The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Feb. 5, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9512
2The MaidNita ProseViking$24.9524
3It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99311
4The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.0045
5Finding AshleyDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1
6Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.99-1
7The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.9955
8Greenwich ParkKatherine FaulknerGallery Books$24.99-1
9Something to HideElizabeth GeorgeViking$39.0063
10Violeta [English Edition]Isabel Allende; Frances RiddleBallantine Books$37.00-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Feb. 5, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.002
2The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.991
3The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.004
4How to Be PerfectMichael SchurSimon & Schuster$35.00-
5Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.9510
6Principles for Dealing with the Changing World OrderRay Dalio Avid Reader Press$45.005
7Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.956
812 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95-
9WillWill Smith; Mark MansonPenguin Press$40.009
10Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.95-

Paperback Fiction: Feb. 5, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
2VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.992
3Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.993
4Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.005
5The AffairDanielle SteelDell$11.99-
6Robert Ludlum's the Treadstone ExileJoshua HoodG.P. Putnam's Sons$12.99-
7Chainsaw Man, Vol. 9Tatsuki FujimotoViz Media$12.996
8November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.998
9Reacher: Killing Floor (Movie Tie-In)Lee ChildBerkley$12.999
10Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 12Gege AkutamiViz Media$12.99-

Canadian Fiction: Feb. 5, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The MaidNita ProseViking$24.951
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.995
3State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.992
4Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.993
5LuckyMarissa StapleySimon & Schuster$22.004
6When We Lost Our HeadsHeather O'NeillHarperCollins Canada$32.99-
7What Strange ParadiseOmar El AkkadMcClelland & Stewart$29.958
8The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.956
9ScarboroughCatherine HernandezArsenal Pulp Press$19.95-
10The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.007

Canadian Non-Fiction: Feb. 5, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.991
2Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.952
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.954
4Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.95-
5Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.955
6BalanceAndrew HallamPage Two Books$24.007
721 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.958
8No One Wins AloneMark Messier; Jimmy RobertsSimon & Schuster$39.996
9From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.9910
10Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.99-

Juvenile: Feb. 5, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Brightest NightTui T. Sutherland; Mike HolmesGraphix$16.991
2Cat Kid Comic Club PerspectivesDav PilkeyGraphix$15.992
3Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's School PictureAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$13.993
4The Baby-Sitters's Club: Good-Bye Stacey, Good-ByeAnn M. Martin; Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.9910
5A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.996
6Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big ShotJeff KinneyAmulet$17.995
7They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$15.998
8Mobs Rule! (Minecraft Stonesword Saga #2)Random HouseRandom House$13.999
9Little Blue Truck's ValentineAlice Schertle and Jill McElmurryHMH Books For Young Readers$19.99-
10The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.99-

Self-Improvement: Feb. 5, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkWiestThought Catalog Books$18.692
2The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.433
3Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.994
4The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.507
5The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.995
6The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.006
7The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$23.679
8How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.9910
9Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.998
10The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.95-

Romance/Erotica: Feb. 5, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
3Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
4The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.00
5November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
6People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.00
7Savage RoadChristine FeehanBerkley$11.99
8The ObsessionNora RobertsBerkley$16.00
9The UnhoneymoonersChristina LaurenGallery Books$22.99
10Book of DreamsNora RobertsSilhouette$12.99

Previous Bestsellers Lists

