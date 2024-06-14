The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of June 15, 2024

1 The New Menopause Mary Claire Haver Rodale Books $37.99 1

2 The 48 Laws of Power Robert Greene; Joost Elffers Penguin Books $35.00 3

3 The Mountain Is You Brianna Wiest Thought Catalog Books $22.99 2

4 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think Brianna Wiest Thought Catalog Books $20.99 6

5 The Pivot Year Brianna Wiest Thought Catalog Books $23.99 -

6 The Creative Act Rick Rubin Penguin Press $42.00 7

7 It Was You All Along Russ Harper $31.00 -

8 Outlive Peter Attia; Bill Gifford Harmony $42.00 8

9 The Four Agreements Don Miguel Ruiz; Janet Mills Amber-Allen Publishing $17.50 -