandezArsenal Pulp Press$19.9510
10The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.958

Canadian Non-Fiction: Feb. 19, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.991
2Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.953
321 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.956
4Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.955
5Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.954
6Bitcoin WidowJennifer Robertson; Stephen KimberHarperCollins Canada$24.99-
7No One Wins AloneMark Messier; Jimmy RobertsSimon & Schuster$39.99-
8No Time Like the FutureMichael J. FoxFlatiron$37.9910
9Secrets of the SprakkarEliza ReidSimon & Schuster$29.999
10CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.99-

Juvenile: Feb. 19, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Baby-Sitters's Club: Good-Bye Stacey, Good-ByeAnn M. Martin; Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.991
2Cat Kid Comic Club PerspectivesDav PilkeyGraphix$15.992
3Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's School PictureAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$13.993
4Little Blue Truck's ValentineAlice Schertle and Jill McElmurryHMH Books For Young Readers$19.996
5Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Brightest NightTui T. Sutherland; Mike HolmesGraphix$16.994
6A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.995
7Vintage ValentinesGolden BooksGolden Books$6.99-
8Love You by HeartPeter H. ReynoldsOrchard Books$13.99-
9Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big ShotJeff KinneyAmulet$17.997
10The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.99-

Self-Improvement: Feb. 19, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$18.692
2Life ForceTony Robbins; Peter H. Diamandis; Robert HaririSimon & Schuster$39.99-
3The Secret to Love, Health, and MoneyRhonda ByrneAtria Books$25.009
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.434
5The Real Anthony FauciRobert F. Kennedy Jr.Skyhorse Publishing$44.001
6Super GutWilliam DavisCollins$24.998
7Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.995
8When You're Ready, This Is How You HealBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.43-
9The Way of IntegrityMartha BeckPenguin Random House$35.00-
10The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.997

Cooking: Feb. 19, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1FeastLindsay Anderson; Dana VanVellerAppetite by Random House$35.00
2Cravings: All TogetherChrissy Teigen; Adeena SussmanClarkson Potter$39.99
3Skinnytaste Air Fryer DinnersGina Homolka; Heather K. JonesClarkson Potter$29.99
4Fix It with Food: Every Meal EasyMichael SymonClarkson Potter$42.50
5Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf LoveNoor Murad; Yotam OttolenghiAppetite by Random House$37.50
6Vegan, at TimesJessica Seinfeld; Sara QuessenberryGallery Books$39.99
7TogetherJamie OliverHarperCollins Canada$42.00
8Ramsay In 10Gordon RamsayGrand Central Publishing$40.00
9Well SeasonedMary BergAppetite by Random House$32.00
10Yum and YummerGreta PodleskiOne Spoon Media$34.95

