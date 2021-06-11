 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Bestsellers

The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of June 12, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Text Size

Hardcover Fiction: June 12 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Malibu RisingTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.95-1
2FreedE.l. JamesSourcebooks$24.99-1
3One Last StopCasey McQuistonSaint Martin's Griffin$22.99-1
4Golden GirlElin HilderbrandLittle Brown$24.99-1
5The Last Thing He Told MeLaura DaveSimon & Schuster$24.9915
6The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.99413
7People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.0064
8LegacyNora RobertsSt. Martin's Press$38.9922
9SooleyJohn GrishamDoubleday$38.9556
10The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99314

Hardcover Non-Fiction: June 12, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.951
2The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.005
3YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.003
4World TravelAnthony BourdainEcco$43.506
5What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.994
6The Anthropocene Reviewed (Signed Edition)John GreenDutton$37.002
7The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.00-
8From The AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99-
921 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-
10Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.957

Paperback Fiction: June 12, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Daddy's GirlsDanielle SteelDell$11.991
2Cajun JusticeJames Patterson; Tucker Axum IIIGrand Central Publishing$12.994
3The SentinelLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.992
4ChaosIris JohansenGrand Central Publishing$12.9910
5Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.003
6The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.006
7OutsiderLinda CastilloMinotaur Books$12.99-
8The Warsaw OrphanKelly RimmerGraydon House Books$22.99-
9The Midwife MurdersJames Patterson; Richard DiLalloGrand Central Publishing$12.995
10The NannyGilly MacmillanWilliam Morrow$12.997

Canadian Fiction: June 12, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.991
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.996
3Letters Across the SeaGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.992
4The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.954
5The Sister's TaleBeth PowningKnopf Canada$23.953
6You Will Remember MeHannah Mary McKinnonMira$21.999
7Not Dark YetPeter RobinsonMcClelland & Stewart$29.955
8Jonny AppleseedJoshua WhiteheadArsenal Pulp Press$19.95-
9SufferanceThomas KingHarperCollins Canada$32.008
10Six Weeks to LiveCatherine McKenzieSimon & Schuster$22.00-

Canadian Non-Fiction: June 12, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.951
2The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.003
3YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.002
4From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.996
521 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-
6Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.007
7Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.955
8CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.998
9Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaHouse of Anansi Press$22.95-
10Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.954

Juvenile: June 12, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.996
3They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.995
4Shadow and BoneLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.993
5The Very Hungry CaterpillarEric CarlePenguin Young Readers Group$14.999
6Siege and StormLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.992
7Truly TylerTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$15.99-
8We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.99-
9Six of CrowsLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$16.508
10Ruin and RisingLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.994

Self-Improvement: June 12, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.991
2The Intelligent InvestorBenjamin GrahamHarper$31.00-
3How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.993
4Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.995
5Welcome HomeNajwa ZebianPenguin Canada$24.00-
6A Radical AwakeningShefali TsabaryHarperOne$34.996
7Think AgainAdam GrantViking$37.007
8Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.994
9Mind over Mood, Second EditionDennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. BeckThe Guilford Press$33.72-
10Little Book of MindfulnessPatricia CollardGaia$10.99-

Cooking: June 12, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Mandy's Gourmet SaladsRebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson and Mandy WolfeAppetite by Random House$35.00
2Farm, Fire and FeastMichael SmithPenguin Canada$40.00
3Cook This BookMolly BazClarkson Potter$42.50
4Sheet Pan EverythingRicardo LarriveeAppetite by Random House$30.00
5Oh She Glows for DinnerAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$40.00
6Vegetable Simple: a CookbookEric Ripert; Nigel ParryAppetite by Random House$40.00
7Yum and YummerGreta PodleskiOne Spoon Media$34.95
8World of Warcraft: New Flavors of AzerothChelsea Monroe-CasselInsight Editions$47.00
9Eat Better, Feel BetterGiada De LaurentiisRodale Books$42.50
10Half Baked Harvest CookbookTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99

Previous Bestsellers Lists

