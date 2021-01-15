The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Jan. 16, 2021

Build your reading list with the Globe Books newsletter. Sign up today.
Hardcover Fiction: January 16, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week's rank
|Weeks on List
|1
|Pretty Little Wife
|Darby Kane
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$23.99
|3
|2
|2
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|1
|7
|3
|The Vanishing Half
|Brit Bennett
|Riverhead Books
|$36.00
|2
|11
|4
|The Wrong Family
|Tarryn Fisher
|Graydon House Books
|$22.99
|9
|2
|5
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|-
|1
|6
|Star Wars: Light of the Jedi (the High Republic)
|Charles Soule
|Del Rey
|$38.99
|-
|1
|7
|American Dirt
|Jeanine Cummins
|Flatiron
|$23.99
|-
|1
|8
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$35.00
|6
|5
|9
|Anxious People
|Fredrik Backman
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|15
|10
|Neighbors
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte Press
|$38.99
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: January 16, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
|1
|2
|Keep Sharp
|Sanjay Gupta
|Simon & Schuster
|$37.00
|-
|3
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|2
|4
|Sapiens
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$23.00
|-
|5
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel Van Der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|-
|6
|The Greatest Secret
|Rhonda Byrne
|HarperOne
|$33.50
|4
|7
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|3
|8
|From The Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|7
|9
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|5
|10
|Greenlights
|Matthew McConaughey
|Crown
|$40.00
|8
Paperback Fiction: January 16, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Inn
|James Patterson
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|-
|2
|Shadows in Death
|J.D. Robb
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$11.99
|4
|3
|Bridgerton
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$12.99
|1
|4
|Unsolved
|James Patterson and David Ellis
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|2
|5
|An Irish Wish
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$12.99
|-
|6
|Moral Compass
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|3
|7
|Twice Kissed
|Lisa Jackson
|Kensington
|$21.95
|-
|8
|The Warsaw Protocol
|Steve Berry
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|-
|9
|NYPD Red 6
|James Patterson and Marshall Karp
|Grand Central
|$22.99
|7
|10
|Into the Fire
|Gregg Hurwitz
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|-
Canadian Fiction: January 16, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|1
|2
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|-
|3
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|2
|4
|Our Darkest Night
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|-
|5
|The Glass Hotel
|Emily St. John Mandel
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|3
|6
|The Handmaid's Tale
|Margaret Atwood
|McClelland & Stewart
|$19.95
|-
|7
|Indians on Vacation
|Thomas King
|HarperCollins Canada
|$32.99
|7
|8
|News of the World Movie Tie-In
|Paulette Jiles
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$21.00
|-
|9
|The Pull of the Stars
|Emma Donoghue
|Harper Avenue
|$33.99
|6
|10
|The Forgotten Daughter
|Joanna Goodman
|Harper Paperbacks
|$21.99
|5
Canadian Non-Fiction: January 16, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|2
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|1
|3
|Beauties
|Duthie, James
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|4
|4
|Successful Aging
|Daniel J. Levitin
|Penguin Canada
|$23.00
|8
|5
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|-
|6
|Extraordinary Canadians
|Peter Mansbridge
|Simon & Schuster
|$36.99
|-
|7
|The Skin We're In
|Desmond Cole
|Doubleday Canada
|$29.95
|2
|8
|No Time Like the Future
|Michael J. Fox
|Flatiron
|$37.99
|7
|9
|All Together Now
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$27.00
|10
|10
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
|5
Juvenile: January 16, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Cat Kid Comic Club
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|2
|2
|Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret
|Tui T. Sutherland and Mike Holmes
|Graphix
|$16.99
|1
|3
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|4
|4
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$17.99
|3
|5
|Dog Man: Grime and Punishment
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|6
|6
|The Ickabog
| J. K. Rowling
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|5
|7
|Lore
|Alexandra Bracken
|Hyperion Books for Children
|$23.99
|-
|8
|Midnight Sun
|Stephenie Meyer
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$34.99
|7
|9
|Love You Forever
|Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw
|Firefly Books
|$6.95
|-
|10
|The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel)
|Suzanne Collins
|Scholastic Press
|$36.99
|8
Self Improvement: January 16, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|The Intelligent Investor
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|1
|2
|Burn after Writing (Pink)
|Sharon Jones
|TarcherPerigee
|$19.00
|3
|3
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|4
|4
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|9
|5
|The Greatest Secret
|Rhonda Byrne
|HarperOne
|$33.50
|2
|6
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|-
|7
|The 4% Fix
|Karma Brown
|Collins
|$22.99
|6
|8
|Burn After Writing
|Sharon Jones
|TarcherPerigee
|$19.00
|10
|9
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|-
|10
|One Decision
|Mike Bayer
|Penguin Books
|$36.00
|-
Historical Fiction: January 16, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|2
|The Forgotten Orphan
|Glynis Peters
|One More Chapter
|$22.99
|3
|The Henna Artist
|Aika Joshi
|Mira
|$23.99
|4
|News of the World Movie Tie-In
|Paulette Jiles
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$21.00
|5
|The Pull of the Stars
|Emma Donoghue
|Harper Avenue
|$33.99
|6
|The Tattooist Of Auschwitz
|Heather Morris
|Harper Paperbacks
|$24.99
|7
|The Mystery of Mrs. Christie
|Marie Benedict
|Sourcebooks Landmark
|$24.99
|8
|The Evening and the Morning
|Ken Follett
|Viking
|$48.00
|9
|A Gentleman in Moscow
|Towles, Amor
|Penguin Books
|$23.00
|10
|Circe
|Madeline Miller
|Back Bay Books
|$22.99
