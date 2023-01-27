Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: January 28, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99113
2How to Sell a Haunted HouseGrady HendrixBerkley$37.99-1
3The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.95510
4Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9566
5A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.9927
6The House of WolvesJames Patterson; Mike LupicaLittle Brown & Company$37.0032
7Without a TraceDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9943
8Hell BentLeigh BardugoFlatiron Books$39.9972
9Our Missing HeartsCeleste NgViking$36.0087
10Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.9997

Hardcover Non-Fiction: January 28, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.001
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
3The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.003
4Where to from HereBill Morneau; John Lawrence ReynoldsECW Press$38.95-
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.005
6Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.994
7The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.507
8I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.996
9Atlas of the HeartBrown, BrenéRandom House$40.009
10DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.95-

Paperback Fiction: January 28, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.992
2The House in the PinesAna ReyesDutton$24.951
3VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.998
4Desperation in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.993
5TripwireLee ChildBerkley$12.99-
6The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.004
721st BirthdayJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroGrand Central Publishing$12.996
8Hour GameDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$23.999
9The Night TravelersArmando Lucas CorreaAtria Books$24.99-
10Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-

Canadian Fiction: January 28, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.952
2A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.991
3Women TalkingMiriam ToewsVintage Canada$22.00-
4Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.994
5Bad CreeJessica JohnsHarperCollins Canada$24.993
6Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.995
7Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.996
8Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.95-
9Things We Do in the DarkJennifer HillierMinotaur Books$23.997
10The General of Tiananmen SquareIan HamiltonSpiderline$19.9910

Canadian Non-Fiction: January 28, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.951
2Where to from HereBill Morneau; John Lawrence ReynoldsECW Press$38.95-
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.003
4Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.992
5When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.005
6DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.957
7Our Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$29.994
8True ReconciliationJody Wilson-RaybouldMcClelland & Stewart$32.9510
921 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.959
10Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-

Juvenile: January 28, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic Club 4 CollaborationsDav PilkeyGraphix$16.991
2Little Blue Truck's ValentineAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.508
3A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.999
4Mary Anne's Bad Luck MysteryAnn M. Martin; Cynthia Yuan ChengGraphix$16.994
5Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 17)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.995
6Moon RisingTui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.996
7The Stolen HeirHolly BlackLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$26.993
8Karen's BirthdayAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$15.997
9Construction Site: You're Just RightA. G. Ford; Sherri Duskey RinkerChronicle Books LLC$19.99-
10Girl in PiecesKathleen GlasgowEmber$14.99-

Self-Improvement: January 28, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Feeling SeenJody CarringtonCollins$24.99-
2The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.00-
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.991
4The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.004
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.992
6101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.993
7Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.996
8Never FinishedDavid GogginsLioncrest Publishing$27.415
9How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.99-
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.009

Romance/Erotica: January 28, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
3Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
4Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.00
5Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95
6Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$25.99
7November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
8Secret GetawayNora RobertsSilhouette$12.99
9PandoraSusan Stokes-ChapmanHarper Perennial$21.00
10Twisted GamesAna HuangBloom Books$25.99

Previous Bestsellers Lists

