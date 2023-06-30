Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: July 1, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.0029
2The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.9547
3Cross DownJames Patterson; Brendan DuBoisLittle Brown & Company$38.0033
4IdentityNora RobertsSt. Martin's Press$40.0055
5Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.9915
6Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95917
7Simply LiesDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$38.00610
8Standing in the ShadowsPeter RobinsonMcClelland & Stewart$34.95-5
9Killing MoonJo Nesbo; Seán KinsellaRandom House Canada$36.0074
10Tom Clancy Flash PointDon BentleyG.P. Putnam's Sons$39.9583

Hardcover Non-Fiction: July 1, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.992
3Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.994
4The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.953
5SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.005
6Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.99-
7The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.958
8I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.99-
9The Real Anthony FauciRobert F. Kennedy Jr.Skyhorse Publishing$44.00-
10My Friend Anne FrankHannah Pick-Goslar; Dina KraftLittle Brown & Company$37.009

Paperback Fiction: July 1, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Zero DaysRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.99-
2The Five-Star WeekendElin HilderbrandLittle Brown & Company$24.992
3Love, TheoreticallyAli HazelwoodBerkley$23.001
4The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.953
5IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99-
6HomecomingKate MortonSimon & Schuster$26.995
7The Only One LeftRiley SagerDutton$24.95-
8Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.958
9Fairy TaleStephen KingScribner$27.004
10Desert StarMichael ConnellyGrand Central Publishing$23.996

Canadian Fiction: July 1, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.951
2Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.952
3The Drowning WomanRobyn HardingGrand Central Publishing$24.993
4Someday I'll Find YouC. C. HumphreysDoubleday Canada$25.005
5The Lie Maker IntlLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.994
6Everything She FearedRick MofinaMIRA$24.998
7Every Summer AfterCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.997
8The PushAshley AudrainPenguin Canada$12.996
9Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.99-
10The Dutch OrphanEllen KeithHarperCollins Canada$22.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: July 1, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.993
3PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.992
4The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.955
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.00-
6Ultra-Processed PeopleChris van TullekenKnopf Canada$36.00-
7UnbrokenAngela SterrittGreystone Books$34.95-
821 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-
9OutsiderBrett PopplewellHarperCollins Canada$25.999
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-

Juvenile: July 1, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.992
2Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.991
3First Grade Jumbo Workbook: Scholastic Early Learners (Jumbo Workbook)ScholasticCartwheel Books$16.99-
4Second Grade Jumbo Workbook: Scholastic Early Learners (Jumbo Workbook)ScholasticCartwheel Books$16.99-
5Pre-K Grade Jumbo Workbook: Scholastic Early Learners (Jumbo Workbook)ScholasticCartwheel Books$16.99-
6A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.993
7Kindergarten Grade Jumbo Workbook: Scholastic Early Learners (Jumbo Workbook)ScholasticCartwheel Books$16.99-
8From the World of Percy Jackson: the Sun and the StarRick Riordan; Mark OshiroDisney-Hyperion$26.994
9Bluey Outdoor Fun Box SetPenguin Young Readers LicensesPenguin Young Readers Licenses$26.99-
10Get Ready for Kindergarten Jumbo Workbook: Scholastic Early Learners (Jumbo Workbook)ScholasticCartwheel Books$16.99-

Self-Improvement: July 1, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003
4101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.994
5Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.995
6The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.996
7The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.997
8Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.999
9The Menopause ResetMindy PelzHay House$22.99-
10The Real Anthony FauciRobert F. Kennedy Jr.Skyhorse Publishing$44.00-

Cooking: July 1, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Magnolia Table, Volume 3Joanna GainesWiillam Morrow Cookbooks$50.00
2Knife DropNick DiGiovanni; Gordon RamsayAlpha$47.00
3Cook It WildChris Nuttall-SmithPenguin Canada$40.00
4Mandy's Gourmet SaladsMandy Wolfe; Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith EricksonAppetite by Random House$35.00
5RecipeTin Eats DinnerNagi MaehashiCountryman Press$47.00
6Salad Pizza WineJanice Tiefenbach; Stephanie Mercier Voyer; Ryan Gray; Marley SniatowskyAppetite by Random House$37.50
7HealthyGirl KitchenDanielle BrownAlpha$42.00
8Anna Olson's Baking WisdomAnna OlsonAppetite by Random House$50.00
9Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
10SabaiPailin ChongchitnantAppetite by Random House$37.50

