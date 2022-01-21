Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: Jan. 22, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's RankWeeks on List
1The MaidNita ProseViking$24.9522
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.9919
3Something to HideElizabeth GeorgeViking$39.00-1
4The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.0033
5To ParadiseHanya YanagiharaMcClelland & Stewart$39.95-1
6The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.9943
7State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.99713
8Wish You Were HereJodi PicoultRandom House Canada$36.0066
9Go Tell the Bees That I Am GoneDiana GabaldonDoubleday Canada$45.0057
10People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.0083

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: Jan. 22, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.001
2The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.002
3HwpoMat Fraser; Spenser MestelRodale Books$27.00-
4Principles for Dealing with the Changing World OrderRay Dalio Avid Reader Press$45.003
5WillWill Smith; Mark MansonPenguin Press$40.004
6The Dawn of EverythingDavid Graeber; David WengrowSignal$39.95-
712 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.956
8Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.957
9Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.955
10What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.999

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: Jan. 22, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
2Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.992
3VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.993
4Reacher: Killing Floor (Movie Tie-In)Lee ChildBerkley$12.995
5Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.004
6November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-
7Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$12.996
8The Coast-to-Coast MurdersJames Patterson; J. D. BarkerGrand Central Publishing$22.99-
9LuckyMarissa StapleySimon & Schuster$22.007
10The ObsessionNora RobertsBerkley$16.00-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: Jan. 22, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1The MaidNita ProseViking$24.951
2State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.992
3Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.994
4LuckyMarissa StapleySimon & Schuster$22.005
5The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.953
6Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.997
7The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.006
8The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.95-
9Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.959
10What Strange ParadiseOmar El AkkadMcClelland & Stewart$29.958

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: Jan. 22, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1HwpoMat Fraser; Spenser MestelRodale Books$27.00-
212 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.952
3Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.951
4Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.953
5No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.994
6No Time Like the FutureMichael J. FoxFlatiron$37.99-
7Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.995
821 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-
9Rich Girl, Broke GirlKelley KeehnSimon & Schuster$22.957
10Beat the BankLarry BatesAudey Press$24.95-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: Jan. 22, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Ghost BoysJewell Parker RhodesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$11.99-
2Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Brightest NightTui T. Sutherland and Mike HolmesGraphix$16.991
3Cat Kid Comic Club PerspectivesDav PilkeyGraphix$15.992
4Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's School PictureAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$13.99-
5Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big ShotJeff KinneyAmulet$17.995
6A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.993
7They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$15.994
8Those Who Run in the SkyAviaq Johnston; Toma Feizo GasInhabit Media$15.95-
9The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.996
10Girl in PiecesKathleen GlasgowEmber$14.997

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: Jan. 22, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkWiestThought Catalog Books$18.691
2How to BeginMichael Bungay StanierPage Two Books$18.95-
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.992
4The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.004
5The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.505
6Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.993
7The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.43-
8The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$23.676
9Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.998
10The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.95-

(Return to top)


Mystery: Jan. 22, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The MaidNita ProseViking$24.95
2VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.99
3Something to HideElizabeth GeorgeViking$39.00
4Reacher: Killing Floor (Movie Tie-In)Lee ChildBerkley$12.99
5State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.99
6Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.99
7The Coast-to-Coast MurdersJames Patterson; J. D. BarkerGrand Central Publishing$22.99
8The HorsewomanJames Patterson; Mike LupicaLittle Brown$35.00
9The Silent PatientAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$21.99
10The Judge's ListGrisham, JohnDoubleday$39.00

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)