The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: June 10, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.0026
2IdentityNora RobertsSt. Martin's Press$40.0012
3Killing MoonJo Nesbo; Seán KinsellaRandom House Canada$36.00-1
4DrowningT. J. NewmanAvid Reader Press$32.00-1
5Simply LiesDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$38.0087
6The 23rd MidnightJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroLittle Brown & Company$38.0075
7The Wedding PlannerDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9955
8Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.951014
9Queen CharlotteJulia Quinn; Shonda RhimesAvon Books$37.0044
10Standing in the ShadowsPeter RobinsonMcClelland & Stewart$34.9594

Hardcover Non-Fiction: June 10, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.99-
2SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.001
3OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
4The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.954
5UnbrokenAngela SterrittGreystone Books$34.95-
6The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.955
7Fire WeatherJohn VaillantKnopf Canada$38.003
812 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.006
9The Song of SignificanceSeth GodinPortfolio$34.00-
108 Rules of LoveJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.99-

Paperback Fiction: June 10, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1HomecomingKate MortonSimon & Schuster$26.992
2Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.951
3Heaven Official's Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu (Novel) Vol. 6Mo Xiang Mo Xiang Tong Xiu; ZeldaCW; tai3_3Seven Seas Entertainment$24.99-
4It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.993
5It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.994
6YellowfaceR. F. KuangWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.995
7The President's DaughterJames Patterson; Bill ClintonGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
8The Lie Maker IntlLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.996
9The ChallengeDanielle SteelDell$12.99-
10Jack Reacher: One ShotLee ChildDell$13.509

Canadian Fiction: June 10, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2The Lie Maker IntlLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.992
3Everything She FearedRick MofinaMIRA$24.993
4Standing in the ShadowsPeter RobinsonMcClelland & Stewart$34.955
5Closer by SeaPerry ChafeSimon & Schuster$24.996
6The Dutch OrphanEllen KeithHarperCollins Canada$22.998
7Every Summer AfterCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.994
8The Paris DeceptionBryn TurnbullMIRA$23.99-
9A Death at the PartyAmy StuartSimon & Schuster$24.99-
10This Is How You Lose the Time WarAmal El-Mohtar; Max GladstoneSAGA Press$22.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: June 10, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2UnbrokenAngela SterrittGreystone Books$34.95-
3The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.953
4Fire WeatherJohn VaillantKnopf Canada$38.002
5The SurvivorJosef Lewkowicz; Michael CalvinHarperCollins Canada$23.994
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.005
7Ultra-Processed PeopleChris van TullekenKnopf Canada$36.007
8DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly$39.95-
9LightfootNicholas JenningsPenguin Canada$22.009
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.0010

Juvenile: June 10, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.991
2Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.992
3From the World of Percy Jackson: the Sun and the StarRick Riordan; Mark OshiroDisney-Hyperion$26.993
4Surprisingly SarahTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$19.994
5The One and Only RubyKatherine ApplegateHarperCollins$24.995
6A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.996
7If He Had Been with MeLaura NowlinSourcebooks Fire$16.507
8Girls Like GirlsHayley KiyokoWednesday Books$26.00-
9The Adventures of Captain Underpants (Now with a Dog Man Comic!) (Color Edition)Dav PilkeyScholastic$16.998
10Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book BiographyWendy Loggia; Elisa ChavarriGolden Books$7.9910

Self-Improvement: June 10, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003
4101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.995
5Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.996
6The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.994
7How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.999
8The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.997
9The Song of SignificanceSeth GodinPortfolio$34.00-
10Ultra-Processed PeopleChris van TullekenKnopf Canada$36.008

Biography: June 10, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.00
2The SurvivorJosef Lewkowicz; Michael CalvinHarperCollins Canada$23.99
3The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.00
4LightfootNicholas JenningsPenguin Canada$22.00
5I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.99
6Crying in H MartMichelle ZaunerVintage$23.00
7The Fire Still BurnsSam George; Jill Yonit Goldberg; Liam Belson; Dylan MacPhee; Tanis WilsonPurich Publishing$19.95
8Everything All at OnceStephanie CatudalHarperOne$35.99
9Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyPenguin Canada$22.00
10Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$25.99

