The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of June 1, 2024

Hardcover Fiction: June 1, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|You Like It Darker
|Stephen King
|Scribner
|$39.99
|-
|1
|2
|One Perfect Couple
|Ruth Ware
|Simon & Schuster
|$26.99
|-
|1
|3
|This Summer Will Be Different
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|3
|4
|Mind Games
|Nora Roberts
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|-
|1
|5
|Funny Story
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$39.00
|3
|6
|6
|Heavenbreaker (Deluxe Limited Edition)
|Sara Wolf
|Red Tower Books
|$43.99
|-
|1
|7
|The Paradise Problem
|Christina Lauren
|Gallery Books
|$24.99
|2
|2
|8
|Lies and Weddings
|Kevin Kwan
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|-
|1
|9
|Just for the Summer
|Abby Jimenez
|Forever
|$23.99
|9
|2
|10
|The Women
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|5
|16
Hardcover Non-Fiction: June 1, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|1
|What This Comedian Said Will Shock You
|Bill Maher
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|-
|2
|The Anxious Generation
|Jonathan Haidt
|Penguin Press
|$39.99
|1
|3
|Day Trading Attention
|Gary Vaynerchuk
|Harper Business
|$50.00
|-
|4
|Closer Together
|Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
|Random House Canada
|$40.00
|4
|5
|You Never Know
|Tom Selleck; Ellis Henican
|Dey Street Books
|$36.99
|5
|6
|The Demon of Unrest
|Erik Larson
|Crown
|$48.00
|9
|7
|Fire Weather
|John Vaillant
|Vintage Canada
|$25.00
|10
|8
|In My Time of Dying
|Sebastian Junger
|Harper Collins Canada
|$29.99
|-
|9
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|-
|10
|There Are Dads Way Worse Than You
|Glenn Boozan; Priscilla Witte
|Workman
|$20.00
|-
Paperback Fiction: June 1, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|It Ends with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|2
|2
|Collide
|Bal Khabra
|Viking
|$24.95
|3
|3
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury
|$25.00
|4
|4
|It Starts with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|8
|5
|Seeing Red
|Sandra Brown
|Grand Central Publishing
|$13.99
|6
|6
|A Court of Mist and Fury
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
|$25.00
|9
|7
|King of Sloth
|Ana Huang
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|5
|8
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|-
|9
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central Publishing
|$16.99
|-
|10
|Happy Place
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$25.99
|10
Canadian Fiction: June 1, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|This Summer Will Be Different
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|2
|Collide
|Bal Khabra
|Viking
|$24.95
|3
|3
|I Will Ruin You
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$25.99
|4
|4
|The Secret Keeper
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|5
|I Hope This Finds You Well
|Natalie Sue
|Harper Collins Canada
|$25.99
|-
|6
|Leather and Lark
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$24.99
|-
|7
|The Dixon Rule
|Elle Kennedy
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|2
|8
|Every Summer After
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|-
|9
|Mystery in the Title
|Ian Ferguson; Will Ferguson
|Harper Collins Canada
|$25.99
|-
|10
|Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone Dies
|Catherine Mack
|Minotaur Books
|$24.99
|6
Canadian Non-Fiction: June 1, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Closer Together
|Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
|Random House Canada
|$40.00
|1
|2
|The Book of Awesome
|Neil Pasricha
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$25.99
|-
|3
|My Day with the Cup
|Jim Lang
|Simon & Schuster
|$25.00
|2
|4
|Fire Weather
|John Vaillant
|Vintage Canada
|$25.00
|3
|5
|Reclaiming Our Students
|Hannah Beach
|Page Two Books
|$21.00
|-
|6
|Pierre Poilievre
|Andrew Lawton
|The Sutherland House
|$35.95
|-
|7
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|5
|8
|A Map of the New Normal
|Jeff Rubin
|Allen Lane
|$36.00
|4
|9
|Crosses in the Sky
|Mark Bourrie
|Biblioasis
|$26.95
|-
|10
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|7
Juvenile: June 1, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog Man #12: the Scarlet Shedder
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$19.99
|1
|2
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister #8: Karen's Sleepover
|Ann M. Martin; Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$16.99
|2
|3
|Oh, the Places You'll Go!
|Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.99
|3
|4
|The One and Only Family
|Katherine Applegate
|Harper Collins
|$24.99
|4
|5
|Powerless
|Lauren Roberts
|Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers
|$24.99
|5
|6
|A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
|Holly Jackson
|Ember
|$14.99
|7
|7
|Storytime with Franklin
|Brenda Clark; Paulette Bourgeois
|Kids Can Press
|$22.99
|-
|8
|Who Is Taylor Swift?
|Kirsten Anderson; Who HQ; Gregory Copeland
|Penguin Workshop
|$9.50
|10
|9
|Love You Forever
|Robert Munsch; Sheila McGraw
|Firefly Books
|$14.95
|-
|10
|Always Anthony
|Terri Libenson
|Balzer & Bray
|$19.99
|-
Self-Improvement: June 1, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The New Menopause
|Mary Claire Haver
|Rodale Books
|$37.99
|1
|2
|Closer Together
|Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
|Random House Canada
|$40.00
|3
|3
|The Book of Awesome
|Neil Pasricha
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$25.99
|-
|4
|The Mountain Is You
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$22.99
|5
|5
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|4
|6
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|8
|7
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$20.99
|6
|8
|The Wealth Money Can't Buy
|Robin Sharma
|Harper Collins Canada
|$36.99
|-
|9
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|9
|10
|Good Energy
|Casey Means; Calley Means
|Avery
|$42.00
|2
Biography: June 1, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|You Never Know
|Tom Selleck; Ellis Henican
|Dey Street Books
|$36.99
|2
|Pierre Poilievre
|Andrew Lawton
|The Sutherland House
|$35.95
|3
|The Forbidden Daughter
|Zipora Klein Jakob
|Harper Paperbacks
|$24.99
|4
|The Light We Carry
|Michelle Obama
|Crown
|$26.99
|5
|What a Fool Believes
|Michael McDonald; Paul Reiser
|Dey Street Books
|$39.50
|6
|Once upon a Time
|Elizabeth Beller
|Gallery Books
|$39.99
|7
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|8
|Bits and Pieces
|Whoopi Goldberg
|Blackstone Audio
|$39.47
|9
|The Boy Who Drew Auschwitz
|Thomas Geve; Charlie Inglefield
|Harper Collins
|$24.99
|10
|Knife
|Salman Rushdie
|Knopf Canada
|$34.95
