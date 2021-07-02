 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of July 3, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: July 3, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1Malibu RisingTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.9544
2The President's DaughterJames Patterson; Bill ClintonLittle Brown$38.0013
3The Last Thing He Told MeLaura DaveSimon & Schuster$24.9938
4Golden GirlElin HilderbrandLittle Brown$24.9954
5The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.99716
6SooleyJohn GrishamDoubleday$38.9529
7The MaidensAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$24.9962
8People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.00-1
9The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.9982
10That SummerJennifer WeinerAtria Books$24.99-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: July 3, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.957
2The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.00-
3The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.001
4The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.952
5What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.999
621 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-
7Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.00-
8YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.003
9Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.005
10The Happiest Man on EarthEddie JakuHarper$23.998

Paperback Fiction: July 3, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.001
2Daddy's GirlsDanielle SteelDell$11.994
3Cajun JusticeJames Patterson; Tucker Axum IIIGrand Central Publishing$12.992
4The SentinelLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.993
5The Best MatchDebbie MacomberMira$12.99-
6DaylightDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$22.99-
7If It BleedsStephen KingScribner$25.005
8The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.008
9ChaosIris JohansenGrand Central Publishing$12.999
10The Summer HouseJames Patterson; Brendan DuBoisGrand Central Publishing$22.997

Canadian Fiction: July 3, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.992
2Letters Across the SeaGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.993
3Six Weeks to LiveCatherine McKenzieSimon & Schuster$22.008
4The Sister's TaleBeth PowningKnopf Canada$23.954
5The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.955
6Jonny AppleseedJoshua WhiteheadArsenal Pulp Press$19.957
7The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.956
8You Will Remember MeHannah Mary McKinnonMira$21.99-
9Not Dark YetPeter RobinsonMcClelland & Stewart$29.959
10Lost ImmunityDaniel KallaSimon & Schuster$22.00-

Canadian Non-Fiction: July 3, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.001
2The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.952
321 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.958
4YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.003
5Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.004
6Wilful BlindnessSam Cooper; Charles Burton; Teng BiaoOptimum Publishing International$28.9510
7From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.996
8Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.957
9CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.995
10The Inconvenient IndianThomas KingAnchor Canada$22.00-

Juvenile: July 3, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.992
3Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky StoriesJeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.993
4Dude Perfect 101 Tricks, Tips, and Cool StuffDudePerfect; Travis ThrasherThomas Nelson$35.99
5They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.996
6We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.999
7Shadow and BoneLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.994
8Realm BreakerVictoria AveyardHarperTeen$24.99-
9Captain Underpants and the Tyrannical Retaliation of the Turbo Toilet 2000: Color Edition (Captain Underpants #11)Dav PilkeyScholastic$15.995
10The Bad Guys in Cut to the ChaseAaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.99-

Self-Improvement: July 3, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.992
2The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.991
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert GreenePenguin$34.003
4How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.996
5Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.995
6Think AgainAdam GrantViking$37.004
7When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$22.95-
8The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.95-
9The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.95-
10A Radical AwakeningShefali TsabaryHarperOne$34.997

Romance/Erotica: July 3, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.00
2FreedE. L. JamesSourcebooks$24.99
3The Best MatchDebbie MacomberMira$12.99
4One Last StopCasey McQuistonSaint Martin's Griffin$22.99
5It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
6The VillaNora RobertsBerkley$12.99
7Someday SoonDebbie MacomberAvon Books$12.99
8Red, White and Royal BlueCasey McQuistonSaint Martin's Griffin$22.50
9Viscount Who Loved MeJulia QuinnAvon Books$12.99
10Beach ReadEmily HenryBerkley$11.99

