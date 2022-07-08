Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: July 9, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99133
2The Hotel NantucketElin HilderbrandLittle Brown$24.9923
3Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.0049
4Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9535
5Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.9568
6SuspectsDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9972
7Sparring PartnersJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.9555
8The Girl Who SurvivedLisa JacksonKensington Publishing$23.95-1
9Local Gone MissingFiona BartonPenguin Canada$22.9583
10The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.00-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: July 9, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.001
2Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$23.00-
3MeditationsMarcus Aurelius; Gregory HaysModern Library$13.00-
4Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.952
5Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.995
6The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.503
7We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.997
821 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-
9The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.994
1012 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.95-

Paperback Fiction: July 9, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.991
2The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.002
3Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.005
4VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.993
5November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.994
6NeverKen FollettPenguin Books$27.006
7People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.0010
8Regretting YouColleen HooverMontlake Romance$20.959
9Clive Cussler's the Devil's SeaDirk CusslerG.P. Putnam's Sons$23.00-
10The ReturnNicholas SparksGrand Central Publishing$12.998

Canadian Fiction: July 9, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
3Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.993
4The Apothecary's GardenJeanette LynesHarper Avenue$24.99-
5In the Dark We ForgetSandra Sg WongHarperCollins Canada$24.9910
6Take Your Breath AwayLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.994
7Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.99-
8The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$23.995
9A Town Called SolaceMary LawsonVintage Canada$21.00-
10A Rip Through TimeKelley ArmstrongMinotaur Books$23.999

Canadian Non-Fiction: July 9, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$23.004
2We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.992
321 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.957
4The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.991
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.956
6The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$23.99-
7Inside the Montreal MafiaFelix Seguin; Éric ThibaultECW Press$24.95-
8UnreconciledJesse WenteAllen Lane$19.95-
922 MurdersPaul PalangoRandom House Canada$26.958
101972Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.995

Juvenile: July 9, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.991
2It's Not Summer Without YouJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.992
3We'll Always Have SummerJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.993
4Heartstopper: Volume OneAlice OsemanGraphix$19.994
5Heartstopper: Volume TwoAlice OsemanGraphix$19.99-
6Cat Kid Comic Club On PurposeDav PilkeyGraphix$15.996
7I Believe I CanGrace Byers; Keturah A. BoboBalzer & Bray$23.99-
8A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.998
9Heartstopper: Volume ThreeAlice OsemanGraphix$19.997
10Heartstopper: Volume 4Alice OsemanGraphix$19.999

Self-Improvement: July 9, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$21.001
2How Are You, Really?Jenna KutcherDey Street Books$34.99-
3The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.435
4The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
5The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.004
6Living UntetheredMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$27.952
7When You're Ready, This Is How You HealBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.99-
8How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.996
9The Untethered SoulMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$18.9510
10Start with WhySimon SinekPortfolio$23.00-

Cooking: July 9, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Half Baked Harvest Every DayTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
2As Cooked on TikTokTikTok; Gordon RamsayClarkson Potter$25.99
3The Two Spoons CookbookHannah SunderaniPenguin Canada$32.00
4PlantYouCarleigh Bodrug; Will BulsiewiczHachette GO$38.00
5Mandy's Gourmet SaladsRebecca Wolfe; Meredith Erickson; Mandy WolfeAppetite by Random House$35.00
6Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
7Earls the CookbookJim SutherlandAppetite by Random House$35.00
8The Fiber Fueled CookbookWill BulsiewiczAvery$40.00
9Bernardin Complete Book of Home PreservingJudi Kingry; Lauren Devine; Sarah PageRobert Rose$29.95
10Magnolia Table, Volume 2Joanna GainesWiillam Morrow Cookbooks$43.50

