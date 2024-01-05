Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Jan. 6, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Weekly ListWeeks on List
1Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.9937
2Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99229
3The Little LiarMitch AlbomHarper$33.5056
4Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.00-20
5The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.00411
6Before the Coffee Gets ColdToshikazu KawaguchiHanover Square Press$24.99-3
7Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95-34
8The ExchangeJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.95110
9The Serpent and the Wings of NightCarissa BroadbentBramble$39.99-7
10HollyStephen KingScribner$39.99716

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Jan. 6, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Weekly List
1The Woman in MeBritney SpearsGallery Books$39.992
2Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.993
3OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.009
4The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.951
5Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.997
6My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.004
7The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.95-
8The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.958
9My Name Is BarbraBarbra StreisandViking$63.005
10How Canada WorksPeter Mansbridge; Mark BulgutchSimon & Schuster$36.996

Paperback Fiction: Jan. 6, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Weekly List
1IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.993
2Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.001
3WildfireHannah GraceAtria Books$25.997
4Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.952
5Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$26.99-
6The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.954
7YellowfaceR. F. KuangWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.996
8Demon Copperhead IntlBarbara KingsolverHarper$26.995
9A Little LifeHanya YanagiharaAnchor$24.00-
10A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$25.0010

Canadian Fiction: Jan. 6, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Weekly List
1The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.953
2The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.001
3Consider MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.99-
4The Serpent and the Wings of NightCarissa BroadbentBramble$39.99-
5The BittlemoresJann ArdenRandom House Canada$36.952
6Study for ObedienceSarah BernsteinKnopf Canada$29.954
7Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.9510
8Play with MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.99-
9Moon of the Turning LeavesWaubgeshig RiceRandom House Canada$24.955
10Unravel MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: Jan. 6, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Weekly List
1Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.992
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.005
3The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.951
4My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.003
5The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.95-
6When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
7How Canada WorksPeter Mansbridge; Mark BulgutchSimon & Schuster$36.994
8Life in Two WorldsTed Nolan; Meg MastersViking$35.006
912 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.00-
10Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-

Juvenile: Jan. 6, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Weekly List
1Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)Tui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.99-
2Ruthless VowsRebecca RossWednesday Books$27.00-
3Heartstopper #5: a Graphic NovelAlice OsemanGraphix$21.99-
4Cat Kid Comic Club InfluencersDav PilkeyGraphix$16.991
5BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad JokeAnn M. Martin; Arley NopraGraphix$16.99-
6No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.992
7Divine RivalsRebecca RossWednesday Books$24.99-
8The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$22.997
9Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the Chalice of the GodsRick RiordanDisney-Hyperion$26.994
10Guinness World Records 2024Craig GlendayGuinness World Records$36.953

Self-Improvement: Jan. 6, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Weekly List
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.998
5The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$23.99-
6101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.994
7When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
8The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.995
9Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.997
10How to Be the Love You SeekNicole LePeraHarper Paperbacks$25.996

Mystery: Jan. 6, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central Publishing$16.99
2The Silent PatientAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$21.99
3The ExchangeJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.95
4NeverKen FollettPenguin Books $14.99
5None of This Is TrueLisa JewellAtria Books$26.99
6VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.99
7Everyone in My Family Has Killed SomeoneBenjamin StevensonMariner Books$24.99
8HollyStephen KingScribner$39.99
9Too LateColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$24.99
10Zero DaysRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.99

