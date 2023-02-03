Skip to main content

Hardcover Fiction: February 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99114
2The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.95311
3Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9547
4A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.9958
5The House of WolvesJames Patterson; Mike LupicaLittle Brown & Company$37.0063
6The House at the End of the WorldDean KoontzThomas & Mercer$38.99-1
7Without a TraceDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9974
8The Boys from BiloxiJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.95-12
9Our Missing HeartsCeleste NgViking$36.0098
10Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.99108

Hardcover Non-Fiction: February 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.001
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
3The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.003
4DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.9510
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.005
6Our Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$29.998
7Where to from HereBill Morneau; John Lawrence ReynoldsECW Press$38.954
8CourtiersValentine LowSt. Martin's Press$42.00-
9The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.507
10Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.996

Paperback Fiction: February 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.991
2The House in the PinesAna ReyesDutton$24.952
3BeautifulDanielle SteelDell$12.99-
4TripwireLee ChildBerkley$12.995
5VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.993
6The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.006
7City of the DeadJonathan KellermanBallantine Books$12.99-
8Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-
9Everyone in My Family Has Killed SomeoneBenjamin StevensonMariner Books$24.99-
10The Night TravelersArmando Lucas CorreaAtria Books$24.99-

Canadian Fiction: February 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.951
2Really Good, ActuallyMonica HeiseyHarperCollins Canada$24.992
3A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.993
4Women TalkingMiriam ToewsVintage Canada$22.004
5Last WinterCarrie MacRandom House Canada$24.95-
6Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.995
7Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.997
8Bad CreeJessica JohnsHarperCollins Canada$24.996
9In Her Highlander's BedLynsay SandsAvon Books$12.99-
10The School of MirrorsEva StachniakAnchor Canada$19.00-

Canadian Non-Fiction: February 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.951
2DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.956
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.003
4Our Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$29.997
5Where to from HereBill Morneau; John Lawrence ReynoldsECW Press$38.952
6Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.994
7When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.005
8True ReconciliationJody Wilson-RaybouldMcClelland & Stewart$32.958
921 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.959
10Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.0010

Juvenile: February 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic Club 4 CollaborationsDav PilkeyGraphix$16.991
2Little Blue Truck's ValentineAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.502
3Moon RisingTui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.996
4Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 17)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.995
5A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.993
6Mary Anne's Bad Luck MysteryAnn M. Martin; Cynthia Yuan ChengGraphix$16.994
7Karen's BirthdayAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$15.998
8Construction Site: You're Just RightA. G. Ford; Sherri Duskey RinkerChronicle Books LLC$19.999
9Girl in PiecesKathleen GlasgowEmber$14.9910
10The Stolen HeirHolly BlackLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$26.997

Self-Improvement: February 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.004
2101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.996
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.993
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.995
5Feeling SeenJody CarringtonCollins$24.991
6Our Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$29.99-
7The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.002
8Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.997
9How to Meet Your SelfNicole LePeraHarper Wave$29.99-
10How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.999

Historical Fiction: February 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisher List Price
1The Night TravelersArmando Lucas CorreaAtria Books$24.99
2The Three Lives of Alix St. PierreNatasha LesterForever$24.99
3The Lipstick BureauMichelle GableGraydon House Books$24.99
4The School of MirrorsEva StachniakAnchor Canada$19.00
5The Light over LondonJulia KellyPocket Books$12.99
6Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.99
7CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$22.99
8Daughters of VictoryGabriella SaabWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$21.99
9In the Upper CountryKai ThomasViking$36.00
10The Dictionary of Lost WordsPip WilliamsBallantine Books$23.00

