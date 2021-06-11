The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of June 12, 2021

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: June 12 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|Malibu Rising
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|-
|1
|2
|Freed
|E.l. James
|Sourcebooks
|$24.99
|-
|1
|3
|One Last Stop
|Casey McQuiston
|Saint Martin's Griffin
|$22.99
|-
|1
|4
|Golden Girl
|Elin Hilderbrand
|Little Brown
|$24.99
|-
|1
|5
|The Last Thing He Told Me
|Laura Dave
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|1
|5
|6
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$21.99
|4
|13
|7
|People We Meet on Vacation
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$22.00
|6
|4
|8
|Legacy
|Nora Roberts
|St. Martin's Press
|$38.99
|2
|2
|9
|Sooley
|John Grisham
|Doubleday
|$38.95
|5
|6
|10
|The Rose Code
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$24.99
|3
|14
Hardcover Non-Fiction: June 12, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|1
|2
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|5
|3
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|3
|4
|World Travel
|Anthony Bourdain
|Ecco
|$43.50
|6
|5
|What Happened to You?
|Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$36.99
|4
|6
|The Anthropocene Reviewed (Signed Edition)
|John Green
|Dutton
|$37.00
|2
|7
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel Van Der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|-
|8
|From The Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|9
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|-
|10
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|7
Paperback Fiction: June 12, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Daddy's Girls
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|1
|2
|Cajun Justice
|James Patterson; Tucker Axum III
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|4
|3
|The Sentinel
|Lee Child; Andrew Child
|Dell
|$12.99
|2
|4
|Chaos
|Iris Johansen
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|10
|5
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|3
|6
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|6
|7
|Outsider
|Linda Castillo
|Minotaur Books
|$12.99
|-
|8
|The Warsaw Orphan
|Kelly Rimmer
|Graydon House Books
|$22.99
|-
|9
|The Midwife Murders
|James Patterson; Richard DiLallo
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|5
|10
|The Nanny
|Gilly Macmillan
|William Morrow
|$12.99
|7
Canadian Fiction: June 12, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Find You First
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|1
|2
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|6
|3
|Letters Across the Sea
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|2
|4
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|4
|5
|The Sister's Tale
|Beth Powning
|Knopf Canada
|$23.95
|3
|6
|You Will Remember Me
|Hannah Mary McKinnon
|Mira
|$21.99
|9
|7
|Not Dark Yet
|Peter Robinson
|McClelland & Stewart
|$29.95
|5
|8
|Jonny Appleseed
|Joshua Whitehead
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$19.95
|-
|9
|Sufferance
|Thomas King
|HarperCollins Canada
|$32.00
|8
|10
|Six Weeks to Live
|Catherine McKenzie
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: June 12, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|1
|2
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|3
|3
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|2
|4
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|6
|5
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|-
|6
|Call Me Indian
|Fred Sasakamoose; Bryan Trottier
|Viking
|$32.00
|7
|7
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|5
|8
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|8
|9
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|House of Anansi Press
|$22.95
|-
|10
|Finding the Mother Tree
|Suzanne Simard
|Allen Lane
|$34.95
|4
Juvenile: June 12, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|2
|Oh, the Places You'll Go!
|Dr. Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.99
|6
|3
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|5
|4
|Shadow and Bone
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|3
|5
|The Very Hungry Caterpillar
|Eric Carle
|Penguin Young Readers Group
|$14.99
|9
|6
|Siege and Storm
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|2
|7
|Truly Tyler
|Terri Libenson
|Balzer & Bray
|$15.99
|-
|8
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|-
|9
|Six of Crows
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$16.50
|8
|10
|Ruin and Rising
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|4
Self-Improvement: June 12, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|1
|2
|The Intelligent Investor
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|-
|3
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|3
|4
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|5
|5
|Welcome Home
|Najwa Zebian
|Penguin Canada
|$24.00
|-
|6
|A Radical Awakening
|Shefali Tsabary
|HarperOne
|$34.99
|6
|7
|Think Again
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$37.00
|7
|8
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|4
|9
|Mind over Mood, Second Edition
|Dennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. Beck
|The Guilford Press
|$33.72
|-
|10
|Little Book of Mindfulness
|Patricia Collard
|Gaia
|$10.99
|-
Cooking: June 12, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Mandy's Gourmet Salads
|Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson and Mandy Wolfe
|Appetite by Random House
|$35.00
|2
|Farm, Fire and Feast
|Michael Smith
|Penguin Canada
|$40.00
|3
|Cook This Book
|Molly Baz
|Clarkson Potter
|$42.50
|4
|Sheet Pan Everything
|Ricardo Larrivee
|Appetite by Random House
|$30.00
|5
|Oh She Glows for Dinner
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$40.00
|6
|Vegetable Simple: a Cookbook
|Eric Ripert; Nigel Parry
|Appetite by Random House
|$40.00
|7
|Yum and Yummer
|Greta Podleski
|One Spoon Media
|$34.95
|8
|World of Warcraft: New Flavors of Azeroth
|Chelsea Monroe-Cassel
|Insight Editions
|$47.00
|9
|Eat Better, Feel Better
|Giada De Laurentiis
|Rodale Books
|$42.50
|10
|Half Baked Harvest Cookbook
|Tieghan Gerard
|Clarkson Potter
|$39.99
