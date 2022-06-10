Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: June 11, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99129
2Sparring PartnersJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.95-1
3Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.0025
4Meant to BeEmily GriffinDoubleday Canada$35.95-1
5Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95-1
6NightworkNora RobertsSt. Martin's Press$39.9932
7The Diamond EyeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$24.99611
8Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.9594
9Take Your Breath AwayLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.9953
10Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.9986

Hardcover Non-Fiction: June 11, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.993
2Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.002
3Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.994
4The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.991
5The Palace PapersTina BrownDoubleday Canada$42.955
61972Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.996
7The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.50-
8Happy-Go-LuckyDavid SedarisLittle Brown$37.00-
9The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$24.99-
10Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.957

Paperback Fiction: June 11, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
2Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.992
3VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.997
4November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.993
5Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.006
6ComplicationsDanielle SteelDell$11.995
7Deadly CrossJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
8Better off DeadLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.994
9The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$23.999
10Love and Other WordsChristina LaurenGallery Books$22.99-

Canadian Fiction: June 11, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.953
2Take Your Breath AwayLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.991
3Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.992
4The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$23.997
5Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.998
6Bloomsbury GirlsNatalie JennerSt. Martin's Press$23.994
7The Embroidered BookKate HeartfieldHarper Voyager$24.996
8All the Seas of the WorldGuy Gavriel KayViking$36.005
9A Rip Through TimeKelley ArmstrongMinotaur Books$23.99-
10Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.999

Canadian Non-Fiction: June 11, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.992
2The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.991
31972Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.993
412 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.958
522 MurdersPaul PalangoRandom House Canada$26.957
6Half-Bads in White RegaliaCody CaetanoHamish Hamilton$24.95-
721 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.956
8Son of ElsewhereElamin AbdelmahmoudMcClelland & Stewart$32.954
9The Power of TeamworkBrian GoldmanCollins$32.99-
10Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.009

Juvenile: June 11, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic Club On PurposeDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.999
3A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.994
4Remarkably RubyTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$16.993
5Heartstopper: Volume 4Alice OsemanGraphix$19.992
6Heartstopper: Volume ThreeAlice OsemanGraphix$19.99-
7The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.99-
8Rise of the School for Good and EvilSoman ChainaniHarperCollins$23.99-
9Bloom of the Flower Dragon: a Branches BookTracey West; Graham HowellsScholastic$7.997
10The Dinky Donkey: a Board BookTracey West; Graham HowellsCartwheel Books$11.998

Self-Improvement: June 11, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$18.692
2Living UntetheredMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$27.951
3The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.434
4The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
5The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.005
6Get UntamedGlennon DoyleClarkson Potter$25.99-
7EndureCameron Hanes; Joe RoganSt. Martin's Press$42.99-
8Burn after Writing (Pink)Sharon JonesTarcherPerigee$19.008
9Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.99-
10The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.95-

Mystery: June 11, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.99
2Deadly CrossJames PattersonLittle Brown$12.99
3Better off DeadLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.99
4Take Your Breath AwayLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.99
5Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.99
6The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$23.99
7The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$24.99
8NeverKen FollettViking$27.00
9AutopsyPatricia CornwellWilliam Morrow$12.99
10The Red BookJames Patterson; David EllisLittle Brown$22.99

