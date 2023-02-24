Skip to main content

Hardcover Fiction: February 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99117
2Encore in DeathJ.D. RobbSt. Martin's Press$39.9922
3Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95-1
4Someone Else's ShoesJojo MoyesPamela Dorman Books$39.0042
5Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95510
6The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.95614
7VenCoCherie DimalineRandom House Canada$35.00-1
8The House of WolvesJames Patterson; Mike LupicaLittle Brown & Company$37.0086
9Without a TraceDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9977
10A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.99-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: February 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.001
28 Rules of LoveJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.992
3Love, PamelaPamela AndersonDey Street Books$37.003
4The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.954
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.005
6The Climate BookGreta ThunbergPenguin Press$41.00-
7DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly$39.95-
8The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.006
9The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.507
10BittersweetSusan CainCrown$37.00-

Paperback Fiction: February 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Heart BonesColleen HooverAtria Books$24.991
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.993
3The MatchHarlan CobenGrand Central Publishing$22.996
43 Days to LiveJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$22.99-
5Secretly YoursTessa BaileyAvon Books$21.992
6IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.995
7Maybe SomedayColleen HooverAtria Books$22.997
8Maybe NowColleen HooverAtria Books$24.9910
9Confessions on the 7:45Lisa UngerPark Row Books$12.998
10Code Name SapphirePam JenoffPark Row Books$24.99-

Canadian Fiction: February 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Last WinterCarrie MacRandom House Canada$24.956
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.995
3Bad CreeJessica JohnsHarperCollins Canada$24.99-
4The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.951
5VenCoCherie DimalineRandom House Canada$35.00-
6Women TalkingMiriam ToewsVintage Canada$22.004
7Really Good, ActuallyMonica HeiseyHarperCollins Canada$24.992
8HotlineDimitri NasrallahEsplanade Books$21.9510
9A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.998
10The School of MirrorsEva StachniakAnchor Canada$19.007

Canadian Non-Fiction: February 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Love, PamelaPamela AndersonDey Street Books$37.001
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.003
4DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly$39.95-
5When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.004
6Down and BackJustin BourneViking$36.00-
7True North RisingWhit FraserRandom House Canada$24.95-
8Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.007
921 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.955
10Edible and Medicinal Plants of CanadaAndy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda KershawLone Pine Publishing$29.95-

Juvenile: February 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic Club 4 CollaborationsDav PilkeyGraphix$16.992
2Mary Anne's Bad Luck MysteryAnn M. Martin; Cynthia Yuan ChengGraphix$16.991
3Moon RisingTui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.993
4Karen's BirthdayAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$15.994
5Little Blue Truck's SpringtimeAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.507
6Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 17)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.996
7Nat for Nothing: a Graphic Novel (Nat Enough #4)Maria ScrivanGraphix$16.99-
8Where's Waldo? the Boredom Buster Book: 5-Minute ChallengesMartin HandfordCandlewick Press$19.99-
9Official Character EncyclopediaScott CawthonScholastic$29.99-
10LoveCheri Love-Byrd; Kathrin FehrlCottage Door Press$14.95-

Self-Improvement: February 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
2Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.993
3The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.995
4The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.997
5101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.996
6How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.998
7Mind over MoodDennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. BeckThe Guilford Press$33.60-
8Feeling SeenJody CarringtonCollins$24.994
9Never FinishedDavid GogginsLioncrest Publishing$27.419
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-

Biography: February 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.00
2Love, PamelaPamela AndersonDey Street Books$37.00
3The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.00
4Down and BackJustin BourneRandom House Canada$36.00
5True North RisingWhit FraserHarperCollins Focus$24.95
6The Stories We TellGaines, JoannaHarper$38.99
7Born a CrimeTrevor NoahAnchor Canada$22.00
8I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.99
9From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99
10Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.99

