The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: February 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99115
2Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9538
3The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.95212
4The House of WolvesJames Patterson; Mike LupicaLittle Brown & Company$37.0054
5A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.9949
6Without a TraceDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9975
7Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.99109
8Our Missing HeartsCeleste NgViking$36.0099
9The Boys from BiloxiJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.95813
10BabelR. F. KuangHarper Voyager$34.99-2

Hardcover Non-Fiction: February 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.001
28 Rules of LoveJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.99-
3Love, PamelaPamela AndersonDey Street Books$37.00-
4The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.005
6The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.003
7DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.954
8The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.509
9Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.9910
10Atlas of the HeartBrown, BrenéRandom House$40.00-

Paperback Fiction: February 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Heart BonesColleen HooverAtria Books$24.99-
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.991
3Final OfferLauren AsherBloom Books$25.99-
4Everyone in My Family Has Killed SomeoneBenjamin StevensonMariner Books$24.999
5The House in the PinesAna ReyesDutton$24.952
6VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.995
7BeautifulDanielle SteelDell$12.993
8The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.006
9TripwireLee ChildBerkley$12.994
10Confessions on the 7:45Lisa UngerPark Row Books$12.99-

Canadian Fiction: February 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.951
2Really Good, ActuallyMonica HeiseyHarperCollins Canada$24.992
3Women TalkingMiriam ToewsVintage Canada$22.004
4A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.993
5Last WinterCarrie MacRandom House Canada$24.955
6Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.996
7Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.997
8In Her Highlander's BedLynsay SandsAvon Books$12.999
9Station ElevenEmily St. John MandelHarper Perennial$21.00-
10GreenwoodMichael ChristieMcClelland & Stewart$22.00-

Canadian Non-Fiction: February 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Love, PamelaPamela AndersonDey Street Books$37.00-
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.951
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.003
4DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.952
5Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.996
6When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.007
7Where to from HereBill Morneau; John Lawrence ReynoldsECW Press$38.955
8Our Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$29.994
921 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.959
10True ReconciliationJody Wilson-RaybouldMcClelland & Stewart$32.958

Juvenile: February 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Chain of ThornsCassandra ClareMargaret K. McElderry Books$29.99-
2Mary Anne's Bad Luck MysteryAnn M. Martin; Cynthia Yuan ChengGraphix$16.996
3Cat Kid Comic Club 4 CollaborationsDav PilkeyGraphix$16.991
4Moon RisingTui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.993
5As Good As DeadHolly JacksonEmber$17.99-
6Karen's BirthdayAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$15.997
7Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 17)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.994
8Little Blue Truck's ValentineAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.502
9A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.995
10Construction Site: You're Just RightA. G. Ford; Sherri Duskey RinkerChronicle Books LLC$19.998

Self-Improvement: February 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
2101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.992
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.993
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.994
5Feeling SeenJody CarringtonCollins$24.995
6How to Meet Your SelfNicole LePeraHarper Wave$29.999
7Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.998
8How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.9910
9When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
10Never FinishedDavid GogginsLioncrest Publishing$27.41-

Cooking: February 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Art of MixologyParragon BooksParragon Books$23.95
2OneJamie OliverHarperCollins Canada$45.00
3Go-To DinnersIna GartenClarkson Potter$47.00
4Downshiftology Healthy Meal PrepLisa BryanClarkson Potter$42.50
5Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
6Yum and YummerGreta PodleskiOne Spoon Media$34.95
7Smitten Kitchen KeepersDeb PerelmanAppetite by Random House$40.00
8Mandy's Gourmet SaladsMandy Wolfe; Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith EricksonAppetite by Random House$35.00
9Salt, Fat, Acid, HeatSamin Nosrat; Wendy MacNaughtonSimon & Schuster$50.50
10Matty Matheson: Home Style CookeryMatty MathesonAbrams$40.00

Previous Bestsellers Lists

