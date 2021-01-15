 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Jan. 16, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: January 16, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1Pretty Little WifeDarby KaneWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$23.9932
2Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.0017
3The Vanishing HalfBrit BennettRiverhead Books$36.00211
4The Wrong FamilyTarryn FisherGraydon House Books$22.9992
5The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.95-1
6Star Wars: Light of the Jedi (the High Republic)Charles SouleDel Rey$38.99-1
7American DirtJeanine CumminsFlatiron$23.99-1
8Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$35.0065
9Anxious PeopleFredrik BackmanSimon & Schuster$24.99515
10NeighborsDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: January 16, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.001
2Keep SharpSanjay GuptaSimon & Schuster$37.00-
3UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.002
4SapiensYuval Noah HarariSignal$23.00-
5The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.00-
6The Greatest SecretRhonda ByrneHarperOne$33.504
7Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.953
8From The AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.997
9If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$32.005
10GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.008

Paperback Fiction: January 16, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The InnJames PattersonGrand Central$12.99-
2Shadows in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's Paperbacks$11.994
3BridgertonJulia QuinnAvon$12.991
4UnsolvedJames Patterson and David EllisGrand Central$12.992
5An Irish WishNora RobertsSilhouette$12.99-
6Moral CompassDanielle SteelDell$11.993
7Twice KissedLisa JacksonKensington $21.95-
8The Warsaw ProtocolSteve BerrySaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.99-
9NYPD Red 6James Patterson and Marshall KarpGrand Central$22.997
10Into the FireGregg HurwitzSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.99-

Canadian Fiction: January 16, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.001
2The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.95-
3How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.952
4Our Darkest NightJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow$23.99-
5The Glass HotelEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$24.993
6The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$19.95-
7Indians on VacationThomas KingHarperCollins Canada$32.997
8News of the World Movie Tie-InPaulette JilesWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$21.00-
9The Pull of the StarsEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$33.996
10The Forgotten DaughterJoanna GoodmanHarper Paperbacks$21.995

Canadian Non-Fiction: January 16, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.993
2If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$32.001
3BeautiesDuthie, JamesHarperCollins Canada$34.994
4Successful AgingDaniel J. LevitinPenguin Canada$23.008
521 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-
6Extraordinary CanadiansPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$36.99-
7The Skin We're InDesmond ColeDoubleday Canada$29.952
8No Time Like the FutureMichael J. FoxFlatiron$37.997
9All Together NowAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$27.0010
10Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.005

Juvenile: January 16, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.992
2Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret Tui T. Sutherland and Mike HolmesGraphix$16.991
3I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.994
4Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep EndJeff KinneyAmulet$17.993
5Dog Man: Grime and PunishmentDav PilkeyGraphix$15.996
6The Ickabog J. K. RowlingScholastic$36.995
7LoreAlexandra BrackenHyperion Books for Children$23.99-
8Midnight SunStephenie MeyerLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$34.997
9Love You ForeverRobert Munsch and Sheila McGraw Firefly Books$6.95-
10The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$36.998

Self Improvement: January 16, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1The Intelligent InvestorBenjamin GrahamHarper$31.001
2Burn after Writing (Pink)Sharon JonesTarcherPerigee$19.003
3Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.994
4The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.959
5The Greatest SecretRhonda ByrneHarperOne$33.502
6The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.99-
7The 4% FixKarma BrownCollins$22.996
8Burn After WritingSharon JonesTarcherPerigee$19.0010
9The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.95-
10One DecisionMike BayerPenguin Books$36.00-

Historical Fiction: January 16, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.00
2The Forgotten OrphanGlynis PetersOne More Chapter$22.99
3The Henna ArtistAika JoshiMira$23.99
4News of the World Movie Tie-InPaulette JilesWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$21.00
5The Pull of the StarsEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$33.99
6The Tattooist Of AuschwitzHeather MorrisHarper Paperbacks$24.99
7The Mystery of Mrs. ChristieMarie BenedictSourcebooks Landmark$24.99
8The Evening and the MorningKen FollettViking$48.00
9A Gentleman in MoscowTowles, AmorPenguin Books$23.00
10CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$22.99

Previous Bestsellers Lists

