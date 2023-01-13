Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: January 14, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99111
2Without a TraceDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1
3A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$38.9935
4Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9564
5Our Missing HeartsCeleste NgViking$36.0025
6Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.9955
7The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.9578
8BabelR. F. KuangHarper Voyager$34.9992
9Mad HoneyJodi Picoult; Jennifer Finney BoylanRandom House Canada$37.00-1
10The Boys from BiloxiJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.95-10

Hardcover Non-Fiction: January 14, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
2The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.001
3Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.993
4I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.994
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.005
6The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.506
7Our Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$29.99-
8Atlas of the HeartBrown, BrenéRandom House$40.00-
9My Hygge HomeMeik WikingPenguin Canada$34.957
10The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse: the Animated StoryCharlie MackesyHarperOne$39.998

Paperback Fiction: January 14, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.991
2The House in the PinesAna ReyesDutton$24.95-
3Desperation in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.998
4VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.992
5The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.003
6The AppealJohn GrishamDell$12.99-
7Loathe to Love YouAli HazelwoodBerkley$23.00-
8Parable of the SowerOctavia E. ButlerGrand Central Publishing$22.99-
9Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.996
1021st BirthdayJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroGrand Central Publishing$12.99-

Canadian Fiction: January 14, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.991
2Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.992
3The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.953
4Things We Do in the DarkJennifer HillierMinotaur Books$23.994
5Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.995
6Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.996
7Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.007
8Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.9510
9The MaidNita ProseViking$24.95-
10FayneAnn-Marie MacDonaldKnopf Canada$40.008

Canadian Non-Fiction: January 14, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.951
2Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.992
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.003
4Our Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$29.996
5When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.007
6DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.954
7True ReconciliationJody Wilson-RaybouldMcClelland & Stewart$32.955
821 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-
9Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.009
10Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardPenguin Canada$23.00-

Juvenile: January 14, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Stolen HeirHolly BlackLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$26.99-
2Cat Kid Comic Club 4 CollaborationsDav PilkeyGraphix$16.992
3Mary Anne's Bad Luck MysteryAnn M. Martin; Cynthia Yuan ChengGraphix$16.995
4Moon RisingTui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.991
5Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 17)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.993
6Ghost BoysJewell Parker RhodesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$11.99-
7Gracefully GraysonAmi PolonskyLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$11.99-
8When You Trap a TigerTae KellerRandom House Books for Young Readers$22.99-
9A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.994
10Karen's BirthdayAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$15.99-

Self-Improvement: January 14, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.991
2The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.993
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
4Never FinishedDavid GogginsLioncrest Publishing$27.415
5How to Meet Your SelfNicole LePeraHarper Wave$29.996
6The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.999
7Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.99-
8How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.9910
9How to Be Love(d)Humble the PoetHay House$33.994
10Our Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$29.997

Mystery: January 14, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The House in the PinesAna ReyesDutton$24.95
2Desperation in DeathJ.D. RobbSt. Martin's$12.99
3VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.99
4The AppealJohn GrishamKnopf Doubleday Publishing$12.99
5A World of CuriositiesLouise PennySt. Martin's Press$39.99
621st BirthdayJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroGrand Central Publishing$12.99
7A Gambling ManDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.99
8One Step Too FarLisa GardnerPenguin Publishing$12.99
9The Silent PatientAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$21.99
10Wicked Dreams (Canada)Lisa Jackson; Nancy BushKensington Publishing $23.95

