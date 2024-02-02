Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: Feb. 3, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|Weeks on List
|1
|Iron Flame
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$39.99
|1
|11
|2
|Fourth Wing
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|3
|33
|3
|Random in Death
|J.D. Robb
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|-
|1
|4
|The Fury
|Alex Michaelides
|Celadon Books
|$25.99
|2
|2
|5
|Gothikana
|RuNyx
|Bramble
|$39.99
|-
|1
|6
|First Lie Wins
|Ashley Elston
|Pamela Dorman Books
|$37.99
|5
|4
|7
|Upside Down
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte Press
|$38.99
|4
|4
|8
|Sanctuary of the Shadow
|Aurora Ascher
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|6
|3
|9
|The Little Liar
|Mitch Albom
|Harper
|$33.50
|7
|10
|10
|The Covenant of Water
|Abraham Verghese
|Grove/Atlantic
|$39.95
|8
|2
Hardcover Non-Fiction: Feb. 3, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Blood
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|-
|2
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|1
|3
|The Psychology of Money
|Morgan Housel
|Harriman House Publishing
|$24.99
|-
|4
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|2
|5
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|7
|6
|The Showman
|Simon Shuster
|William Morrow & Company
|$41.00
|-
|7
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|6
|8
|The Woman in Me
|Britney Spears
|Gallery Books
|$39.99
|3
|9
|Oath and Honor
|Liz Cheney
|Little Brown & Company
|$41.00
|4
|10
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|-
Paperback Fiction: Feb. 3, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Anna O
|Matthew Blake
|HarperCollins Canada
|$25.99
|1
|2
|The Wedding Planner
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$13.50
|-
|3
|A Little Life
|Hanya Yanagihara
|Anchor
|$24.00
|3
|4
|Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)
|Ann Napolitano
|The Dial Press
|$26.00
|4
|5
|Twenty-Seven Minutes
|Ashley Tate
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|-
|6
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|6
|7
|The Mystery Guest
|Nita Prose
|Viking
|$24.95
|9
|8
|Lessons in Chemistry
|Bonnie Garmus
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|8
|9
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing
|$25.00
|2
|10
|Dream Town
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central Publishing
|$13.99
|7
Canadian Fiction: Feb. 3, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Twenty-Seven Minutes
|Ashley Tate
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|-
|2
|The Mystery Guest
|Nita Prose
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|3
|Consider Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|4
|4
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|3
|5
|Sanctuary of the Shadow
|Aurora Ascher
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|2
|6
|Bad Cree
|Jessica Johns
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|5
|7
|Play with Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|7
|8
|Denison Avenue
|Daniel Innes; Christina Wong
|ECW Press
|$32.95
|-
|9
|Unravel Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|8
|10
|Moon of the Crusted Snow
|Waubgeshig Rice
|ECW Press
|$22.95
|9
Canadian Non-Fiction: Feb. 3, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Blood
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|-
|2
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|1
|3
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|2
|4
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|3
|5
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|4
|6
|Have a Beautiful, Terrible Day!
|Kate Bowler
|Convergent Books
|$36.00
|-
|7
|Scattered Minds
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|6
|8
|My Effin' Life
|Geddy Lee
|Harper
|$50.00
|5
|9
|The Road Years
|Rick Mercer
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|7
|10
|The 5AM Club
|Robin Sharma
|HarperCollins Canada
|$21.99
|10
Juvenile: Feb. 3, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)
|Tui T. Sutherland
|Graphix
|$16.99
|2
|2
|BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad Joke
|Ann M. Martin; Arley Nopra
|Graphix
|$16.99
|1
|3
|Little Blue Truck's Valentine
|Alice Schertle; Jill McElmurry
|Clarion Books
|$17.50
|4
|4
|We All Play
|Julie Flett
|Greystone Kids
|$22.95
|-
|5
|Cat Kid Comic Club Influencers
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$16.99
|3
|6
|Powerless
|Lauren Roberts
|Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers
|$24.99
|7
|7
|No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|5
|8
|A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
|Holly Jackson
|Ember
|$14.99
|6
|9
|Heartstopper #5: a Graphic Novel
|Alice Oseman
|Graphix
|$21.99
|8
|10
|The Wild Robot
|Peter Brown
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$11.99
|-
Self-Improvement: Feb. 3, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|1
|2
|The Mountain Is You
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog Books
|$22.99
|2
|3
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|4
|4
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|3
|5
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog Books
|$20.99
|5
|6
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|Harper
|$23.99
|7
|7
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|9
|8
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|-
|9
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$12.99
|8
|10
|Hidden Potential
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$42.00
|6
Cooking: Feb. 3, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|5 Ingredients Mediterranean
|Jamie Oliver
|Appetite by Random House
|$45.00
|2
|Big Bites
|Kat Ashmore
|Rodale Books
|$48.00
|3
|Everyday Mediterranean
|Vanessa Perrone
|Appetite by Random House
|$32.95
|4
|Fraiche Food, Fuller Hearts
|Jillian Harris; Tori Wesszer
|Penguin Canada
|$45.00
|5
|PlantYou
|Carleigh Bodrug; Will Bulsiewicz
|Hachette GO
|$38.00
|6
|In Mary's Kitchen
|Mary Berg
|Appetite by Random House
|$35.00
|7
|Come Hungry
|Melissa Ben-Ishay
|Wiillam Morrow Cookbooks
|$43.50
|8
|Mandy's Gourmet Salads
|Mandy Wolfe; Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith Erickson
|Appetite by Random House
|$35.00
|9
|The Art of Mixology
|Parragon Books
|Parragon Books
|$23.95
|10
|Love and Lemons: Simple Feel Good Food
|Jeanine Donofrio
|Penguin Canada
|$40.00
