The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: July 2, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99132
2The Hotel NantucketElin HilderbrandLittle Brown$24.9922
3Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9554
4Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.0048
5Sparring PartnersJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.9534
6Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.9587
7SuspectsDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1
8Local Gone MissingFiona BartonPenguin Canada$22.9562
9The House Across the LakeRiley SagerDutton$25.00-1
10Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.9972

Hardcover Non-Fiction: July 2, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.004
2Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.955
3The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.509
4The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.996
5Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.992
6The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$24.99-
7We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.998
8What WE LostTawfiq S. RangwalaOptimum Publishing International$26.95-
9What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.99-
10Happy-Go-LuckyDavid SedarisLittle Brown$37.00-

Paperback Fiction: July 2, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.991
2The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.002
3VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.993
4November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.994
5Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.006
6NeverKen FollettPenguin Books$27.005
7Deadly CrossJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$12.997
8The ReturnNicholas SparksGrand Central Publishing$12.998
9Regretting YouColleen HooverMontlake Romance$20.9510
10People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.00-

Canadian Fiction: July 2, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.952
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.991
3Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.994
4Take Your Breath AwayLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.993
5The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$23.995
6The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.9510
7Bloomsbury GirlsNatalie JennerSt. Martin's Press$23.996
8BreathlessAmy McCullochViking$22.958
9A Rip Through TimeKelley ArmstrongMinotaur Books$23.997
10In the Dark We ForgetSandra Sg WongHarperCollins Canada$24.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: July 2, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.992
2We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.993
3What WE LostTawfiq S. RangwalaOptimum Publishing International$26.956
4Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$23.00-
51972Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.991
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.955
721 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.957
822 MurdersPaul PalangoRandom House Canada$26.958
9When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
10One DrumRichard WagameseDouglas and McIntyre$18.95-

Juvenile: July 2, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.991
2It's Not Summer Without YouJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.994
3We'll Always Have SummerJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.996
4Heartstopper: Volume OneAlice OsemanGraphix$19.992
5Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.993
6Cat Kid Comic Club On PurposeDav PilkeyGraphix$15.995
7Heartstopper: Volume ThreeAlice OsemanGraphix$19.998
8A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.997
9Heartstopper: Volume 4Alice OsemanGraphix$19.99-
10The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.99-

Self-Improvement: July 2, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$18.691
2Living UntetheredMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$27.952
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
4The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.005
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.434
6How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.997
7All for LoveMatt KahnSounds True$30.99-
8Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.99-
9The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.9510
10The Untethered SoulMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$18.95-

Historical Fiction: July 2, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Dictionary of Lost WordsPip WilliamsBallantine Books$23.00
2The Secret MessengerMandy RobothamAvon Books$12.99
3The Polish GirlMalka AdlerOne More Chapter$24.99
4CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$22.99
5Looking for JaneHeather Marshall Simon & Schuster$24.99
6The German WifeKelly RimmerGraydon House Books$24.99
7The Resistance GirlMandy RobothamAvon Books$24.99
8The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.99
9The Embroidered BookKate HeartfieldHarper Voyager$24.99
10The Lincoln HighwayAmor TowlesViking$40.00

