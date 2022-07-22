Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: July 23, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The It GirlRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.99-1
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99135
3Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9557
4Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.00311
5The 6:20 ManDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$37.00-1
6Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.95610
7Cold, Cold BonesKathy ReichsSimon & Schuster$24.9922
8The Hotel NantucketElin HilderbrandLittle Brown$24.9945
9Heaven Official's Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu Vol. 3Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, Mo Xiang; ZeldaCW; tai3_3Seven Seas Entertainment$24.99-1
10The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.0073

Hardcover Non-Fiction: July 23, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the WorldAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$21.991
212 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.959
3Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.002
4TanquerayBrandon Stanton; Stephanie JohnsonSt. Martin's Press$32.997
5Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.953
6Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$23.006
7MeditationsMarcus Aurelius; Gregory HaysModern Library$13.008
8Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.994
9The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.5010
10We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.99-

Paperback Fiction: July 23, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.002
2The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
3Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.993
4VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.994
5November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.995
6Malibu RisingTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.95-
7Regretting YouColleen HooverMontlake Romance$20.958
8People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.007
9The Silent PatientAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$21.9910
10The Spanish Love DeceptionElena ArmasAtria Books$24.996

Canadian Fiction: July 23, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
3The Apothecary's GardenJeanette LynesHarper Avenue$24.993
4Good Girl ComplexElle KennedySaint Martin's Griffin$22.99-
5Nosy ParkerLesley CreweNimbus Publishing$24.954
6The MaidNita ProseViking$24.95-
7The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.95-
8In the Dark We ForgetSandra Sg WongHarperCollins Canada$24.995
9A Town Called SolaceMary LawsonVintage Canada$21.008
10Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.996

Canadian Non-Fiction: July 23, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the WorldAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$21.991
212 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.953
3Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$23.002
4We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.994
5Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.95-
621 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.956
7Inside the Montreal MafiaFelix Seguin; Éric ThibaultECW Press$24.95-
8From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99-
9UnreconciledJesse WenteAllen Lane$19.95-
10The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.997

Juvenile: July 23, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.991
2It's Not Summer Without YouJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.992
3We'll Always Have SummerJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.993
4Heartstopper: Volume OneAlice OsemanGraphix$19.994
5Heartstopper: Volume TwoAlice OsemanGraphix$19.995
6A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.996
7The Bad Guys in Open Wide and Say Arrrgh!Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.99-
8They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$15.99-
9Heartstopper: Volume FourAlice OsemanGraphix$19.997
10Heartstopper: Volume ThreeAlice OsemanGraphix$19.998

Self-Improvement: July 23, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$21.001
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.994
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.432
5Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.997
6How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.999
7Living UntetheredMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$27.955
8How Are You, Really?Jenna KutcherDey Street Books$34.996
9The Untethered SoulMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$18.95-
10Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.99-

Biography: July 23, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1TanquerayBrandon Stanton; Stephanie JohnsonSt. Martin's Press$32.99
2Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.99
3We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.99
4UntamedGlennon DoyleDial$37.00
5The Palace PapersTina BrownDoubleday Canada$42.95
6From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99
7UnreconciledJesse WenteAllen Lane$19.95
8The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.99
9A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.00
10James Patterson by James PattersonJames PattersonLittle Brown$37.00

