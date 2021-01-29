 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Jan. 30, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: January 30, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.50-1
2Pretty Little WifeDarby KaneWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$23.9914
3The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.9523
4Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.0039
5The Wrong FamilyTarryn FisherGraydon House Books$22.9944
6The Vanishing HalfBrit BennettRiverhead Books$36.00813
7Our Darkest NightJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.9952
8The Last Garden in EnglandJulia KellyGallery Books$24.9962
9American DirtJeanine CumminsFlatiron$23.99-1
10Anxious PeopleFredrik BackmanSimon & Schuster$24.99-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: January 30, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.001
2Keep SharpSanjay GuptaSimon & Schuster$37.002
3UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.004
4GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.003
5BreathJames NestorRiverhead Books$37.00-
6The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.006
7Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.955
8From The AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99-
9Little Book of MindfulnessPatricia CollardGala Books$10.99-
10SapiensYuval Noah HarariSignal$23.009

Paperback Fiction: January 30, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The InnJames PattersonGrand Central$12.991
2A Minute to MidnightDavid BaldacciGrand Central$12.993
3BridgertonJulia QuinnAvon$12.992
4An Irish WishNora RobertsSilhouette$12.995
5The PersuasionIris JohansenGrand Central$12.997
6Shadows in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's Paperbacks$11.994
7Finally YouDebbie MacomberMira Books$12.996
8BlindsideJames Patterson and James O. BornGrand Central$22.99-
9The Yellow WifeSadeqa JohnsonAtria / 37 Ink$24.99-
10The Scorpion's TailDouglas Preston and Lincoln ChildGrand Central$24.99-

Canadian Fiction: January 30, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.951
2Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.002
3Our Darkest NightJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow$23.993
4How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.954
5News of the World Movie Tie-InPaulette JilesWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$21.005
6The Glass HotelEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$24.996
7The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$19.957
8The Winter SeaSusanna KearsleySimon & Schuster$24.99-
9Indians on VacationThomas KingHarperCollins Canada$32.999
10Milk and HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.9910

Canadian Non-Fiction: January 30, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.993
2If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$32.004
3The Skin We're InDesmond ColeDoubleday Canada$29.956
421 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.957
5Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.002
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.9510
7BeautiesDuthie, JamesHarperCollins Canada$34.991
8All Together NowAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$27.005
9Successful AgingDaniel J. LevitinPenguin Canada$23.008
10The Answer Is ...Alex TrebekSimon & Schuster$32.00-

Juvenile: January 30, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret Tui T. Sutherland and Mike HolmesGraphix$16.992
3The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New GirlAnn M. Martin and Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.99-
4I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.993
5Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst DayAnn. M. Martin and Katy FarinaGraphix$13.998
6Dog Man: Grime and PunishmentDav PilkeyGraphix$15.995
7Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep EndJeff KinneyAmulet$17.994
8The Ickabog J. K. RowlingScholastic$36.997
9We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.999
10LoreAlexandra BrackenHyperion Books for Children$23.9910

Self Improvement: January 30, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Intelligent InvestorBenjamin GrahamHarper$31.001
2Quit Like a WomanHolly WhitakerDial Press Trade Paperback$24.00-
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.995
4Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.992
5The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.954
6Burn after Writing (Pink)Sharon JonesTarcherPerigee$19.003
7How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.9910
8Little Book of MindfulnessPatricia CollardGaia$10.99-
9The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.95-
10The Greatest SecretRhonda ByrneHarperOne$33.506

Mystery: January 30, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The InnJames Patterson and Candice FoxGrand Central$12.99
2Pretty Little WifeDarby KaneWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$23.99
3A Minute to MidnightDavid BaldacciGrand Central$12.99
4The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.95
5The Wrong FamilyTarryn FisherGraydon House Books$22.95
6The PersuasionIris JohansenGrand Central$12.99
7Shadows in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's Paperbacks$11.99
8BlindsideJames Patterson and James O. BornGrand Central$22.99
9The Scorpion's TailDouglas Preston and Lincoln ChildGrand Central$24.99
10The Guest ListLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.99

