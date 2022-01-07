Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Jan. 8, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's RankWeeks on List
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.9957
2The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.00-1
3The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.99-1
4Go Tell the Bees That I Am GoneDiana GabaldonDoubleday Canada$45.0015
5Wish You Were HereJodi PicoultRandom House Canada$36.0074
6The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.95610
7People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.00-1
8The Paper PalaceMiranda Cowley HellerRiverhead Books$24.00-1
9The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.00211
10State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.99311

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Jan. 8, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.001
2WillWill Smith; Mark MansonPenguin Press$40.005
3Principles for Dealing with the Changing World OrderRay Dalio Avid Reader Press$45.008
4Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.952
5The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.00-
6No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.993
7The Dawn of EverythingDavid Graeber; David WengrowSignal$39.95-
8Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.996
9Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.00-
10Talking to StrangersMalcolm GladwellBack Bay Books$23.99-

Paperback Fiction: Jan. 8, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.995
2VerityColleen HooverIndependently Published$18.699
3The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
4LuckyMarissa StapleySimon & Schuster$22.003
5Daisy Jones and the SixTaylor Jenkins ReidAnchor Canada$19.95-
6Reacher: Killing Floor (Movie Tie-In)Lee ChildBerkley$12.99-
7Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.002
8Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$12.99-
9Komi Can't Communicate, Vol. 1Tomohito OdaViz Media$12.99-
10A Touch of DarknessScarlett St. ClairBloom Books$21.18-

Canadian Fiction: Jan. 8, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.953
2The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.001
3State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.992
4LuckyMarissa StapleySimon & Schuster$22.004
5Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.995
6What Strange ParadiseOmar El AkkadMcClelland & Stewart$29.957
7Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.958
8The Vinyl Cafe CelebratesStuart McLeanViking$34.006
9The ArrangementRobyn HardingPocket Books$12.99-
10DenialBeverley McLachlinSimon & Schuster$24.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: Jan. 8, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.951
2No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.992
3Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.993
4Talking to StrangersMalcolm GladwellBack Bay Books$23.997
5YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.00-
6Murder, Madness and MayhemMike BrowneCollins$23.99-
7UnreconciledJesse WenteAllen Lane$29.95-
821 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-
912 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.958
10The Whisper on the Night WindAdam ShoaltsAllen Lane$32.95-

Juvenile: Jan. 8, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Cat Kid Comic Club PerspectivesDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.998
3Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big ShotJeff KinneyAmulet$17.992
4Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Brightest NightTui T. Sutherland and Mike HolmesGraphix$16.99-
5They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$15.995
6One of Us Is LyingKaren M. McManusDelacorte Press$23.99-
7The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.99-
8The Cruel PrinceHolly BlackLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$16.99-
9Iron WidowXiran Jay ZhaoPenguin Teen$21.99-
10We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.99-

Self-Improvement: Jan. 8, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Badass HabitsJen SinceroPenguin$35.007
2The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.992
3Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.995
4The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.006
5Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.994
6The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.503
7Let That Sh*t GoNina Purewal; Kate PetriwCollins$22.99-
8JoyDebbie Travis; Jacky Brown; Stacey Van BerkelRandom House Canada$35.00-
9Think and Grow RichNapoleon HillBallantine Books$8.99-
10How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.999

History: Jan. 8, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisher List Price
1Go Tell the Bees That I Am GoneDiana GabaldonDoubleday Canada$45.00
2The Song of Achilles Indigo Exclusive EditionMadeline MillerEcco$21.99
3CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$22.99
4Three SistersHeather MorrisSt. Martin's Press$35.99
5The Postmistress of ParisMeg Waite ClaytonHarper$24.99
6The Lincoln HighwayAmor TowlesViking$40.00
7The Winter GuestPam JenoffPark Row Books$22.99
8Daughters of the ResistanceLana KortchikHQ Digital$24.99
9The Red Cross Orphans (the Red Cross Orphans, Book 1)Glynis PetersOne More Chapter$23.99
10Sunflower SistersMartha Hall KellyBallantine Books$23.00

