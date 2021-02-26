The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Feb. 27, 2021

Build your reading list with the Globe Books newsletter. Sign up today.
Hardcover Fiction: February 27, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|3
|7
|2
|The Four Winds
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$37.99
|1
|3
|3
|The Paris Library
|Janet Skeslien Charles
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|2
|3
|4
|A Court of Silver Flames
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing
|$38.00
|-
|1
|5
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$21.99
|-
|1
|6
|Pretty Little Wife
|Darby Kane
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$23.99
|6
|8
|7
|The Vanishing Half
|Brit Bennett
|Riverhead Books
|$36.00
|10
|17
|8
|The Wrong Family
|Tarryn Fisher
|Graydon House Books
|$22.99
|8
|8
|9
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|7
|13
|10
|Our Darkest Night
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|9
|6
Hardcover Non-Fiction: February 27, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|How to Avoid a Climate Disaster
|Bill Gates
|Knopf Canada
|$34.00
|-
|2
|Keep Sharp
|Sanjay Gupta
|Simon & Schuster
|$37.00
|1
|3
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
|2
|4
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|3
|5
|Greenlights
|Matthew McConaughey
|Crown
|$40.00
|5
|6
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|7
|7
|Between Two Kingdoms
|Suleika Jaouad
|Random House
|$24.00
|-
|8
|Pain Killer: A Memoir of Big League Addiction
|Brantt Myhres, Michael Landsberg
|Viking
|$32.95
|-
|9
|From The Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|10
|White Fragility
|Robin DiAngelo, Michael Eric Dyson
|Beacon Press
|$22.00
|-
Paperback Fiction: February 27, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Numbers Game
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|4
|2
|The Viscount Who Loved Me
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|10
|3
|Fair Warning
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central
|$22.99
|1
|4
|When He Was Wicked
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|-
|5
|Revenge
|James Patterson and Andrew Holmes
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|3
|6
|The Inn
|James Patterson
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|2
|7
|Romancing Mister Bridgerton
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|-
|8
|A Minute to Midnight
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|5
|9
|The Girl from the Channel Islands
|Jenny Lecoat
|Graydon House
|$22.99
|-
|10
|The Border
|Don Winslow
|William Morrow
|$12.99
|6
Canadian Fiction: February 27, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|2
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|2
|3
|Our Darkest Night
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|3
|4
|Gutter Child
|Jael Richardson
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|4
|5
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|6
|6
|Butter Honey Pig Bread
|Francesca Ekwuyasi
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$23.95
|8
|7
|Milk and Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|7
|8
|Jonny Appleseed
|Joshua Whitehead
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$19.95
|-
|9
|A Town Called Solace
|Mary Lawson
|Knopf Canada
|$32.00
|-
|10
|Hench
|Natalie Zina Walschots
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: February 27, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Pain Killer: A Memoir of Big League Addiction
|Brantt Myhres, Michael Landsberg
|Viking
|$32.95
|-
|2
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|3
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|5
|4
|The Skin We're In
|Desmond Cole
|Doubleday Canada
|$29.95
|7
|5
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|6
|6
|Two Trees Make a Forest
|Jessica J. Lee
|Hamish Hamilton
|$24.95
|1
|7
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|4
|8
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
|9
|9
|All Together Now
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$27.00
|8
|10
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$22.95
|-
Juvenile: February 27, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New Girl
|Ann M. Martin and Gabriela Epstein
|Graphix
|$16.99
|1
|2
|Cat Kid Comic Club
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|2
|3
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst Day
|Ann. M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|3
|4
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|-
|5
|Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret
|Tui T. Sutherland and Mike Holmes
|Graphix
|$16.99
|7
|6
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|-
|7
|The Baby-Sitters's Club: Logan Likes Mary-Anne!
|Ann M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$16.99
|10
|8
|Dog Man: Grime and Punishment
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|-
|9
|The Ickabog
| J. K. Rowling
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|8
|10
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$17.99
|9
Self Improvement: February 27, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|10
|2
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|3
|3
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|4
|4
|Think Again
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$37.00
|6
|5
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|2
|6
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|8
|7
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|5
|8
|Think and Grow Rich
|Napoleon Hill
|Ballantine Books
|$8.99
|-
|9
|Chicken Soup for the Soul: Making Me Time
|Amy Newmark
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Publishing
|$17.95
|-
|10
|The Untethered Soul
|Michael A. Singer
|New Harbinger Publications
|$18.95
|-
Cooking: February 27, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Mandy's Gourmet Salads
|Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson and Mandy Wolfe
|Appetite by Random House
|$35.00
|2
|Dessert Person
|Claire Saffitz
|Clarkson Potter
|$47.00
|3
|Oh She Glows for Dinner
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$40.00
|4
|5 Ingredients: Quick and Easy Food
|Jamie Oliver
|HarperCollins Canada
|$39.99
|5
|Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat
|Samin Nosrat and Wendy MacNaughton
|Simon & Schuster
|$50.50
|6
|Flour Water Salt Yeast
|Ken Forkish
|Ten Speed Press
|$41.00
|7
|Half Baked Harvest Super Simple
|Tieghan Gerard
|Clarkson Potter
|$39.99
|8
|Yum and Yummer
|Greta Podleski
|One Spoon Media
|$34.95
|9
|Ultimate Veg
|Jamie Oliver
|HarperCollins Canada
|$42.00
|10
|The Oh She Glows Cookbook
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$32.00
