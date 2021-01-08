The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Jan. 9, 2021

Build your reading list with the Globe Books newsletter. Sign up today.
Hardcover Fiction: January 09, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week's rank
|Weeks on List
|1
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|1
|6
|2
|The Vanishing Half
|Brit Bennett
|Riverhead Books
|$36.00
|2
|10
|3
|Invisible Girl
|Lisa Jewell
|Atria
|$24.99
|5
|11
|4
|Anxious People
|Fredrik Backman
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|8
|14
|5
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$35.00
|7
|4
|6
|The Guest List
|Lucy Foley
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|4
|3
|7
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|3
|4
|8
|The Berlin Girl
|Mandy Robotham
|Avon Books
|$24.99
|10
|2
|9
|American Dirt
|Jeanine Cummins
|Flatiron
|$23.99
|9
|2
|10
|The Book of Two Ways
|Jodi Picoult
|Random House Canada
|$35.00
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: January 09, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
|1
|2
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|8
|3
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|-
|4
|The Greatest Secret
|Rhonda Byrne
|HarperOne
|$33.50
|-
|5
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canda
|$32.00
|7
|6
|The Skin We're In
|Desomond Cole
|Doubleday Canada
|$29.95
|-
|7
|From The Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|8
|Greenlights
|Matthew McConaughey
|Crown
|$40.00
|2
|9
|Breath
|James Nestor
|Riverhead Books
|$37.00
|-
|10
|Beauties
|James Duthie
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|5
Paperback Fiction: January 09, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Pretty Little Wife
|Darby Kane
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|-
|2
|Bridgerton
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$12.99
|-
|3
|Unsolved
|James Patterson and David Ellis
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|1
|4
|The Wrong Family
|Tarryn Fisher
|Graydon House
|$12.99
|-
|5
|Moral Compass
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|2
|6
|Shadows in Death
|J.D. Robb
|Saint Martin's
|$11.99
|-
|7
|The Glass Hotel
|Emily St. John Mandel
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|8
|8
|The Book of Lost Names
|Kristin Harmel
|Gallery
|$24.99
|-
|9
|NYPD Red 6
|James Patterson and Marshall Karp
|Gran Central
|$22.99
|9
|10
|Little Fires Everywhere
|Celeste Ng
|Penguin
|$23.00
|-
Canadian Fiction: January 09, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|1
|2
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|2
|3
|The Glass Hotel
|Emily St. John Mandel
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|3
|4
|Mexican Gothic
|Silvia Moreno-Garcia
|Del Rey
|$36.00
|10
|5
|The Forgotten Daughter
|Joanna Goodman
|Harper Paperbacks
|$21.99
|6
|6
|The Pull of the Stars
|Emma Donoghue
|Harper Avenue
|$33.99
|7
|7
|Indians on Vacation
|Thomas King
|HarperCollins Canada
|$32.99
|4
|8
|All the Devils are Here
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur
|$36.99
|5
|9
|Dearly
|Margaret Atwood
|McClelland & Stewart
|$32.95
|8
|10
|Milk and Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|9
Canadian Non-Fiction: January 09, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canda
|$32.00
|4
|2
|The Skin We're In
|Desmond Cole
|Doubleday Canada
|$29.95
|-
|3
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|9
|4
|Beauties
|Duthie, James
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|2
|5
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
|3
|6
|War: How Conflict Shaped Us
|Margaret MacMillan
|Allen Lane
|$35.00
|10
|7
|No Time Like the Future
|Michael J. Fox
|Flatiron
|$37.99
|5
|8
|Successful Aging
|Daniel J. Levitin
|Penguin Canada
|$23.00
|-
|9
|Stay the Blazes Home
|Len Wagg
|Nimbus
|$19.95
|8
|10
|All Together Now
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$27.00
|7
Juvenile: January 09, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret
|Tui T. Sutherland and Mike Holmes
|Graphix
|$16.99
|-
|2
|Cat Kid Comic Club
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|3
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$17.99
|2
|4
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|5
|5
|The Ickabog
| J. K. Rowling
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|4
|6
|Dog Man: Grime and Punishment
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|3
|7
|Midnight Sun
|Stephenie Meyer
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$34.99
|7
|8
|The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel)
|Suzanne Collins
|Scholastic Press
|$36.99
|9
|9
|The Grinny Granny Donkey
|Craig Smith and Katz Crowley
|Scholastic
|$9.99
|10
|10
|The Cousins
|Karen M. McManus
|Delacorte Press
|$24.99
|-
Self Improvement: January 09, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Intelligent Investor
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|8
|2
|The Greatest Secret
|Rhonda Byrne
|HarperOne
|$33.50
|2
|3
|Burn after Writing (Pink)
|Sharon Jones
|TarcherPerigee
|$19.00
|9
|4
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|1
|5
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|-
|6
|The 4% Fix
|Karma Brown
|Collins
|$22.99
|-
|7
|Wreck This Journal
|Keri Smith
|Penguin
|$16.00
|3
|8
|Little Book of Mindfulness
|Patricia Collard
|Gaia
|$10.99
|6
|9
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|-
|10
|Burn After Writing
|Sharon Jones
|TarcherPerigee
|$19.00
|5
Romance/Erotica: January 09, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Bridgerton [TV Tie-In]
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$12.99
|2
|Someday with You
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$12.99
|3
|The Return
|Nicholas Sparks
|Grand Central
|$35.00
|4
|Winning Hearts
|Debbie Macomber
|Mira
|$12.99
|5
|White Hot
|Sandra Brown
|Pocket
|$12.99
|6
|She
|H.C. Warner
|HQ
|$12.99
|7
|Red, White and Royal Blue
|Casey McQuiston
|Saint Martin's Griffin
|$22.50
|8
|The Best of Me
|Nicholas Sparks
|Grand Central
|$21.99
|9
|West Texas Nights
|Sherryl Woods
|Mira
|$12.99
|10
|An Orphan in the Snow
|Molly Green
|Avon
|$22.99
Previous Bestsellers Lists
- Bestsellers for the week of Dec. 26: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Biography
- Bestsellers for the week of Dec. 19: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Mystery
- Bestsellers for the week of Dec. 12: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Cooking/Food