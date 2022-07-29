Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: July 30, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99236
2The It GirlRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.9912
3Portrait of an Unknown WomanDaniel SilvaHarper$24.99-1
4Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9538
5Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.00412
6The 6:20 ManDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$37.0052
7The House Across the LakeRiley SagerDutton$25.00-1
8Cold, Cold BonesKathy ReichsSimon & Schuster$24.9973
9Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.95611
10The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.00104

Hardcover Non-Fiction: July 30, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the WorldAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$21.991
2Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.003
3Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.955
4Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$23.006
5MeditationsMarcus Aurelius; Gregory HaysModern Library$13.007
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.952
7The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.509
8Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.998
9What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.99-
10We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.9910

Paperback Fiction: July 30, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.001
2The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.002
3Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.993
4VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.994
5November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.995
6The Silent PatientAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$21.999
7Apples Never FallLiane MoriartyHolt Paperback$23.99-
8Normal PeopleSally RooneyVintage Canada$21.00-
9Regretting YouColleen HooverMontlake Romance$20.957
10The Party CrasherSophie KinsellaDial Press Trade Paperback$24.00-

Canadian Fiction: July 30, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
3Things We Do in the DarkJennifer HillierMinotaur Books$23.99-
4Nosy ParkerLesley CreweNimbus Publishing$24.955
5The Apothecary's GardenJeanette LynesHarper Avenue$24.993
6The Life She HadK. L. ArmstrongDoubleday Canada$22.95-
7The MaidNita ProseViking$24.956
8The DealElle KennedyBloom Books$24.99-
9A Town Called SolaceMary LawsonVintage Canada$21.009
10The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$19.95-

Canadian Non-Fiction: July 30, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the WorldAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$21.991
2Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$23.003
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.952
4We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.994
5The MetaverseMatthew BallLiveright Publishing$40.00-
621 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.956
7The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.9910
822 MurdersPaul PalangoRandom House Canada$26.95-
9How the World Really WorksVaclav SmilViking$37.00-
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-

Juvenile: July 30, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Bad Guys in Open Wide and Say Arrrgh!Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.997
2The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.991
3It's Not Summer Without YouJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.992
4We'll Always Have SummerJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.993
5A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.996
6Heartstopper: Volume OneAlice OsemanGraphix$19.994
7They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$15.998
8Heartstopper: Volume TwoAlice OsemanGraphix$19.995
9Sharon, Lois and Bram's SkinnamarinkSharon Hampson; Lois Lillienstein; Bram Morrison; Qin LengTundra Books$12.99-
10The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.99-

Self-Improvement: July 30, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$21.001
2The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.994
5The Silva Mind Control MethodJose Silva; Philip MieleGallery Books$22.99-
6Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.995
7How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.996
8Living UntetheredMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$27.957
9Mind over Mood, Second EditionDennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. BeckThe Guilford Press$33.60-
10The Untethered SoulMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$18.959

Romance/Erotica: July 30, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
2Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
3Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95
4November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
5Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.00
6The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.00
7Love and Other WordsChristina LaurenGallery Books$22.99
8Beach ReadEmily HenryBerkley$22.00
9My Killer VacationTessa BaileyIndy Pub$17.44
10Hook, Line, and SinkerTessa BaileyAvon Books$19.99

