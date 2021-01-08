 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Jan. 9, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: January 09, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.0016
2The Vanishing HalfBrit BennettRiverhead Books$36.00210
3Invisible GirlLisa JewellAtria$24.99511
4Anxious PeopleFredrik BackmanSimon & Schuster$24.99814
5Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$35.0074
6The Guest ListLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.9943
7How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.9534
8The Berlin GirlMandy RobothamAvon Books$24.99102
9American DirtJeanine CumminsFlatiron$23.9992
10The Book of Two WaysJodi PicoultRandom House Canada$35.00-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: January 09, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.001
2UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.008
3Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.95-
4The Greatest SecretRhonda ByrneHarperOne$33.50-
5If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canda$32.007
6The Skin We're InDesomond ColeDoubleday Canada$29.95-
7From The AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99-
8GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.002
9BreathJames NestorRiverhead Books$37.00-
10BeautiesJames DuthieHarperCollins Canada$34.995

Paperback Fiction: January 09, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Pretty Little WifeDarby KaneWilliam Morrow$23.99-
2BridgertonJulia QuinnAvon$12.99-
3UnsolvedJames Patterson and David EllisGrand Central$12.991
4The Wrong FamilyTarryn FisherGraydon House$12.99-
5Moral CompassDanielle SteelDell$11.992
6Shadows in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's$11.99-
7The Glass HotelEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$24.998
8The Book of Lost NamesKristin HarmelGallery $24.99-
9NYPD Red 6James Patterson and Marshall KarpGran Central$22.999
10Little Fires EverywhereCeleste NgPenguin$23.00-

Canadian Fiction: January 09, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.001
2How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.952
3The Glass HotelEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$24.993
4Mexican GothicSilvia Moreno-GarciaDel Rey$36.0010
5The Forgotten DaughterJoanna GoodmanHarper Paperbacks$21.996
6The Pull of the StarsEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$33.997
7Indians on VacationThomas KingHarperCollins Canada$32.994
8All the Devils are HereLouise PennyMinotaur$36.995
9DearlyMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$32.958
10Milk and HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.999

Canadian Non-Fiction: January 09, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canda$32.004
2The Skin We're InDesmond ColeDoubleday Canada$29.95-
3From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.999
4BeautiesDuthie, JamesHarperCollins Canada$34.992
5Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.003
6War: How Conflict Shaped UsMargaret MacMillanAllen Lane$35.0010
7No Time Like the FutureMichael J. FoxFlatiron$37.995
8Successful AgingDaniel J. LevitinPenguin Canada$23.00-
9Stay the Blazes HomeLen WaggNimbus $19.958
10All Together NowAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$27.007

Juvenile: January 09, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret Tui T. Sutherland and Mike HolmesGraphix$16.99-
2Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
3Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep EndJeff KinneyAmulet$17.992
4I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.995
5The Ickabog J. K. RowlingScholastic$36.994
6Dog Man: Grime and PunishmentDav PilkeyGraphix$15.993
7Midnight SunStephenie MeyerLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$34.997
8The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$36.999
9The Grinny Granny DonkeyCraig Smith and Katz CrowleyScholastic $9.9910
10The CousinsKaren M. McManusDelacorte Press$24.99-

Self Improvement: January 09, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Intelligent InvestorBenjamin GrahamHarper$31.008
2The Greatest SecretRhonda ByrneHarperOne$33.502
3Burn after Writing (Pink)Sharon JonesTarcherPerigee$19.009
4Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.991
5Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.99-
6The 4% FixKarma BrownCollins$22.99-
7Wreck This JournalKeri SmithPenguin$16.003
8Little Book of MindfulnessPatricia CollardGaia$10.996
9The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.95-
10Burn After WritingSharon JonesTarcherPerigee$19.005

Romance/Erotica: January 09, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Bridgerton [TV Tie-In]Julia QuinnAvon$12.99
2Someday with YouNora RobertsSilhouette$12.99
3The ReturnNicholas SparksGrand Central$35.00
4Winning HeartsDebbie MacomberMira$12.99
5White HotSandra BrownPocket$12.99
6SheH.C. WarnerHQ$12.99
7Red, White and Royal BlueCasey McQuistonSaint Martin's Griffin$22.50
8The Best of MeNicholas SparksGrand Central$21.99
9West Texas NightsSherryl WoodsMira$12.99
10An Orphan in the SnowMolly GreenAvon$22.99

Previous Bestsellers Lists

