The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Feb. 20, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: February 20, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Four WindsKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$37.9912
2The Paris LibraryJanet Skeslien CharlesSimon & Schuster$24.9932
3The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.9526
4Faithless in DeathJ.D. RobbSt. Martin's Press$38.50-1
5The Invisible Life of Addie LarueV.E. SchwabTor Books$34.99-1
6Pretty Little WifeDarby KaneWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$23.9947
7Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.00812
8The Wrong FamilyTarryn FisherGraydon House Books$22.9977
9Our Darkest NightJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.9965
10The Vanishing HalfBrit BennettRiverhead Books$36.00516

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: February 20, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Keep SharpSanjay GuptaSimon & Schuster$37.002
2A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.001
3UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.003
4UnfinishedPriyanka Chopra JonasBallantine Books$37.00-
5GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.004
6The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.006
7Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.955
8Two Trees Make a ForestJessica J. LeeHamish Hamilton$24.95-
9Till Murder Do Us PartJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$22.997
10A Rhythm of Prayer: A Collection of Meditations for RenewalSarah Bessey and Amena Brown and Barbara Brown Taylor and Lisa Sharon HarperConvergent Books$27.00-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: February 20, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Fair WarningMichael ConnellyGrand Central$22.991
2The InnJames PattersonGrand Central$12.994
3RevengeJames Patterson and Andrew HolmesGrand Central$12.993
4The Numbers GameDanielle SteelDell$11.99-
5A Minute to MidnightDavid BaldacciGrand Central$12.992
6The BorderDon WinslowWilliam Morrow$12.998
7On the Way to the WeddingJulia QuinnAvon$11.99-
8Firefly LaneKristin HannahSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.99-
9The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarperCollins Canada$21.99-
10The Viscount Who Loved MeJulia QuinnAvon$11.999

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: February 20, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.951
2Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.003
3Our Darkest NightJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow$23.992
4Gutter ChildJael RichardsonHarper Avenue$24.994
5A Stranger in TownKelley ArmstrongMinotaur Books$37.99-
6How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.956
7Milk and HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.99-
8Butter Honey Pig BreadFrancesca EkwuyasiArsenal Pulp Press$23.955
9Highland TreasureLynsay SandsAvon Books$10.997
10The Winter SeaSusanna KearsleySimon & Schuster$24.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: February 20, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Two Trees Make a ForestJessica J. LeeHamish Hamilton$24.95-
2A Rhythm of Prayer: A Collection of Meditations for RenewalSarah Bessey and Amena Brown and Barbara Brown Taylor and Lisa Sharon HarperConvergent Books$27.00-
3From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.991
4If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$32.002
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.953
621 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.957
7The Skin We're InDesmond ColeDoubleday Canada$29.955
8All Together NowAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$27.00-
9Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.008
10WarMargaret MacMillanAllen Lane$35.00-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: February 20, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New GirlAnn M. Martin and Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.991
2Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.992
3Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst DayAnn. M. Martin and Katy FarinaGraphix$13.993
4I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.994
5Little Blue Truck's ValentineAlice Schertle and Jill McElmurryHMH Books For Young Readers$19.997
6Peppa Pig: Peppa's Valentine's DayCourtney Carbone and EoneScholastic $6.99-
7Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret Tui T. Sutherland and Mike HolmesGraphix$16.995
8The Ickabog J. K. RowlingScholastic$36.99-
9Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep EndJeff KinneyAmulet$17.999
10The Baby-Sitters's Club: Logan Likes Mary-Anne!Ann M. Martin and Katy FarinaGraphix$16.99-

(Return to top)


Self Improvement: February 20, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Intelligent InvestorBenjamin GrahamHarper$31.00-
2Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.994
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
4The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.955
5The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.959
6Think AgainAdam GrantViking$37.002
7The Body Is Not an Apology, Second EditionSonya Taylor and Ijeoma OluoBerrett-Koehler Publishers$24.95-
8How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.99-
9Badass HabitsJen SinceroPenguin$35.00-
10Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.99-

(Return to top)


Historical Fiction: February 20, 2021

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1The Paris LibraryJanet Skeslien CharlesSimon & Schuster$24.99
2Our Darkest NightJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow$23.99
3The Girl from the Channel IslandsJenny LecoatGraydon House$22.99
4The Yellow WifeSadeqa JohnsonAtria / 37 Ink$24.99
5The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.00
6The Berlin GirlMandy RobothamAvon Books$24.99
7The Chanel SistersJudithe LittleGraydon House$22.99
8Code Name HélèneAriel LawhonAnchor$22.00
9The Forgotten OrphanGlynis PetersOne More Chapter$22.99
10News of the World Movie Tie-InPaulette JilesWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$21.00

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

