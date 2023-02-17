Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: February 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99116
2Encore in DeathJ.D. RobbSt. Martin's Press$39.99-1
3Victory CitySalman RushdieKnopf Canada$34.95-1
4Someone Else's ShoesJojo MoyesPamela Dorman Books$39.00-1
5Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9529
6The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.95313
7Without a TraceDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9966
8The House of WolvesJames Patterson; Mike LupicaLittle Brown & Company$37.0045
9A Killing of InnocentsDeborah CrombieWilliam Morrow & Company$37.00-1
10DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly$39.95-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: February 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.001
28 Rules of LoveJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.992
3Love, PamelaPamela AndersonDey Street Books$37.003
4The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.954
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.005
6The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.006
7The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.508
8Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.999
9How to Calm Your MindChris BaileyRandom House Canada$34.95-
10People vs. Donald TrumpMark PomerantzSimon & Schuster$39.99-

Paperback Fiction: February 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Heart BonesColleen HooverAtria Books$24.991
2Secretly YoursTessa BaileyAvon Books$21.99-
3It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.992
4BeautifulDanielle SteelDell$12.997
5IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99-
6The MatchHarlan CobenGrand Central Publishing$22.99-
7Maybe SomedayColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-
8Confessions on the 7:45Lisa UngerPark Row Books$12.9910
9MacGregor Ever AfterNora RobertsSilhouette$12.99-
10Maybe NowColleen HooverAtria Books$24.99-

Canadian Fiction: February 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.951
2Really Good, ActuallyMonica HeiseyHarperCollins Canada$24.992
3DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly$39.95-
4Women TalkingMiriam ToewsVintage Canada$22.003
5Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.997
6Last WinterCarrie MacRandom House Canada$24.955
7The School of MirrorsEva StachniakAnchor Canada$19.00-
8A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.994
9In Her Highlander's BedLynsay SandsAvon Books$12.998
10HotlineDimitri NasrallahEsplanade Books$21.95-

Canadian Non-Fiction: February 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Love, PamelaPamela AndersonDey Street Books$37.001
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.003
4When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.006
521 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.959
6How to Calm Your MindChris BaileyRandom House Canada$34.95-
7Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
8Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.995
9True ReconciliationJody Wilson-RaybouldMcClelland & Stewart$32.9510
10Our Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$29.998

Juvenile: February 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Mary Anne's Bad Luck MysteryAnn M. Martin; Cynthia Yuan ChengGraphix$16.992
2Cat Kid Comic Club 4 CollaborationsDav PilkeyGraphix$16.993
3Moon RisingTui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.994
4Karen's BirthdayAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$15.996
5Little Blue Truck's ValentineAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.508
6Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 17)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.997
7Little Blue Truck's SpringtimeAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.50-
8Construction Site: You're Just RightA. G. Ford; Sherri Duskey RinkerChronicle Books LLC$19.9910
9Big Nate: Very Funny!Lincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel Publishing$19.99-
10Chain of ThornsCassandra ClareMargaret K. McElderry Books$29.991

Self-Improvement: February 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Sex TalksVanessa Marin; Xander MarinSimon & Schuster$36.99-
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
3Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.997
4Feeling SeenJody CarringtonCollins$24.995
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.994
6101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.992
7The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.993
8How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.998
9Never FinishedDavid GogginsLioncrest Publishing$27.4110
10How Big Things Get DoneBent Flyvbjerg; Dan GardnerMcClelland & Stewart$37.00-

Mystery: February 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Encore in DeathJ.D. RobbSt. Martin's Press$39.99
2The MatchHarlan CobenGrand Central Publishing$22.99
3Confessions on the 7:45Lisa UngerPark Row Books$12.99
4TripwireLee ChildBerkley$12.99
5The Red BookJames Patterson; David EllisGrand Central Publishing$12.99
6Everyone in My Family Has Killed SomeoneBenjamin StevensonMariner Books$24.99
7City of the DeadJonathan KellermanBallantine Books$12.99
8VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.99
9Absolute FearLisa JacksonKensington Publishing$12.99
1021st BirthdayJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroGrand Central Publishing$12.99

