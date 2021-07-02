The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of July 3, 2021

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: July 3, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week's rank
|Weeks on List
|1
|Malibu Rising
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|4
|4
|2
|The President's Daughter
|James Patterson; Bill Clinton
|Little Brown
|$38.00
|1
|3
|3
|The Last Thing He Told Me
|Laura Dave
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|8
|4
|Golden Girl
|Elin Hilderbrand
|Little Brown
|$24.99
|5
|4
|5
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$21.99
|7
|16
|6
|Sooley
|John Grisham
|Doubleday
|$38.95
|2
|9
|7
|The Maidens
|Alex Michaelides
|Celadon Books
|$24.99
|6
|2
|8
|People We Meet on Vacation
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$22.00
|-
|1
|9
|The Rose Code
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$24.99
|8
|2
|10
|That Summer
|Jennifer Weiner
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: July 3, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|7
|2
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel Van Der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|-
|3
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|1
|4
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|2
|5
|What Happened to You?
|Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$36.99
|9
|6
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|-
|7
|Between Two Kingdoms
|Suleika Jaouad
|Random House
|$24.00
|-
|8
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|3
|9
|Call Me Indian
|Fred Sasakamoose; Bryan Trottier
|Viking
|$32.00
|5
|10
|The Happiest Man on Earth
|Eddie Jaku
|Harper
|$23.99
|8
Paperback Fiction: July 3, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|1
|2
|Daddy's Girls
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|4
|3
|Cajun Justice
|James Patterson; Tucker Axum III
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|2
|4
|The Sentinel
|Lee Child; Andrew Child
|Dell
|$12.99
|3
|5
|The Best Match
|Debbie Macomber
|Mira
|$12.99
|-
|6
|Daylight
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|-
|7
|If It Bleeds
|Stephen King
|Scribner
|$25.00
|5
|8
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|8
|9
|Chaos
|Iris Johansen
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|9
|10
|The Summer House
|James Patterson; Brendan DuBois
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|7
Canadian Fiction: July 3, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Find You First
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|2
|2
|Letters Across the Sea
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|3
|Six Weeks to Live
|Catherine McKenzie
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|8
|4
|The Sister's Tale
|Beth Powning
|Knopf Canada
|$23.95
|4
|5
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|5
|6
|Jonny Appleseed
|Joshua Whitehead
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$19.95
|7
|7
|The Marrow Thieves
|Cherie Dimaline
|Dancing Cat Books
|$14.95
|6
|8
|You Will Remember Me
|Hannah Mary McKinnon
|Mira
|$21.99
|-
|9
|Not Dark Yet
|Peter Robinson
|McClelland & Stewart
|$29.95
|9
|10
|Lost Immunity
|Daniel Kalla
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: July 3, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|1
|2
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|2
|3
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|8
|4
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|3
|5
|Call Me Indian
|Fred Sasakamoose; Bryan Trottier
|Viking
|$32.00
|4
|6
|Wilful Blindness
|Sam Cooper; Charles Burton; Teng Biao
|Optimum Publishing International
|$28.95
|10
|7
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|6
|8
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|7
|9
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|5
|10
|The Inconvenient Indian
|Thomas King
|Anchor Canada
|$22.00
|-
Juvenile: July 3, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Dog man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|2
|Oh, the Places You'll Go!
|Dr. Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.99
|2
|3
|Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky Stories
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|3
|4
|Dude Perfect 101 Tricks, Tips, and Cool Stuff
|DudePerfect; Travis Thrasher
|Thomas Nelson
|$35.99
|5
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|6
|6
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|9
|7
|Shadow and Bone
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|4
|8
|Realm Breaker
|Victoria Aveyard
|HarperTeen
|$24.99
|-
|9
|Captain Underpants and the Tyrannical Retaliation of the Turbo Toilet 2000: Color Edition (Captain Underpants #11)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|5
|10
|The Bad Guys in Cut to the Chase
|Aaron Blabey
|Scholastic Paperbacks
|$8.99
|-
Self-Improvement: July 3, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|2
|2
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|1
|3
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene
|Penguin
|$34.00
|3
|4
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|6
|5
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|5
|6
|Think Again
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$37.00
|4
|7
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$22.95
|-
|8
|The Gifts of Imperfection
|Brené Brown
|Hazelden
|$22.95
|-
|9
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|-
|10
|A Radical Awakening
|Shefali Tsabary
|HarperOne
|$34.99
|7
Romance/Erotica: July 3, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|People We Meet on Vacation
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$22.00
|2
|Freed
|E. L. James
|Sourcebooks
|$24.99
|3
|The Best Match
|Debbie Macomber
|Mira
|$12.99
|4
|One Last Stop
|Casey McQuiston
|Saint Martin's Griffin
|$22.99
|5
|It Ends with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|6
|The Villa
|Nora Roberts
|Berkley
|$12.99
|7
|Someday Soon
|Debbie Macomber
|Avon Books
|$12.99
|8
|Red, White and Royal Blue
|Casey McQuiston
|Saint Martin's Griffin
|$22.50
|9
|Viscount Who Loved Me
|Julia Quinn
|Avon Books
|$12.99
|10
|Beach Read
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$11.99
