The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Feb. 20, 2021

Hardcover Fiction: February 20, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Four Winds
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$37.99
|1
|2
|2
|The Paris Library
|Janet Skeslien Charles
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|2
|3
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|2
|6
|4
|Faithless in Death
|J.D. Robb
|St. Martin's Press
|$38.50
|-
|1
|5
|The Invisible Life of Addie Larue
|V.E. Schwab
|Tor Books
|$34.99
|-
|1
|6
|Pretty Little Wife
|Darby Kane
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$23.99
|4
|7
|7
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|8
|12
|8
|The Wrong Family
|Tarryn Fisher
|Graydon House Books
|$22.99
|7
|7
|9
|Our Darkest Night
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|6
|5
|10
|The Vanishing Half
|Brit Bennett
|Riverhead Books
|$36.00
|5
|16
Hardcover Non-Fiction: February 20, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Keep Sharp
|Sanjay Gupta
|Simon & Schuster
|$37.00
|2
|2
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
|1
|3
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|3
|4
|Unfinished
|Priyanka Chopra Jonas
|Ballantine Books
|$37.00
|-
|5
|Greenlights
|Matthew McConaughey
|Crown
|$40.00
|4
|6
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel Van Der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|6
|7
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|5
|8
|Two Trees Make a Forest
|Jessica J. Lee
|Hamish Hamilton
|$24.95
|-
|9
|Till Murder Do Us Part
|James Patterson
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|7
|10
|A Rhythm of Prayer: A Collection of Meditations for Renewal
|Sarah Bessey and Amena Brown and Barbara Brown Taylor and Lisa Sharon Harper
|Convergent Books
|$27.00
|-
Paperback Fiction: February 20, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Fair Warning
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central
|$22.99
|1
|2
|The Inn
|James Patterson
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|4
|3
|Revenge
|James Patterson and Andrew Holmes
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|3
|4
|The Numbers Game
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|-
|5
|A Minute to Midnight
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|2
|6
|The Border
|Don Winslow
|William Morrow
|$12.99
|8
|7
|On the Way to the Wedding
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|-
|8
|Firefly Lane
|Kristin Hannah
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|-
|9
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|HarperCollins Canada
|$21.99
|-
|10
|The Viscount Who Loved Me
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|9
Canadian Fiction: February 20, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|2
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|3
|3
|Our Darkest Night
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|2
|4
|Gutter Child
|Jael Richardson
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|4
|5
|A Stranger in Town
|Kelley Armstrong
|Minotaur Books
|$37.99
|-
|6
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|6
|7
|Milk and Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|-
|8
|Butter Honey Pig Bread
|Francesca Ekwuyasi
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$23.95
|5
|9
|Highland Treasure
|Lynsay Sands
|Avon Books
|$10.99
|7
|10
|The Winter Sea
|Susanna Kearsley
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: February 20, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Two Trees Make a Forest
|Jessica J. Lee
|Hamish Hamilton
|$24.95
|-
|2
|A Rhythm of Prayer: A Collection of Meditations for Renewal
|Sarah Bessey and Amena Brown and Barbara Brown Taylor and Lisa Sharon Harper
|Convergent Books
|$27.00
|-
|3
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|1
|4
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|2
|5
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|3
|6
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|7
|7
|The Skin We're In
|Desmond Cole
|Doubleday Canada
|$29.95
|5
|8
|All Together Now
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$27.00
|-
|9
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
|8
|10
|War
|Margaret MacMillan
|Allen Lane
|$35.00
|-
Juvenile: February 20, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New Girl
|Ann M. Martin and Gabriela Epstein
|Graphix
|$16.99
|1
|2
|Cat Kid Comic Club
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|2
|3
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst Day
|Ann. M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|3
|4
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|4
|5
|Little Blue Truck's Valentine
|Alice Schertle and Jill McElmurry
|HMH Books For Young Readers
|$19.99
|7
|6
|Peppa Pig: Peppa's Valentine's Day
|Courtney Carbone and Eone
|Scholastic
|$6.99
|-
|7
|Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret
|Tui T. Sutherland and Mike Holmes
|Graphix
|$16.99
|5
|8
|The Ickabog
| J. K. Rowling
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|-
|9
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$17.99
|9
|10
|The Baby-Sitters's Club: Logan Likes Mary-Anne!
|Ann M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$16.99
|-
Self Improvement: February 20, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Intelligent Investor
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|-
|2
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|4
|3
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|3
|4
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|5
|5
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|9
|6
|Think Again
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$37.00
|2
|7
|The Body Is Not an Apology, Second Edition
|Sonya Taylor and Ijeoma Oluo
|Berrett-Koehler Publishers
|$24.95
|-
|8
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|-
|9
|Badass Habits
|Jen Sincero
|Penguin
|$35.00
|-
|10
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|-
Historical Fiction: February 20, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|The Paris Library
|Janet Skeslien Charles
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|2
|Our Darkest Night
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|3
|The Girl from the Channel Islands
|Jenny Lecoat
|Graydon House
|$22.99
|4
|The Yellow Wife
|Sadeqa Johnson
|Atria / 37 Ink
|$24.99
|5
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|6
|The Berlin Girl
|Mandy Robotham
|Avon Books
|$24.99
|7
|The Chanel Sisters
|Judithe Little
|Graydon House
|$22.99
|8
|Code Name Hélène
|Ariel Lawhon
|Anchor
|$22.00
|9
|The Forgotten Orphan
|Glynis Peters
|One More Chapter
|$22.99
|10
|News of the World Movie Tie-In
|Paulette Jiles
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$21.00
