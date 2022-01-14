Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Jan. 15, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.9918
2The MaidNita ProseViking$24.95-1
3The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.0022
4The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.9932
5Go Tell the Bees That I Am GoneDiana GabaldonDoubleday Canada$45.0046
6Wish You Were HereJodi PicoultRandom House Canada$36.0055
7State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.991012
8People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.0072
9The Paper PalaceMiranda Cowley HellerRiverhead Books$24.0082
10The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.95611

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Jan. 15, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.001
2The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.005
3Principles for Dealing with the Changing World OrderRay Dalio Avid Reader Press$45.003
4WillWill Smith; Mark MansonPenguin Press$40.002
5Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.954
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95-
7Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.95-
8Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.95-
9What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.99-
10UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.00-

Paperback Fiction: Jan. 15, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.003
2Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.991
3VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.992
4Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.007
5Reacher: Killing Floor (Movie Tie-In)Lee ChildBerkley$12.996
6Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$12.998
7LuckyMarissa StapleySimon & Schuster$22.004
8Daisy Jones and the SixTaylor Jenkins ReidAnchor Canada$19.955
9Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Vol. 1Koyoharu GotougeViz Media$12.99-
10The Silent PatientAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$21.99-

Canadian Fiction: Jan. 15, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The MaidNita ProseViking$24.95-
2State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.993
3The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.951
4Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.99-
5LuckyMarissa StapleySimon & Schuster$22.004
6The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.002
7Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.995
8What Strange ParadiseOmar El AkkadMcClelland & Stewart$29.956
9Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.957
10The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.95-

Canadian Non-Fiction: Jan. 15, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.951
212 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.959
3Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.95-
4No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.992
5Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.993
6UnreconciledJesse WenteAllen Lane$29.957
7Rich Girl, Broke GirlKelley KeehnSimon & Schuster$22.95-
8The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.95-
9Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.99-
10YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.005

Juvenile: Jan. 15, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Brightest NightTui T. Sutherland and Mike HolmesGraphix$16.994
2Cat Kid Comic Club PerspectivesDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
3A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.992
4They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$15.995
5Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big ShotJeff KinneyAmulet$17.993
6The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.997
7Girl in PiecesKathleen GlasgowEmber$14.99-
8The Cruel PrinceHolly BlackLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$16.998
9We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.9910
10Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst DayAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$13.99-

Self-Improvement: Jan. 15, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkWiestThought Catalog Books$18.69-
2The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.992
3Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.995
4The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.004
5The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.506
6The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$23.67-
7How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.99-
8Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.993
9The Daily StoicRyan Holiday; Stephen HanselmanPortfolio$36.00-
10How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.9910

Cooking: Jan. 15, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Skinnytaste Air Fryer DinnersGina Homolka; Heather K. JonesClarkson Potter$29.99
2Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
3Joshua WeissmanJoshua WeissmanAlpha$39.00
4Cravings: All TogetherChrissy Teigen; Adeena SussmanClarkson Potter$39.99
5Joy of CookingIrma S. Rombauer; Marion Rombauer Becker; Ethan Becker; John Becker; Megan ScottScribner$50.00
6TogetherJamie OliverHarperCollins Canada$42.00
7Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf LoveNoor Murad; Yotam OttolenghiAppetite by Random House$37.50
8Yum and YummerGreta PodleskiOne Spoon Media$34.95
9Vegan, at TimesJessica Seinfeld; Sara QuessenberryGallery Books$39.99
10Mandy's Gourmet SaladsRebecca Wolfe; Meredith Erickson; Mandy WolfeAppetite by Random House$35.00

Previous Bestsellers Lists

