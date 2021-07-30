The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of July 31, 2021

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: July 31, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week's rank
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Cellist
|Daniel Silva
|Harper
|$24.99
|1
|2
|2
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|4
|3
|3
|The Last Thing He Told Me
|Laura Dave
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|12
|4
|Malibu Rising
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|2
|8
|5
|The Paper Palace
|Miranda Cowley Heller
|Riverhead Books
|$24.00
|3
|3
|6
|The Other Passenger
|Louise Candlish
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|1
|7
|People We Meet on Vacation
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$22.00
|-
|1
|8
|False Witness
|Karin Slaughter
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|-
|1
|9
|The Shadow
|James Patterson; Brian Sitts
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|-
|1
|10
|The Forest of Vanishing Stars
|Kristin Harmel
|Gallery Books
|$24.99
|6
|3
Hardcover Non-Fiction: July 31, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|I Alone Can Fix It
|Carol Leonnig; Philip Rucker
|Penguin Press
|$40.00
|-
|2
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|2
|3
|What Happened to You?
|Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$36.99
|4
|4
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel Van Der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|3
|5
|Between Two Kingdoms
|Suleika Jaouad
|Random House
|$24.00
|7
|6
|Landslide
|Michael Wolff
|Henry Holt
|$39.99
|5
|7
|American Marxism
|Mark R. Levin
|Threshold Editions
|$37.00
|1
|8
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|6
|9
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|9
|10
|World Travel
|Anthony Bourdain
|Ecco
|$43.50
|-
Paperback Fiction: July 31, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|A Time for Mercy
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|1
|2
|The Boy from the Woods
|Harlan Coben
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|2
|3
|NYPD Red 6
|James Patterson and Marshall Karp
|Grand Central
|$22.99
|4
|4
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|6
|5
|The Institute
|Stephen King
|Gallery Books
|$26.99
|3
|6
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|-
|7
|One by One
|Ruth Ware
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|9
|8
|The Evening and the Morning
|Ken Follett
|Penguin
|$27.00
|7
|9
|Close to You
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$12.99
|10
|10
|Stranger in the Lake
|Kimberly Belle
|Park Row Books
|$12.99
|-
Canadian Fiction: July 31, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|1
|2
|All the Devils Are Here
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$12.99
|2
|3
|Find You First
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|3
|4
|Letters Across the Sea
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|5
|Someone We Know
|Shari Lapena
|Seal Books
|$12.99
|4
|6
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|6
|7
|What Strange Paradise
|Omar El Akkad
|McClelland & Stewart
|$29.95
|-
|8
|The Pull of the Stars
|Emma Donoghue
|Harper Avenue
|$33.99
|10
|9
|Tuscan Daughter
|Lisa Rochon
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|-
|10
|The Almost Wife
|Gail Anderson-Dargatz
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|8
Canadian Non-Fiction: July 31, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|1
|2
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|3
|3
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|4
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|2
|5
|Finding the Mother Tree
|Suzanne Simard
|Allen Lane
|$34.95
|6
|6
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|8
|7
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|4
|8
|Call Me Indian
|Fred Sasakamoose; Bryan Trottier
|Viking
|$32.00
|9
|9
|Values
|Mark Carney
|Signal
|$39.95
|7
|10
|The Inconvenient Indian
|Thomas King
|Anchor Canada
|$22.00
|-
Juvenile: July 31, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Dog man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|2
|Wave of the Sea Dragon: A Branches Book
|Tracey West; Matt Loveridge
|Scholastic
|$7.99
|6
|3
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Kittycat Club
|Ann M. Martin; Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|8
|4
|The Bad Guys in Cut to the Chase
|Aaron Blabey
|Scholastic Paperbacks
|$8.99
|2
|5
|Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky Stories
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|3
|6
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|5
|7
|Time for School, Little Blue Truck
|Alice Schertle; Jill McElmurry
|HMH Books For Young Readers
|$24.99
|4
|8
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|7
|9
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw
|Jeff Kinney
|Abrams
|$17.99
|-
|10
|The Very Hungry Caterpillar
|Eric Carle
|Penguin Young Readers Group
|$14.99
|9
Self-Improvement: July 31, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|2
|2
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|3
|3
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|1
|4
|The Comfort Book
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|4
|5
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|8
|6
|This Is Your Mind on Plants
|Michael Pollan
|Penguin Press
|$37.00
|5
|7
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|-
|8
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|6
|9
|The Untethered Soul
|Michael A. Singer
|New Harbinger Publications
|$18.95
|-
|10
|The Gifts of Imperfection
|Brené Brown
|Hazelden
|$22.95
|9
Biography: July 31, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Between Two Kingdoms
|Suleika Jaouad
|Random House
|$24.00
|2
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|4
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|Dial
|$37.00
|5
|Call Me Indian
|Fred Sasakamoose; Bryan Trottier
|Viking
|$32.00
|6
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|House of Anansi Press
|$22.95
|7
|They Called Me Number One
|Bev Sellars
|Talonbooks
|$19.95
|8
|Educated
|Tara Westover
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|9
|Greenlights
|Matthew McConaughey
|Crown
|$40.00
|10
|The Happiest Man on Earth
|Eddie Jaku
|Harper
|$23.99
