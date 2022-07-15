Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: July 16, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99134
2Cold, Cold BonesKathy ReichsSimon & Schuster$24.99-1
3Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.00310
4The Hotel NantucketElin HilderbrandLittle Brown$24.9924
5Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9546
6Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.9559
7The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.00102
8The Girl Who SurvivedLisa JacksonKensington Publishing$23.9582
9The German WifeKelly RimmerGraydon House Books$24.99-1
10Sparring PartnersJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.9576

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: July 16, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the WorldAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$21.99-
2Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.001
3Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.954
4Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.995
5The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$24.99-
6Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$23.002
7TanquerayBrandon Stanton; Stephanie JohnsonSt. Martin's Press$32.99-
8MeditationsMarcus Aurelius; Gregory HaysModern Library$13.003
912 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.9510
10The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.506

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: July 16, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.002
2Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.003
3Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.991
4VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.994
5November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.995
6The Spanish Love DeceptionElena ArmasAtria Books$24.99-
7People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.007
8Regretting YouColleen HooverMontlake Romance$20.958
9Clive Cussler's the Devil's SeaDirk CusslerG.P. Putnam's Sons$23.009
10The Silent PatientAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$21.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: July 16, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
3The Apothecary's GardenJeanette LynesHarper Avenue$24.994
4Nosy ParkerLesley CreweNimbus Publishing$24.95-
5In the Dark We ForgetSandra Sg WongHarperCollins Canada$24.995
6Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.993
7Take Your Breath AwayLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.996
8A Town Called SolaceMary LawsonVintage Canada$21.009
9Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.997
10The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$23.998

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: July 16, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the WorldAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$21.99-
2Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$23.001
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.955
4We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.992
5How the World Really WorksVaclav SmilViking$37.00-
621 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.953
7The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.994
8The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$23.996
922 MurdersPaul PalangoRandom House Canada$26.959
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: July 16, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.991
2It's Not Summer Without YouJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.992
3We'll Always Have SummerJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.993
4Heartstopper: Volume OneAlice OsemanGraphix$19.994
5Heartstopper: Volume TwoAlice OsemanGraphix$19.995
6A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.998
7Heartstopper: Volume FourAlice OsemanGraphix$19.9910
8Heartstopper: Volume ThreeAlice OsemanGraphix$19.999
9Cat Kid Comic Club On PurposeDav PilkeyGraphix$15.996
10Are You a Cow?Sandra BoyntonSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$6.99-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: July 16, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$21.001
2The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.433
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.005
4The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.994
5Living UntetheredMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$27.956
6How Are You, Really?Jenna KutcherDey Street Books$34.992
7Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.99-
8When You're Ready, This Is How You HealBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.997
9How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.998
10Raise Your VibrationKyle GrayHay House UK$22.99-

(Return to top)


Mystery: July 16, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.99
2Cold, Cold BonesKathy ReichsSimon & Schuster$24.99
3The Girl Who SurvivedLisa JacksonKensington Publishing$23.95
4Local Gone MissingFiona BartonPenguin Canada$22.95
5The House Across the LakeRiley SagerDutton$25.00
6The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$24.99
7The It GirlRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.99
8The Silent PatientAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$21.99
9WinHarlan CobenGrand Central Publishing$12.99
10The Summer HouseJames Patterson; Brendan DuBoisGrand Central Publishing$12.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles