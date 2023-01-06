Skip to main content

Hardcover Fiction: January 7, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99110
2Our Missing HeartsCeleste NgViking$36.0044
3A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.9924
4Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$37.99-1
5Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.9994
6Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95-3
7The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.9567
8Before the Coffee Gets ColdToshikazu KawaguchiHanover Square Press$24.99-1
9BabelR. F. KuangHarper Voyager$34.99-1
10Fairy TaleStephen KingScribner$39.99516

Hardcover Non-Fiction: January 7, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.001
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.953
3Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.992
4I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.996
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.008
6The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.50-
7My Hygge HomeMeik WikingPenguin Canada$34.95-
8The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse: the Animated StoryCharlie MackesyHarperOne$39.99-
9SurrenderBonoDoubleday Canada$45.004
10DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.95-

Paperback Fiction: January 7, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.991
2VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.994
3The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.002
4Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$25.99-
5The Secret HistoryDonna TarttVintage$24.00-
6Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.997
7The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$24.99-
8Desperation in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.99-
9Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.005
10The Silent PatientAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$21.999

Canadian Fiction: January 7, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.991
2Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.993
3The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.952
4Things We Do in the DarkJennifer HillierMinotaur Books$23.999
5Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.995
6Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.99-
7Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.00-
8FayneAnn-Marie MacDonaldKnopf Canada$40.004
9The DealElle KennedyBloom Books$24.99-
10Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.95-

Canadian Non-Fiction: January 7, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
2Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.991
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.004
4DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.959
5True ReconciliationJody Wilson-RaybouldMcClelland & Stewart$32.956
6Our Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$29.993
7When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
8Playing the Long GameChristine SinclairRandom House$34.005
9Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
10A Little Bit BrokenRoz WestonDoubleday Canada$34.00-

Juvenile: January 7, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Moon RisingTui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.998
2Cat Kid Comic Club 4 CollaborationsDav PilkeyGraphix$16.991
3Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 17)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.992
4A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.995
5Mary Anne's Bad Luck MysteryAnn M. Martin; Cynthia Yuan ChengGraphix$16.99-
6Fish in a TreeLynda Mullaly HuntPuffin Books$11.99-
7Almost American GirlRobin HaBalzer & Bray$15.99-
8Other Words for HomeJasmine WargaBalzer & Bray$9.99-
9The Other BoyM. G. Hennessey; Sfé R. MonsterHarperCollins$9.99-
10Girl in PiecesKathleen GlasgowEmber$14.99-

Self-Improvement: January 7, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.992
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.007
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.994
4How to Be Love(d)Humble the PoetHay House$33.99-
5Never FinishedDavid GogginsLioncrest Publishing$27.41-
6How to Meet Your SelfNicole LePeraHarper Wave$29.993
7Our Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$29.991
8When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.009
9The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.995
10How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.9910

Cooking: January 7, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1OneJamie OliverHarperCollins Canada$45.00
2Go-To DinnersIna GartenClarkson Potter$47.00
3Mandy's Gourmet SaladsMandy Wolfe; Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith EricksonAppetite by Random House$35.00
4More Mandy'sMandy Wolfe; Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith EricksonAppetite by Random House$35.00
5Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
6Downshiftology Healthy Meal PrepLisa BryanClarkson Potter$42.50
7Half Baked Harvest Every DayTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
8Smitten Kitchen KeepersDeb PerelmanAppetite by Random House$40.00
9The Art of MixologyParragon BooksParragon Books$19.93
10From Crook to CookSnoop DoggChronicle Books$35.95

