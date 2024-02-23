Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Feb. 24, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast WeekWeeks on List
1The WomenKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$40.0012
2The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$25.99-1
3BrideAli HazelwoodBerkley$25.9922
4House of Flame and ShadowSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing Plc$42.0033
5Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99436
6Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99514
7Girl AbroadElle KennedyBloom Books$25.99-1
8Fangirl DownTessa BaileyAvon Books$23.99-1
9CrosshairsJames Patterson; James O. BornLittle Brown$39.00-1
10The Antique Hunter's Guide to MurderC. L. MillerSimon & Schuster$24.9972

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Feb. 24, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Holy Grail of InvestingTony Robbins; Christopher ZookSimon & Schuster$39.99-
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
3Rogers V. RogersAlexandra PosadzkiMcClelland & Stewart$38.95-
4The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$24.991
5Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.995
6Can't Hurt MeDavid GogginsLioncrest Publishing$26.908
7Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.996
8The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.957
9When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
10BloodJen GunterRandom House Canada$32.004

Paperback Fiction: Feb. 24, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Everyone on This Train Is a SuspectBenjamin StevensonMariner Books$25.991
2IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.993
3A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$25.004
4I Will Find YouHarlan CobenGrand Central Publishing$25.99-
5Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.958
6EscapeJames Patterson; David EllisGrand Central Publishing$23.995
7The Wedding PlannerDanielle SteelDell$13.506
8The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central Publishing$16.999
9Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$26.9910
10A Little LifeHanya YanagiharaAnchor$24.00-

Canadian Fiction: Feb. 24, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$25.99-
2Girl AbroadElle KennedyBloom Books$25.99-
3The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.951
4Canadian BoyfriendJenny HolidayForever$22.992
5Consider MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.994
6Twenty-Seven MinutesAshley TateDoubleday Canada$26.953
7Unravel MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.997
8Play with MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.996
9Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.958
10Denison AvenueDaniel Innes; Christina WongECW Press$32.955

Canadian Non-Fiction: Feb. 24, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2Rogers V. RogersAlexandra PosadzkiMcClelland & Stewart$38.95-
3Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.993
4The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.954
5When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.006
6BloodJen GunterRandom House Canada$32.00 2
7My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.007
8Have a Beautiful, Terrible Day!Kate BowlerConvergent Books$36.00-
9Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.008
10The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.9510

Juvenile: Feb. 24, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1If Only I Had Told HerLaura NowlinSourcebooks$19.991
2Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)Kazu KibuishiGraphix$19.992
3BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad JokeAnn M Martin; Arley NopraGraphix16.995
4Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)Tui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.994
5Cat Kid Comic Club InfluencersDav PilkeyGraphix16.996
6Little Blue Truck's ValentineAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.503
7Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book BiographyWendy Loggia; Elisa ChavarriGolden Books$7.999
8No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.997
9The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!Jory John; Pete OswaldHarper Collins$15.99-
10A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.99-

Self-Improvement: Feb. 24, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Holy Grail of InvestingTony Robbins; Christopher ZookSimon & Schuster, Incorporated$39.99-
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
4The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003
5101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.994
6Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.996
7Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.995
8The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$23.99-
9The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz; Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$17.508
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-

Romance/Erotica: Feb. 24, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1BrideAli HazelwoodBerkley$25.99
2Girl AbroadElle KennedyBloom Books$25.99
3Fangirl DownTessa BaileyAvon Books$23.99
4IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99
5Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$26.99
6CredencePenelope DouglasBerkley$24.95
7FrictionBrown, SandraGrand Central Publishing$13.99
8Canadian BoyfriendJenny HolidayForever$22.99
9Consider MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.99
10It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99

