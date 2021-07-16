 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of July 17, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: July 17, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1Malibu RisingTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.9516
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.99-1
3The Paper PalaceMiranda Cowley HellerRiverhead Books$24.00-1
4The Forest of Vanishing StarsKristin HarmelGallery Books$24.99-1
5The Last Thing He Told MeLaura DaveSimon & Schuster$24.99210
6Nine LivesDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1
7The Bone CodeKathy ReichsSimon & Schuster$24.99-1
8The President's DaughterJames Patterson; Bill ClintonLittle Brown$38.0035
9The Secret Keeper of JaipurAlka JoshiMira$23.99102
10People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.0063

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: July 17, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.951
2The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.003
3The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.00-
4What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.999
521 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.952
6From The AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.994
7The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.955
8Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.006
9Born a CrimeTrevor NoahAnchor Canada$22.00-
10Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.00-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: July 17, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1A Time for MercyJohn GrishamDell$12.991
2The Evening and the MorningKen FollettPenguin $27.003
3Close to YouNora RobertsSilhouette$12.99-
4Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.004
5The InstituteStephen KingGallery Books$26.99-
6The Boy from the WoodsHarlan CobenGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
7The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.008
8The NeighborLisa GardnerBantam$12.9910
9The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.007
10NYPD Red 6James Patterson and Marshall KarpGrand Central$22.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: July 17, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.99-
2All the Devils Are HereLouise PennyMinotaur Books$12.992
3Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.991
4Gutter ChildJael RichardsonHarper Avenue$24.99-
5Letters Across the SeaGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.993
6Someone We KnowShari LapenaSeal Books$12.9910
7The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.954
8You Will Remember MeHannah Mary McKinnonMira$21.998
9The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.955
10The Pull of the StarsEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$33.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: July 17, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.002
221 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.951
3From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.993
4The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.954
5Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.007
6YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.006
7Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.959
8The Skin We're InDesmond ColeDoubleday Canada$29.95-
9The Inconvenient IndianThomas KingAnchor Canada$22.005
10Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.95-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: July 17, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2The Bad Guys in Cut to the ChaseAaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.9910
3Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky StoriesJeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.992
4Wave of the Sea Dragon: A Branches BookTracey West; Matt LoveridgeScholastic$7.99-
5Truly TylerTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$15.996
6We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.995
7They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.994
8Time for School, Little Blue TruckAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryHMH Books For Young Readers$24.99-
9Any Way the Wind BlowsRainbow RowellWednesday Books$26.99-
10The GiverLois LowryHMH Books For Young Readers$14.99-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: July 17, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Comfort BookMatt HaigHarper Avenue$24.995
2This Is Your Mind on PlantsMichael PollanPenguin Press$37.00-
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.992
4Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.993
5The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
6How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.994
7Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.997
8The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.959
9The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.95-
10Mind over Mood, Second EditionDennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. BeckThe Guilford Press$33.72-

(Return to top)


Cooking: July 17, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Lighter Step-By-Step Instant Pot CookbookJeffrey EisnerVoracious$24.99
2Mandy's Gourmet SaladsRebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson and Mandy WolfeAppetite by Random House$35.00
3Sheet Pan EverythingRicardo LarriveeAppetite by Random House$30.00
4Cook This BookMolly BazClarkson Potter$42.50
5Yum and YummerGreta PodleskiOne Spoon Media$34.95
6Salt, Fat, Acid, HeatSamin Nosrat and Wendy MacNaughtonSimon & Schuster$50.50
7Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
8Vitamix 100th Anniversary CookbookJodi Berg; Bryn MoothVitamix$30.80
9The Oh She Glows CookbookAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$32.00
10Oh She Glows for DinnerAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$40.00

(Return to top)


(Return to top)

