The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Jan. 13, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast WeekWeeks on List
1Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.9918
2Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99230
3Upside DownDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1
4First Lie WinsAshley ElstonPamela Dorman Books$37.99-1
5Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.00421
6The Little LiarMitch AlbomHarper$33.5037
7Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95735
8The BittlemoresJann ArdenRandom House Canada$36.95-7
9The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.00512
10The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.95-25

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: Jan. 13, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.003
2Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.992
3The Woman in MeBritney SpearsGallery Books$39.991
4Oath and HonorLiz CheneyLittle Brown & Company$41.00-
5My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.006
6The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.957
7Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.99-
8Hidden PotentialAdam GrantViking$42.00-
9Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.995
10The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.954

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: Jan. 13, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.002
2Anna OMatthew BlakeHarperCollins Canada$25.99-
3IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.991
4Worthy OpponentsDanielle SteelDell$13.50-
5WildfireHannah GraceAtria Books$25.993
6Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.954
7The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.956
8Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$26.995
9Rogue LawyerJohn GrishamDell$12.99-
10YellowfaceR. F. KuangWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.997

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: Jan. 13, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.951
2Consider MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.993
3The BittlemoresJann ArdenRandom House Canada$36.955
4The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.002
5Butcher and BlackbirdBrynne WeaverZando$23.99-
6Moon of the Turning LeavesWaubgeshig RiceRandom House Canada$24.959
7MidnightAmy McCullochViking$24.95-
8Study for ObedienceSarah BernsteinKnopf Canada$29.956
9Moon of the Crusted SnowWaubgeshig RiceECW Press$19.95-
10Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.957

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: Jan. 13, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
2Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.991
3My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.004
4The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.955
5When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.006
6The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.953
712 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.009
8The 5AM ClubRobin SharmaHarperCollins Canada$21.99-
9Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.0010
10How Canada WorksPeter Mansbridge; Mark BulgutchSimon & Schuster$36.997

(Return to top)


Juvenile: Jan. 13, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic Club InfluencersDav PilkeyGraphix$16.994
2Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)Tui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.991
3BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad JokeAnn M. Martin; Arley NopraGraphix$16.995
4Heartstopper #5: a Graphic NovelAlice OsemanGraphix$21.993
5No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.996
6The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$22.998
7Ruthless VowsRebecca RossWednesday Books$27.002
8Little Blue Truck's ValentineAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.50-
9Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the Chalice of the GodsRick RiordanDisney-Hyperion$26.999
10A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.99-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: Jan. 13, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.994
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
4101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.996
5The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003
6The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$23.995
7The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.998
8Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.999
9How to Be the Love You SeekNicole LePeraHarper Paperbacks$25.9910
10Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.99-

(Return to top)


Biography: Jan. 13, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.99
2The Woman in MeBritney SpearsGallery Books$39.99
3Oath and HonorLiz CheneyLittle Brown & Company$41.00
4My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.00
5Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.99
6The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.95
7Be UsefulArnold SchwarzeneggerPenguin Press$37.99
8How Canada WorksPeter Mansbridge; Mark BulgutchSimon & Schuster$36.99
9My Name Is BarbraBarbra StreisandViking$63.00
10Life in Two WorldsTed Nolan; Meg MastersViking$35.00

(Return to top)


