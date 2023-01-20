Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: January 21, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99112
2A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.9936
3The House of WolvesJames Patterson; Mike LupicaLittle Brown & Company$37.00-1
4Without a TraceDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9922
5The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.9579
6Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9545
7Hell BentLeigh BardugoFlatiron Books$39.99-1
8Our Missing HeartsCeleste NgViking$36.0056
9Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.9966
10The Boys from BiloxiJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.951011

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: January 21, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.00-
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.951
3The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.002
4Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.993
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.005
6I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.994
7The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.506
8Our Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$29.997
9Atlas of the HeartBrown, BrenéRandom House$40.008
10How to Calm Your MindChris BaileyRandom House Canada$34.95-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: January 21, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The House in the PinesAna ReyesDutton$24.952
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.991
3Desperation in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.993
4The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.005
5High StakesDanielle SteelDell$12.99-
621st BirthdayJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroGrand Central Publishing$12.9910
7The AppealJohn GrishamDell$12.996
8VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.994
9Hour GameDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$23.99-
10Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.00-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: January 21, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.991
2The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.953
3Bad CreeJessica JohnsHarperCollins Canada$24.99-
4Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.992
5Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.995
6Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.996
7Things We Do in the DarkJennifer HillierMinotaur Books$23.994
8Exes and O'sAmy LeaBerkley$23.00-
9Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.007
10The General of Tiananmen SquareHamilton, IanSpiderline$19.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: January 21, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.951
2Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.992
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.003
4Our Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$29.994
5When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.005
6How to Calm Your MindChris BaileyRandom House Canada$34.95-
7DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.956
8How to Be Love(d)Humble the PoetHay House$33.99-
921 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.958
10True ReconciliationJody Wilson-RaybouldMcClelland & Stewart$32.957

(Return to top)


Juvenile: January 21, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic Club 4 CollaborationsDav PilkeyGraphix$16.992
2Grumpy PantsClaire MesserAlbert Whitman & Company$10.99-
3The Stolen HeirHolly BlackLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$26.991
4Mary Anne's Bad Luck MysteryAnn M. Martin; Cynthia Yuan ChengGraphix$16.993
5Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 17)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.995
6Moon RisingTui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.994
7Karen's BirthdayAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$15.9910
8Little Blue Truck's ValentineAlice Schertle;Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.50-
9A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.999
10Your Name Is a SongJamilah Thompkins-BigelowThe Innovation Press$21.95-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: January 21, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.992
2The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.996
3101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.991
4The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
5Never FinishedDavid GogginsLioncrest Publishing$27.414
6Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.997
7Our Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$29.9910
8How to Meet Your SelfNicole LePeraHarper Wave$29.995
9When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
10How to Calm Your MindChris BaileyRandom House Canada$34.95-

(Return to top)


Biography: January 21, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.00
2The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.00
3Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.99
4I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.99
5True ReconciliationJody Wilson-RaybouldMcClelland & Stewart$32.95
6SurrenderBonoDoubleday Canada$45.00
7No Bootstraps When You're BarefootWes HallRandom House Canada$34.00
8The Stories We TellGaines, JoannaHarper$38.99
9Beyond the WandTom FeltonGrand Central Publishing$35.00
10From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles