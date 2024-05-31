Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of June 1, 2024

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: June 1, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1You Like It DarkerStephen KingScribner$39.99-1
2One Perfect CoupleRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.99-1
3This Summer Will Be DifferentCarley FortuneViking$24.9513
4Mind GamesNora RobertsSt. Martin's Press$40.00-1
5Funny StoryEmily HenryBerkley$39.0036
6Heavenbreaker (Deluxe Limited Edition)Sara WolfRed Tower Books$43.99-1
7The Paradise ProblemChristina LaurenGallery Books$24.9922
8Lies and WeddingsKevin KwanDoubleday Canada$36.95-1
9Just for the SummerAbby JimenezForever$23.9992
10The WomenKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$40.00516

Hardcover Non-Fiction: June 1, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week
1What This Comedian Said Will Shock YouBill MaherSimon & Schuster$39.99-
2The Anxious GenerationJonathan HaidtPenguin Press$39.991
3Day Trading AttentionGary VaynerchukHarper Business$50.00-
4Closer TogetherSophie Grégoire TrudeauRandom House Canada$40.004
5You Never KnowTom Selleck; Ellis HenicanDey Street Books$36.995
6The Demon of UnrestErik LarsonCrown$48.009
7Fire WeatherJohn VaillantVintage Canada$25.0010
8In My Time of DyingSebastian JungerHarper Collins Canada$29.99-
9OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.00-
10There Are Dads Way Worse Than YouGlenn Boozan; Priscilla WitteWorkman$20.00-

Paperback Fiction: June 1, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.992
2CollideBal KhabraViking$24.953
3A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury$25.004
4It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.998
5Seeing RedSandra BrownGrand Central Publishing$13.996
6A Court of Mist and FurySarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing Plc$25.009
7King of SlothAna HuangBloom Books$26.995
8IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99-
9The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central Publishing$16.99-
10Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$25.9910

Canadian Fiction: June 1, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1This Summer Will Be DifferentCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2CollideBal KhabraViking$24.953
3I Will Ruin YouLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$25.994
4The Secret KeeperGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.995
5I Hope This Finds You WellNatalie SueHarper Collins Canada$25.99-
6Leather and LarkBrynne WeaverZando$24.99-
7The Dixon RuleElle KennedyBloom Books$26.992
8Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.95-
9Mystery in the TitleIan Ferguson; Will FergusonHarper Collins Canada$25.99-
10Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone DiesCatherine MackMinotaur Books$24.996

Canadian Non-Fiction: June 1, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Closer TogetherSophie Grégoire TrudeauRandom House Canada$40.001
2The Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaG.P. Putnam's Sons$25.99-
3My Day with the CupJim LangSimon & Schuster$25.002
4Fire WeatherJohn VaillantVintage Canada$25.003
5Reclaiming Our StudentsHannah BeachPage Two Books$21.00-
6Pierre PoilievreAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$35.95-
7OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.005
8A Map of the New NormalJeff RubinAllen Lane$36.004
9Crosses in the SkyMark BourrieBiblioasis$26.95-
10The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.957

Juvenile: June 1, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man #12: the Scarlet ShedderDav PilkeyScholastic$19.991
2Baby-Sitters Little Sister #8: Karen's SleepoverAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$16.992
3Oh, the Places You'll Go!SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.993
4The One and Only FamilyKatherine ApplegateHarper Collins$24.994
5PowerlessLauren RobertsSimon & Schuster Books For Young Readers$24.995
6A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.997
7Storytime with FranklinBrenda Clark; Paulette BourgeoisKids Can Press$22.99-
8Who Is Taylor Swift?Kirsten Anderson; Who HQ; Gregory CopelandPenguin Workshop$9.5010
9Love You ForeverRobert Munsch; Sheila McGrawFirefly Books$14.95-
10Always AnthonyTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$19.99-

Self-Improvement: June 1, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The New MenopauseMary Claire HaverRodale Books$37.991
2Closer TogetherSophie Grégoire TrudeauRandom House Canada$40.003
3The Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaG.P. Putnam's Sons$25.99-
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog$22.995
5The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.004
6OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.008
7101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog$20.996
8The Wealth Money Can't BuyRobin SharmaHarper Collins Canada$36.99-
9The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.009
10Good EnergyCasey Means; Calley MeansAvery$42.002

Biography: June 1, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1You Never KnowTom Selleck; Ellis HenicanDey Street Books$36.99
2Pierre PoilievreAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$35.95
3The Forbidden DaughterZipora Klein JakobHarper Paperbacks$24.99
4The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$26.99
5What a Fool BelievesMichael McDonald; Paul ReiserDey Street Books$39.50
6Once upon a TimeElizabeth BellerGallery Books$39.99
7The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.95
8Bits and PiecesWhoopi GoldbergBlackstone Audio$39.47
9The Boy Who Drew AuschwitzThomas Geve; Charlie InglefieldHarper Collins$24.99
10KnifeSalman RushdieKnopf Canada$34.95

