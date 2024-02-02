Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Feb. 3, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast WeekWeeks on List
1Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99111
2Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99333
3Random in DeathJ.D. RobbSt. Martin's Press$40.00-1
4The FuryAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$25.9922
5GothikanaRuNyxBramble$39.99-1
6First Lie WinsAshley ElstonPamela Dorman Books$37.9954
7Upside DownDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9944
8Sanctuary of the ShadowAurora AscherRed Tower Books$34.9963
9The Little LiarMitch AlbomHarper$33.50710
10The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.9582

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Feb. 3, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1BloodJen GunterRandom House Canada$32.00-
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
3The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$24.99-
4Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.992
5The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.957
6The ShowmanSimon ShusterWilliam Morrow & Company$41.00-
7Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.996
8The Woman in MeBritney SpearsGallery Books$39.993
9Oath and HonorLiz CheneyLittle Brown & Company$41.004
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-

Paperback Fiction: Feb. 3, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Anna OMatthew BlakeHarperCollins Canada$25.991
2The Wedding PlannerDanielle SteelDell$13.50-
3A Little LifeHanya YanagiharaAnchor$24.003
4Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.004
5Twenty-Seven MinutesAshley TateDoubleday Canada$26.95-
6IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.996
7The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.959
8Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.958
9A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$25.002
10Dream TownDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$13.997

Canadian Fiction: Feb. 3, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Twenty-Seven MinutesAshley TateDoubleday Canada$26.95-
2The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.951
3Consider MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.994
4Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.953
5Sanctuary of the ShadowAurora AscherRed Tower Books$34.992
6Bad CreeJessica JohnsHarperCollins Canada$24.995
7Play with MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.997
8Denison AvenueDaniel Innes; Christina WongECW Press$32.95-
9Unravel MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.998
10Moon of the Crusted SnowWaubgeshig RiceECW Press$22.959

Canadian Non-Fiction: Feb. 3, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1BloodJen GunterRandom House Canada$32.00 -
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
3Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.992
4The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.953
5When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.004
6Have a Beautiful, Terrible Day!Kate BowlerConvergent Books$36.00-
7Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.006
8My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.005
9The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.957
10The 5AM ClubRobin SharmaHarperCollins Canada$21.9910

Juvenile: Feb. 3, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)Tui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.992
2BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad JokeAnn M. Martin; Arley NopraGraphix$16.991
3Little Blue Truck's ValentineAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.504
4We All PlayJulie FlettGreystone Kids$22.95-
5Cat Kid Comic Club InfluencersDav PilkeyGraphix$16.993
6PowerlessLauren RobertsSimon & Schuster Books For Young Readers$24.997
7No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.995
8A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.996
9Heartstopper #5: a Graphic NovelAlice OsemanGraphix$21.998
10The Wild RobotPeter BrownLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$11.99-

Self-Improvement: Feb. 3, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.992
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.004
4The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003
5101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.995
6The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.997
7Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.999
8When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
9Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.998
10Hidden PotentialAdam GrantViking$42.006

Cooking: Feb. 3, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
15 Ingredients MediterraneanJamie OliverAppetite by Random House$45.00
2Big BitesKat AshmoreRodale Books$48.00
3Everyday MediterraneanVanessa PerroneAppetite by Random House$32.95
4Fraiche Food, Fuller HeartsJillian Harris; Tori WesszerPenguin Canada$45.00
5PlantYouCarleigh Bodrug; Will BulsiewiczHachette GO$38.00
6In Mary's KitchenMary BergAppetite by Random House$35.00
7Come HungryMelissa Ben-IshayWiillam Morrow Cookbooks$43.50
8Mandy's Gourmet SaladsMandy Wolfe; Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith EricksonAppetite by Random House$35.00
9The Art of MixologyParragon BooksParragon Books$23.95
10Love and Lemons: Simple Feel Good FoodJeanine DonofrioPenguin Canada$40.00

