Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of June 15, 2024

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: June 15, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1This Summer Will Be DifferentCarley FortuneViking$24.9525
2EruptionMichael Crichton; James PattersonLittle, Brown and Company$41.00-1
3Camino GhostsJohn GrishamDoubleday$41.0012
4You Like It DarkerStephen KingScribner$39.9933
5Southern ManGreg IlesWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$27.9952
6One Perfect CoupleRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.9943
7The Ashes and the Star-Cursed KingCarissa BroadbentBramble$39.99-1
8The Wren in the Holly Library (Deluxe Limited Edition)K. A. LindeRed Tower Books$43.99-1
9Funny StoryEmily HenryBerkley$39.0068
10The Paradise ProblemChristina LaurenGallery Books$24.9974

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: June 15, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week
1The Anxious GenerationJonathan HaidtPenguin Press$39.991
2The War We Won ApartNahlah AyedViking$36.002
3The PrinceStephen MaherSimon & Schuster$39.993
4The New MenopauseMary Claire HaverRodale Books$37.996
5The Demon of UnrestErik LarsonCrown$48.007
6What This Comedian Said Will Shock YouBill MaherSimon & Schuster$39.994
7Pierre PoilievreAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$35.95-
8There Are Dads Way Worse Than YouGlenn Boozan; Priscilla WitteWorkman$20.0010
9Entrances and ExitsMichael Richards; Jerry SeinfeldPermuted Press$47.00-
10You Never KnowTom Selleck; Ellis HenicanDey Street Books$36.998

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: June 15, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Leather and LarkBrynne WeaverZando$24.992
2The Secret History of Audrey JamesHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.99-
3A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury$25.001
4CollideBal KhabraViking$24.953
5The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central Publishing$16.995
6Resurrection WalkMichael ConnellyGrand Central Publishing$25.99-
7Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.95-
8Seeing RedSandra BrownGrand Central Publishing$13.994
9Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.95-
10Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$25.997

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: June 15, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1This Summer Will Be DifferentCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2Leather and LarkBrynne WeaverZando$24.992
3The Secret History of Audrey JamesHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.99-
4CollideBal KhabraViking$24.953
5Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.957
6Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.95-
7Butcher and BlackbirdBrynne WeaverZando$23.9910
8I Will Ruin YouLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$25.994
9I Hope This Finds You WellNatalie SueHarper Collins Canada$25.996
10Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone DiesCatherine MackMinotaur Books$24.999

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: June 15, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The War We Won ApartNahlah AyedViking$36.001
2The PrinceStephen MaherSimon & Schuster$39.992
3My Day with the CupJim LangSimon & Schuster$25.005
4Pierre PoilievreAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$35.957
5WînipêkNiigaan SinclairMcClelland & Stewart$36.003
6OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.00-
7Closer TogetherSophie Grégoire TrudeauRandom House Canada$40.006
8A Gentleman and a ThiefDean JobbHarper Collins Canada$25.99-
9EmbersRichard WagameseDouglas and McIntyre (2013)$18.95-
10The Newfoundland TurnipThe Newfoundland TurnipFlanker Press$24.95-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: June 15, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man #12: the Scarlet ShedderDav PilkeyScholastic$19.991
2Oh, the Places You'll Go!SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.992
3Taylor SwiftSanchez Vegara; Maria Isabel; Borghild FallbergFrances Lincoln Children's Books$19.99-
4Baby-Sitters Little Sister #8: Karen's SleepoverAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$16.993
5A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.994
6I Love Dad with the Very Hungry CaterpillarEric CarlePenguin Young Readers Group$13.999
7Why a Daughter Needs a DadGregory E. Lang; Susanna Leonard Hill; Sydney HansonSourcebooks$16.50-
8PowerlessLauren RobertsSimon & Schuster Books For Young Readers$24.996
9The One and Only FamilyKatherine ApplegateHarper Collins Canada$17.995
10The Wild RobotPeter BrownLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$11.99-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: June 15, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The New MenopauseMary Claire HaverRodale Books$37.991
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin Books$35.003
3The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.992
4101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.996
5The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$23.99-
6The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.007
7It Was You All AlongRussHarper$31.00-
8OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.008
9The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz; Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$17.50-
10The Wealth Money Can't BuyRobin SharmaHarper Collins Canada$36.999

(Return to top)


Historical Fiction: June 15, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Secret History of Audrey JamesHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.99
2Miss Morgan's Book BrigadeJanet Skeslien CharlesSimon & Schuster$24.99
3Long IslandColm ToibinMcClelland & Stewart$36.00
4Demon Copperhead IntlBarbara KingsolverHarper$26.99
5ShelterwoodLisa WingateBallantine Books$39.99
6The Secret KeeperGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.99
7JamesPercival EverettDoubleday$37.99
8Only the BraveDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$39.00
9The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.99
10HorseGeraldine BrooksPenguin Books$25.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe

Trending

By the numbers: How a Bank of Canada rate cut affects mortgages and other debt payments

Winnipeg landfill search for remains of First Nations women disposed by serial killer could last two years

U.S. oil refiners raise concerns about quality of crude shipped on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Oilers’ Kane sits, Panthers’ Barkov suits up in Game 3 of Stanley Cup final

Found at sea: Wreck of Shackleton’s last ship discovered off the coast of Labrador

Forget engagement rings. Now people are proposing with watches

Singh says report shows some MPs are ‘traitors to the country,’ accuses Trudeau of accepting foreign interference

As Paris gets ready for Olympics, River Seine’s water quality takes centre stage