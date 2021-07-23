 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of July 24, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: July 24, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1The CellistDaniel SilvaHarper$24.99-1
2Malibu RisingTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.9517
3The Paper PalaceMiranda Cowley HellerRiverhead Books$24.0032
4Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.9922
5The Last Thing He Told MeLaura DaveSimon & Schuster$24.99511
6The Forest of Vanishing StarsKristin HarmelGallery Books$24.9942
7Nine LivesDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9962
8Such a Quiet PlaceMegan MirandaSimon & Schuster$24.99-1
9The Bone CodeKathy ReichsSimon & Schuster$24.9972
10The Secret Keeper of JaipurAlka JoshiMira$23.9993

Hardcover Non-Fiction: July 24, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1American MarxismMark R. LevinThreshold Editions$37.00-
2Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.951
3The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.003
4What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.994
5LandslideMichael WolffHenry Holt$39.99-
6The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.957
7Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.008
8The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.002
921 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.955
10How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.99-

Paperback Fiction: July 24, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1A Time for MercyJohn GrishamDell$12.991
2The Boy from the WoodsHarlan CobenGrand Central Publishing$12.996
3The InstituteStephen KingGallery Books$26.995
4NYPD Red 6James Patterson and Marshall KarpGrand Central$22.9910
5Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1Tatsuki FujimotoViz Media$12.99-
6Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.004
7The Evening and the MorningKen FollettPenguin $27.002
8The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.007
9One by OneRuth WareSimon & Schuster$24.99-
10Close to YouNora RobertsSilhouette$12.993

Canadian Fiction: July 24, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.991
2All the Devils Are HereLouise PennyMinotaur Books$12.992
3Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.993
4Someone We KnowShari LapenaSeal Books$12.996
5Letters Across the SeaGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.995
6The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.959
7The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.957
8The Almost WifeGail Anderson-DargatzHarper Avenue$24.99-
9You Will Remember MeHannah Mary McKinnonMira$21.998
10The Pull of the StarsEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$33.9910

Canadian Non-Fiction: July 24, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.954
2The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.001
321 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.952
4YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.006
5From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.993
6Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.9510
7ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.95-
812 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95-
9Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.005
10Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaHouse of Anansi Press$22.95-

Juvenile: July 24, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2The Bad Guys in Cut to the ChaseAaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.992
3Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky StoriesJeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.993
4Time for School, Little Blue TruckAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryHMH Books For Young Readers$24.998
5We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.996
6Wave of the Sea Dragon: A Branches BookTracey West; Matt LoveridgeScholastic$7.994
7They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.997
8Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Kittycat ClubAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$13.99-
9The Very Hungry CaterpillarEric CarlePenguin Young Readers Group$14.99-
10Truly TylerTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$15.995

Self-Improvement: July 24, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.005
2The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
3Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.994
4The Comfort BookMatt HaigHarper Avenue$24.991
5This Is Your Mind on PlantsMichael PollanPenguin Press$37.002
6Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.997
7The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.95-
8How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.996
9The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.958
10The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed.Benjamin GrahamHarper$31.00-

Mystery: July 24, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1A Time for MercyJohn GrishamDell$12.99
2The CellistDaniel SilvaHarper$24.99
3The Boy from the WoodsHarlan CobenGrand Central Publishing$12.99
4The InstituteStephen KingGallery Books$26.99
5NYPD Red 6James Patterson; Marshall KarpGrand Central Publishing$12.99
6Such a Quiet PlaceMegan MirandaSimon & Schuster$24.99
7The Bone CodeKathy ReichsSimon & Schuster$24.99
8The President's DaughterJames Patterson; Bill ClintonLittle Brown$38.00
9One by OneRuth WareSimon & Schuster$24.99
10The ShadowJames Patterson; Brian SittsGrand Central Publishing$22.99

