The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of July 31, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: July 31, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1The CellistDaniel SilvaHarper$24.9912
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.9943
3The Last Thing He Told MeLaura DaveSimon & Schuster$24.99512
4Malibu RisingTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.9528
5The Paper PalaceMiranda Cowley HellerRiverhead Books$24.0033
6The Other PassengerLouise CandlishSimon & Schuster$24.99-1
7People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.00-1
8False WitnessKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow$23.99-1
9The ShadowJames Patterson; Brian SittsGrand Central Publishing$22.99-1
10The Forest of Vanishing StarsKristin HarmelGallery Books$24.9963

Hardcover Non-Fiction: July 31, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1I Alone Can Fix ItCarol Leonnig; Philip RuckerPenguin Press$40.00-
2Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.952
3What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.994
4The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.003
5Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.007
6LandslideMichael WolffHenry Holt$39.995
7American MarxismMark R. LevinThreshold Editions$37.001
8The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.956
921 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.959
10World TravelAnthony BourdainEcco$43.50-

Paperback Fiction: July 31, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1A Time for MercyJohn GrishamDell$12.991
2The Boy from the WoodsHarlan CobenGrand Central Publishing$12.992
3NYPD Red 6James Patterson and Marshall KarpGrand Central$22.994
4Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.006
5The InstituteStephen KingGallery Books$26.993
6The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.00-
7One by OneRuth WareSimon & Schuster$24.999
8The Evening and the MorningKen FollettPenguin $27.007
9Close to YouNora RobertsSilhouette$12.9910
10Stranger in the LakeKimberly BellePark Row Books$12.99-

Canadian Fiction: July 31, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.991
2All the Devils Are HereLouise PennyMinotaur Books$12.992
3Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.993
4Letters Across the SeaGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.995
5Someone We KnowShari LapenaSeal Books$12.994
6The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.956
7What Strange ParadiseOmar El AkkadMcClelland & Stewart$29.95-
8The Pull of the StarsEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$33.9910
9Tuscan DaughterLisa RochonHarper Avenue$24.99-
10The Almost WifeGail Anderson-DargatzHarper Avenue$24.998

Canadian Non-Fiction: July 31, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.951
221 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.953
3From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.995
4The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.002
5Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.956
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.958
7YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.004
8Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.009
9ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.957
10The Inconvenient IndianThomas KingAnchor Canada$22.00-

Juvenile: July 31, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Wave of the Sea Dragon: A Branches BookTracey West; Matt LoveridgeScholastic$7.996
3Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Kittycat ClubAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$13.998
4The Bad Guys in Cut to the ChaseAaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.992
5Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky StoriesJeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.993
6We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.995
7Time for School, Little Blue TruckAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryHMH Books For Young Readers$24.994
8They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.997
9Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last StrawJeff KinneyAbrams$17.99-
10The Very Hungry CaterpillarEric CarlePenguin Young Readers Group$14.999

Self-Improvement: July 31, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.992
2Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.993
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
4The Comfort BookMatt HaigHarper Avenue$24.994
5How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.998
6This Is Your Mind on PlantsMichael PollanPenguin Press$37.005
7The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.95-
8Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.996
9The Untethered SoulMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$18.95-
10The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.959

Biography: July 31, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.00
2From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99
3YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.00
4UntamedGlennon DoyleDial$37.00
5Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.00
6Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaHouse of Anansi Press$22.95
7They Called Me Number OneBev SellarsTalonbooks$19.95
8EducatedTara WestoverHarperCollins Canada$22.99
9GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.00
10The Happiest Man on EarthEddie JakuHarper$23.99

