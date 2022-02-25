Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Feb. 26, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1House of Sky and BreathSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$37.00-1
2The MaidNita ProseViking$24.9517
3Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9525
4It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99714
5The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.0048
6Her Last GoodbyeRick MofinaMira$12.99-1
7Heaven Official's Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu Vol. 2Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, Mo Xiang; ZeldaCW; tai3_3Seven Seas Entertainment$24.99-1
8Finding AshleyDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9964
9Abandoned in DeathJ.D. RobbSt. Martin's Press$38.9932
10The Christie AffairNina de GramontSt. Martin's Press$24.9953

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Feb. 26, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.001
2The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.992
3Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.955
4The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.006
5Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.959
6WillWill Smith; Mark MansonPenguin Press$40.008
7How to Be PerfectMichael SchurSimon & Schuster$35.003
8Principles for Dealing with the Changing World OrderRay Dalio Avid Reader Press$45.00-
9Bitcoin WidowJennifer Robertson; Stephen KimberHarperCollins Canada$24.99-
10The Real Anthony FauciRobert F. Kennedy Jr.Skyhorse Publishing$44.004

Paperback Fiction: Feb. 26, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
2SooleyJohn GrishamAnchor$12.99-
3VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.994
4The Spanish Love DeceptionElena ArmasAtria Books$24.992
5The Palm Beach MurdersJames PattersonGrand Central$22.993
6Robert Ludlum's the Treadstone ExileJoshua HoodG.P. Putnam's Sons$12.995
7Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 0Gege AkutamiViz Media$12.998
8Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 1Gege AkutamiViz Media$12.999
9Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.00-
10Greenwich ParkKatherine FaulknerGallery Books$24.99-

Canadian Fiction: Feb. 26, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The MaidNita ProseViking$24.951
2Her Last GoodbyeRick MofinaMira$12.994
3Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
4The Last Grand DuchessBryn TurnbullMira$21.996
5ScarboroughCatherine HernandezArsenal Pulp Press$19.959
6State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.995
7When We Lost Our HeadsHeather O'NeillHarperCollins Canada$32.993
8The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.9510
9Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.997
10LuckyMarissa StapleySimon & Schuster$22.008

Canadian Non-Fiction: Feb. 26, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.991
2Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.952
3Bitcoin WidowJennifer Robertson; Stephen KimberHarperCollins Canada$24.996
4Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.955
5Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.954
621 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.953
7No One Wins AloneMark Messier; Jimmy RobertsSimon & Schuster$39.997
812 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95-
9Trees in CanadaJohn Laird FarrarFitzhenry & Whiteside$60.00-
10Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.99-

Juvenile: Feb. 26, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Baby-Sitters's Club: Good-Bye Stacey, Good-ByeAnn M. Martin; Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.991
2Cat Kid Comic Club PerspectivesDav PilkeyGraphix$15.992
3Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's School PictureAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$13.993
4Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Brightest NightTui T. Sutherland; Mike HolmesGraphix$16.995
5A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.996
6Break in Case of EmergencyBrian FrancisHarperCollins$12.99-
7Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs: a Graphic Novel Ann M. Martin; Chan ChauGraphix$16.99-
8Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big ShotJeff KinneyAmulet$17.999
9The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.9910
10Giraffes Can't DanceGiles Andreae; Guy Parker-ReesCartwheel Books$11.99-

Self-Improvement: Feb. 26, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Life ForceTony Robbins; Peter H. Diamandis; Robert HaririSimon & Schuster$39.992
2101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$18.691
3The Secret to Love, Health, and MoneyRhonda ByrneAtria Books$25.003
4Super GutWilliam DavisCollins$24.996
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.434
6Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.997
7The Real Anthony FauciRobert F. Kennedy Jr.Skyhorse Publishing$44.005
8When You're Ready, This Is How You HealBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.438
9The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.9910
10Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.99-

Mystery: Feb. 26, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The MaidNita ProseViking$24.95
2VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.99
3Her Last GoodbyeRick MofinaMira$12.99
4The Palm Beach MurdersJames PattersonGrand Central$22.99
5Abandoned in DeathJ.D. RobbSt. Martin's Press$38.99
6Robert Ludlum's the Treadstone ExileJoshua HoodG.P. Putnam's Sons$12.99
7Greenwich ParkKatherine FaulknerGallery Books$24.99
8StealJames Patterson; Howard RoughanGrand Central Publishing$22.99
9Reacher: Killing Floor (Movie Tie-In)Lee ChildBerkley$12.99
10State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.99

Previous Bestsellers Lists

