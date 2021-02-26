 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Feb. 27, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: February 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.9537
2The Four WindsKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$37.9913
3The Paris LibraryJanet Skeslien CharlesSimon & Schuster$24.9923
4A Court of Silver FlamesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$38.00-1
5The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.99-1
6Pretty Little WifeDarby KaneWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$23.9968
7The Vanishing HalfBrit BennettRiverhead Books$36.001017
8The Wrong FamilyTarryn FisherGraydon House Books$22.9988
9Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.00713
10Our Darkest NightJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.9996

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: February 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1How to Avoid a Climate DisasterBill GatesKnopf Canada$34.00-
2Keep SharpSanjay GuptaSimon & Schuster$37.001
3A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.002
4UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.003
5GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.005
6Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.957
7Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.00-
8Pain Killer: A Memoir of Big League AddictionBrantt Myhres, Michael LandsbergViking$32.95-
9From The AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99-
10White FragilityRobin DiAngelo, Michael Eric Dyson Beacon Press$22.00-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: February 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Numbers GameDanielle SteelDell$11.994
2The Viscount Who Loved MeJulia QuinnAvon$11.9910
3Fair WarningMichael ConnellyGrand Central$22.991
4When He Was WickedJulia QuinnAvon$11.99-
5RevengeJames Patterson and Andrew HolmesGrand Central$12.993
6The InnJames PattersonGrand Central$12.992
7Romancing Mister BridgertonJulia QuinnAvon$11.99-
8A Minute to MidnightDavid BaldacciGrand Central$12.995
9The Girl from the Channel IslandsJenny LecoatGraydon House$22.99-
10The BorderDon WinslowWilliam Morrow$12.996

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: February 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.951
2Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.002
3Our Darkest NightJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow$23.993
4Gutter ChildJael RichardsonHarper Avenue$24.994
5How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.956
6Butter Honey Pig BreadFrancesca EkwuyasiArsenal Pulp Press$23.958
7Milk and HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.997
8Jonny AppleseedJoshua WhiteheadArsenal Pulp Press$19.95-
9A Town Called SolaceMary LawsonKnopf Canada$32.00-
10HenchNatalie Zina WalschotsWilliam Morrow $23.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: February 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Pain Killer: A Memoir of Big League AddictionBrantt Myhres, Michael LandsbergViking$32.95-
2From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.993
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.955
4The Skin We're InDesmond ColeDoubleday Canada$29.957
521 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.956
6Two Trees Make a ForestJessica J. LeeHamish Hamilton$24.951
7If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$32.004
8Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.009
9All Together NowAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$27.008
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$22.95-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: February 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New GirlAnn M. Martin and Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.991
2Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.992
3Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst DayAnn. M. Martin and Katy FarinaGraphix$13.993
4We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.99-
5Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret Tui T. Sutherland and Mike HolmesGraphix$16.997
6They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.99-
7The Baby-Sitters's Club: Logan Likes Mary-Anne!Ann M. Martin and Katy FarinaGraphix$16.9910
8Dog Man: Grime and PunishmentDav PilkeyGraphix$15.99-
9The Ickabog J. K. RowlingScholastic$36.998
10Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep EndJeff KinneyAmulet$17.999

(Return to top)


Self Improvement: February 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.9910
2The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
3The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.954
4Think AgainAdam GrantViking$37.006
5Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.992
6How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.998
7The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.955
8Think and Grow RichNapoleon HillBallantine Books$8.99-
9Chicken Soup for the Soul: Making Me TimeAmy NewmarkChicken Soup for the Soul Publishing$17.95-
10The Untethered SoulMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$18.95-

(Return to top)


Cooking: February 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Mandy's Gourmet SaladsRebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson and Mandy WolfeAppetite by Random House$35.00
2Dessert PersonClaire SaffitzClarkson Potter$47.00
3Oh She Glows for DinnerAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$40.00
45 Ingredients: Quick and Easy FoodJamie OliverHarperCollins Canada$39.99
5Salt, Fat, Acid, HeatSamin Nosrat and Wendy MacNaughtonSimon & Schuster$50.50
6Flour Water Salt YeastKen ForkishTen Speed Press$41.00
7Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
8Yum and YummerGreta PodleskiOne Spoon Media$34.95
9Ultimate VegJamie OliverHarperCollins Canada$42.00
10The Oh She Glows CookbookAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$32.00

(Return to top)


(Return to top)

