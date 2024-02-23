Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: Feb. 24, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Women
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|1
|2
|2
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$25.99
|-
|1
|3
|Bride
|Ali Hazelwood
|Berkley
|$25.99
|2
|2
|4
|House of Flame and Shadow
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
|$42.00
|3
|3
|5
|Fourth Wing
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|4
|36
|6
|Iron Flame
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$39.99
|5
|14
|7
|Girl Abroad
|Elle Kennedy
|Bloom Books
|$25.99
|-
|1
|8
|Fangirl Down
|Tessa Bailey
|Avon Books
|$23.99
|-
|1
|9
|Crosshairs
|James Patterson; James O. Born
|Little Brown
|$39.00
|-
|1
|10
|The Antique Hunter's Guide to Murder
|C. L. Miller
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|7
|2
Hardcover Non-Fiction: Feb. 24, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Holy Grail of Investing
|Tony Robbins; Christopher Zook
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|-
|2
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|2
|3
|Rogers V. Rogers
|Alexandra Posadzki
|McClelland & Stewart
|$38.95
|-
|4
|The Psychology of Money
|Morgan Housel
|Harriman House Publishing
|$24.99
|1
|5
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|5
|6
|Can't Hurt Me
|David Goggins
|Lioncrest Publishing
|$26.90
|8
|7
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|6
|8
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|7
|9
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|-
|10
|Blood
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|4
Paperback Fiction: Feb. 24, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Everyone on This Train Is a Suspect
|Benjamin Stevenson
|Mariner Books
|$25.99
|1
|2
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|3
|3
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing
|$25.00
|4
|4
|I Will Find You
|Harlan Coben
|Grand Central Publishing
|$25.99
|-
|5
|Lessons in Chemistry
|Bonnie Garmus
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|8
|6
|Escape
|James Patterson; David Ellis
|Grand Central Publishing
|$23.99
|5
|7
|The Wedding Planner
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$13.50
|6
|8
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central Publishing
|$16.99
|9
|9
|Twisted Love
|Ana Huang
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|10
|10
|A Little Life
|Hanya Yanagihara
|Anchor
|$24.00
|-
Canadian Fiction: Feb. 24, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$25.99
|-
|2
|Girl Abroad
|Elle Kennedy
|Bloom Books
|$25.99
|-
|3
|The Mystery Guest
|Nita Prose
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|4
|Canadian Boyfriend
|Jenny Holiday
|Forever
|$22.99
|2
|5
|Consider Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|4
|6
|Twenty-Seven Minutes
|Ashley Tate
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|3
|7
|Unravel Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|7
|8
|Play with Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|6
|9
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|8
|10
|Denison Avenue
|Daniel Innes; Christina Wong
|ECW Press
|$32.95
|5
Canadian Non-Fiction: Feb. 24, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|1
|2
|Rogers V. Rogers
|Alexandra Posadzki
|McClelland & Stewart
|$38.95
|-
|3
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|3
|4
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|4
|5
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|6
|6
|Blood
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|2
|7
|My Effin' Life
|Geddy Lee
|Harper
|$50.00
|7
|8
|Have a Beautiful, Terrible Day!
|Kate Bowler
|Convergent Books
|$36.00
|-
|9
|Scattered Minds
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|8
|10
|The Road Years
|Rick Mercer
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|10
Juvenile: Feb. 24, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|If Only I Had Told Her
|Laura Nowlin
|Sourcebooks
|$19.99
|1
|2
|Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)
|Kazu Kibuishi
|Graphix
|$19.99
|2
|3
|BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad Joke
|Ann M Martin; Arley Nopra
|Graphix
|16.99
|5
|4
|Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)
|Tui T. Sutherland
|Graphix
|$16.99
|4
|5
|Cat Kid Comic Club Influencers
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|16.99
|6
|6
|Little Blue Truck's Valentine
|Alice Schertle; Jill McElmurry
|Clarion Books
|$17.50
|3
|7
|Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book Biography
|Wendy Loggia; Elisa Chavarri
|Golden Books
|$7.99
|9
|8
|No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|7
|9
|The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!
|Jory John; Pete Oswald
|Harper Collins
|$15.99
|-
|10
|A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
|Holly Jackson
|Ember
|$14.99
|-
Self-Improvement: Feb. 24, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Holy Grail of Investing
|Tony Robbins; Christopher Zook
|Simon & Schuster, Incorporated
|$39.99
|-
|2
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|1
|3
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|2
|4
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|3
|5
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog Books
|$20.99
|4
|6
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|6
|7
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$12.99
|5
|8
|The Pivot Year
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog Books
|$23.99
|-
|9
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz; Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$17.50
|8
|10
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|-
Romance/Erotica: Feb. 24, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Bride
|Ali Hazelwood
|Berkley
|$25.99
|2
|Girl Abroad
|Elle Kennedy
|Bloom Books
|$25.99
|3
|Fangirl Down
|Tessa Bailey
|Avon Books
|$23.99
|4
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|5
|Twisted Love
|Ana Huang
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|6
|Credence
|Penelope Douglas
|Berkley
|$24.95
|7
|Friction
|Brown, Sandra
|Grand Central Publishing
|$13.99
|8
|Canadian Boyfriend
|Jenny Holiday
|Forever
|$22.99
|9
|Consider Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|10
|It Ends with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
Previous Bestsellers Lists