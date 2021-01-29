The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Jan. 30, 2021

Build your reading list with the Globe Books newsletter. Sign up today.
Hardcover Fiction: January 30, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
|Charlie Mackesy
|HarperOne
|$28.50
|-
|1
|2
|Pretty Little Wife
|Darby Kane
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$23.99
|1
|4
|3
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|2
|3
|4
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|3
|9
|5
|The Wrong Family
|Tarryn Fisher
|Graydon House Books
|$22.99
|4
|4
|6
|The Vanishing Half
|Brit Bennett
|Riverhead Books
|$36.00
|8
|13
|7
|Our Darkest Night
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|5
|2
|8
|The Last Garden in England
|Julia Kelly
|Gallery Books
|$24.99
|6
|2
|9
|American Dirt
|Jeanine Cummins
|Flatiron
|$23.99
|-
|1
|10
|Anxious People
|Fredrik Backman
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: January 30, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
|1
|2
|Keep Sharp
|Sanjay Gupta
|Simon & Schuster
|$37.00
|2
|3
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|4
|4
|Greenlights
|Matthew McConaughey
|Crown
|$40.00
|3
|5
|Breath
|James Nestor
|Riverhead Books
|$37.00
|-
|6
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel Van Der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|6
|7
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|5
|8
|From The Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|9
|Little Book of Mindfulness
|Patricia Collard
|Gala Books
|$10.99
|-
|10
|Sapiens
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$23.00
|9
Paperback Fiction: January 30, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Inn
|James Patterson
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|1
|2
|A Minute to Midnight
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|3
|3
|Bridgerton
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$12.99
|2
|4
|An Irish Wish
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$12.99
|5
|5
|The Persuasion
|Iris Johansen
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|7
|6
|Shadows in Death
|J.D. Robb
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$11.99
|4
|7
|Finally You
|Debbie Macomber
|Mira Books
|$12.99
|6
|8
|Blindside
|James Patterson and James O. Born
|Grand Central
|$22.99
|-
|9
|The Yellow Wife
|Sadeqa Johnson
|Atria / 37 Ink
|$24.99
|-
|10
|The Scorpion's Tail
|Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
|Grand Central
|$24.99
|-
Canadian Fiction: January 30, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|2
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|2
|3
|Our Darkest Night
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|3
|4
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|4
|5
|News of the World Movie Tie-In
|Paulette Jiles
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$21.00
|5
|6
|The Glass Hotel
|Emily St. John Mandel
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|6
|7
|The Handmaid's Tale
|Margaret Atwood
|McClelland & Stewart
|$19.95
|7
|8
|The Winter Sea
|Susanna Kearsley
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|9
|Indians on Vacation
|Thomas King
|HarperCollins Canada
|$32.99
|9
|10
|Milk and Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|10
Canadian Non-Fiction: January 30, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|2
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|4
|3
|The Skin We're In
|Desmond Cole
|Doubleday Canada
|$29.95
|6
|4
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|7
|5
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
|2
|6
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|10
|7
|Beauties
|Duthie, James
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|1
|8
|All Together Now
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$27.00
|5
|9
|Successful Aging
|Daniel J. Levitin
|Penguin Canada
|$23.00
|8
|10
|The Answer Is ...
|Alex Trebek
|Simon & Schuster
|$32.00
|-
Juvenile: January 30, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Cat Kid Comic Club
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|2
|Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret
|Tui T. Sutherland and Mike Holmes
|Graphix
|$16.99
|2
|3
|The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New Girl
|Ann M. Martin and Gabriela Epstein
|Graphix
|$16.99
|-
|4
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|3
|5
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst Day
|Ann. M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|8
|6
|Dog Man: Grime and Punishment
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|5
|7
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$17.99
|4
|8
|The Ickabog
| J. K. Rowling
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|7
|9
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|9
|10
|Lore
|Alexandra Bracken
|Hyperion Books for Children
|$23.99
|10
Self Improvement: January 30, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Intelligent Investor
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|1
|2
|Quit Like a Woman
|Holly Whitaker
|Dial Press Trade Paperback
|$24.00
|-
|3
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|5
|4
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|2
|5
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|4
|6
|Burn after Writing (Pink)
|Sharon Jones
|TarcherPerigee
|$19.00
|3
|7
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|10
|8
|Little Book of Mindfulness
|Patricia Collard
|Gaia
|$10.99
|-
|9
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|-
|10
|The Greatest Secret
|Rhonda Byrne
|HarperOne
|$33.50
|6
Mystery: January 30, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|The Inn
|James Patterson and Candice Fox
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|2
|Pretty Little Wife
|Darby Kane
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$23.99
|3
|A Minute to Midnight
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|4
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|5
|The Wrong Family
|Tarryn Fisher
|Graydon House Books
|$22.95
|6
|The Persuasion
|Iris Johansen
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|7
|Shadows in Death
|J.D. Robb
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$11.99
|8
|Blindside
|James Patterson and James O. Born
|Grand Central
|$22.99
|9
|The Scorpion's Tail
|Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
|Grand Central
|$24.99
|10
|The Guest List
|Lucy Foley
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
Previous Bestsellers Lists