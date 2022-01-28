Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Jan. 29, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95-1
2The MaidNita ProseViking$24.9513
3It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99210
4The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.0044
5The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.9964
6Something to HideElizabeth GeorgeViking$39.0032
7People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.00104
8State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.99714
9One Step Too FarLisa GardnerDutton$36.00-1
10Wish You Were HereJodi PicoultRandom House Canada$36.0087

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Jan. 29, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.99-
2Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.001
3The Real Anthony FauciRobert F. Kennedy Jr.Skyhorse Publishing$44.00-
4The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.002
5Principles for Dealing with the Changing World OrderRay Dalio Avid Reader Press$45.004
6Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.95-
7The Dawn of EverythingDavid Graeber; David WengrowSignal$39.956
8Bitcoin WidowJennifer Robertson; Stephen KimberHarperCollins Canada$24.99-
9WillWill Smith; Mark MansonPenguin Press$40.005
10Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.958

Paperback Fiction: Jan. 29, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
2VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.993
3Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.992
4The Mirror ManLars KeplerMcClelland & Stewart$22.95-
5Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.005
6Chainsaw Man, Vol. 9Tatsuki FujimotoViz Media$12.99-
7Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 14Gege AkutamiViz Media$12.99-
8November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.996
9Reacher: Killing Floor (Movie Tie-In)Lee ChildBerkley$12.994
10The Camel ClubDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$22.99-

Canadian Fiction: Jan. 29, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The MaidNita ProseViking$24.951
2State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.992
3Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.993
4LuckyMarissa StapleySimon & Schuster$22.004
5Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.996
6The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.955
7The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.007
8What Strange ParadiseOmar El AkkadMcClelland & Stewart$29.9510
9The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.958
10Station ElevenEmily St. John MandelHarper Perennial$21.00-

Canadian Non-Fiction: Jan. 29, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.99-
2Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.954
3Bitcoin WidowJennifer Robertson; Stephen KimberHarperCollins Canada$24.99-
412 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.952
5Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.953
6No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.995
7BalanceAndrew HallamPage Two Books$24.00-
821 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.958
9No Time Like the FutureMichael J. FoxFlatiron$37.996
10From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99-

Juvenile: Jan. 29, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Brightest NightTui T. Sutherland; Mike HolmesGraphix$16.992
2Cat Kid Comic Club PerspectivesDav PilkeyGraphix$15.993
3Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's School PictureAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$13.994
4Comics Will Break Your HeartFaith Erin HicksSquare Fish$13.50-
5Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big ShotJeff KinneyAmulet$17.995
6A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.996
7CogGreg van Eekhout; Beatrice BlueHarperCollins$9.99-
8They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$15.997
9Mobs Rule! (Minecraft Stonesword Saga #2)Random HouseRandom House$13.99-
10The Baby-Sitters's Club: Good-Bye Stacey, Good-ByeAnn M. Martin; Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.99-

Self-Improvement: Jan. 29, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Real Anthony FauciRobert F. Kennedy Jr.Skyhorse Publishing$44.00-
2101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkWiestThought Catalog Books$18.691
3The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.437
4Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.996
5The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
6The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.004
7The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.505
8Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.999
9The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$23.678
10How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.99-

Biography: Jan. 29, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Bitcoin WidowJennifer Robertson; Stephen KimberHarperCollins Canada$24.99
2WillWill Smith; Mark MansonPenguin Press$40.00
3Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.95
4UntamedGlennon DoyleDial$37.00
5No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.99
6No Time Like the FutureMichael J. FoxFlatiron$37.99
7From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99
8Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.00
9GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.00
10Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.99

