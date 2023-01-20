Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
- 📚 Hardcover Fiction
- 📚 Hardcover Non-Fiction
- 📚 Paperback Fiction
- 📚 Canadian Fiction
- 📚 Canadian Non-Fiction
- 📚 Juvenile
- 📚 Self-improvement
- 📚 Biography
- 📚 Previous Bestsellers Lists
Bestsellers Lists for January 21, 2023
Hardcover Fiction: January 21, 2023
Hardcover Non-Fiction: January 21, 2023
Paperback Fiction: January 21, 2023
Canadian Fiction: January 21, 2023
Canadian Non-Fiction: January 21, 2023
Juvenile: January 21, 2023
Self-Improvement: January 21, 2023
Biography: January 21, 2023
Previous Bestsellers Lists
- Bestsellers for the week of Jan. 14: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Mystery
- Bestsellers for the week of Jan. 7: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Cooking
- Bestsellers for the week of Dec. 24: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Historical Fiction
- Bestsellers for the week of Dec. 17: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Romance/Erotica