The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of June 15, 2024

Hardcover Fiction: June 15, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|This Summer Will Be Different
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|2
|5
|2
|Eruption
|Michael Crichton; James Patterson
|Little, Brown and Company
|$41.00
|-
|1
|3
|Camino Ghosts
|John Grisham
|Doubleday
|$41.00
|1
|2
|4
|You Like It Darker
|Stephen King
|Scribner
|$39.99
|3
|3
|5
|Southern Man
|Greg Iles
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$27.99
|5
|2
|6
|One Perfect Couple
|Ruth Ware
|Simon & Schuster
|$26.99
|4
|3
|7
|The Ashes and the Star-Cursed King
|Carissa Broadbent
|Bramble
|$39.99
|-
|1
|8
|The Wren in the Holly Library (Deluxe Limited Edition)
|K. A. Linde
|Red Tower Books
|$43.99
|-
|1
|9
|Funny Story
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$39.00
|6
|8
|10
|The Paradise Problem
|Christina Lauren
|Gallery Books
|$24.99
|7
|4
Hardcover Non-Fiction: June 15, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|1
|The Anxious Generation
|Jonathan Haidt
|Penguin Press
|$39.99
|1
|2
|The War We Won Apart
|Nahlah Ayed
|Viking
|$36.00
|2
|3
|The Prince
|Stephen Maher
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|3
|4
|The New Menopause
|Mary Claire Haver
|Rodale Books
|$37.99
|6
|5
|The Demon of Unrest
|Erik Larson
|Crown
|$48.00
|7
|6
|What This Comedian Said Will Shock You
|Bill Maher
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|4
|7
|Pierre Poilievre
|Andrew Lawton
|The Sutherland House
|$35.95
|-
|8
|There Are Dads Way Worse Than You
|Glenn Boozan; Priscilla Witte
|Workman
|$20.00
|10
|9
|Entrances and Exits
|Michael Richards; Jerry Seinfeld
|Permuted Press
|$47.00
|-
|10
|You Never Know
|Tom Selleck; Ellis Henican
|Dey Street Books
|$36.99
|8
Paperback Fiction: June 15, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Leather and Lark
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$24.99
|2
|2
|The Secret History of Audrey James
|Heather Marshall
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|3
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury
|$25.00
|1
|4
|Collide
|Bal Khabra
|Viking
|$24.95
|3
|5
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central Publishing
|$16.99
|5
|6
|Resurrection Walk
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central Publishing
|$25.99
|-
|7
|Every Summer After
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|-
|8
|Seeing Red
|Sandra Brown
|Grand Central Publishing
|$13.99
|4
|9
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|-
|10
|Happy Place
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$25.99
|7
Canadian Fiction: June 15, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|This Summer Will Be Different
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|2
|Leather and Lark
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$24.99
|2
|3
|The Secret History of Audrey James
|Heather Marshall
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|4
|Collide
|Bal Khabra
|Viking
|$24.95
|3
|5
|Every Summer After
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|7
|6
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|-
|7
|Butcher and Blackbird
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$23.99
|10
|8
|I Will Ruin You
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$25.99
|4
|9
|I Hope This Finds You Well
|Natalie Sue
|Harper Collins Canada
|$25.99
|6
|10
|Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone Dies
|Catherine Mack
|Minotaur Books
|$24.99
|9
Canadian Non-Fiction: June 15, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The War We Won Apart
|Nahlah Ayed
|Viking
|$36.00
|1
|2
|The Prince
|Stephen Maher
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|2
|3
|My Day with the Cup
|Jim Lang
|Simon & Schuster
|$25.00
|5
|4
|Pierre Poilievre
|Andrew Lawton
|The Sutherland House
|$35.95
|7
|5
|Wînipêk
|Niigaan Sinclair
|McClelland & Stewart
|$36.00
|3
|6
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|-
|7
|Closer Together
|Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
|Random House Canada
|$40.00
|6
|8
|A Gentleman and a Thief
|Dean Jobb
|Harper Collins Canada
|$25.99
|-
|9
|Embers
|Richard Wagamese
|Douglas and McIntyre (2013)
|$18.95
|-
|10
|The Newfoundland Turnip
|The Newfoundland Turnip
|Flanker Press
|$24.95
|-
Juvenile: June 15, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog Man #12: the Scarlet Shedder
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$19.99
|1
|2
|Oh, the Places You'll Go!
|Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.99
|2
|3
|Taylor Swift
|Sanchez Vegara; Maria Isabel; Borghild Fallberg
|Frances Lincoln Children's Books
|$19.99
|-
|4
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister #8: Karen's Sleepover
|Ann M. Martin; Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$16.99
|3
|5
|A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
|Holly Jackson
|Ember
|$14.99
|4
|6
|I Love Dad with the Very Hungry Caterpillar
|Eric Carle
|Penguin Young Readers Group
|$13.99
|9
|7
|Why a Daughter Needs a Dad
|Gregory E. Lang; Susanna Leonard Hill; Sydney Hanson
|Sourcebooks
|$16.50
|-
|8
|Powerless
|Lauren Roberts
|Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers
|$24.99
|6
|9
|The One and Only Family
|Katherine Applegate
|Harper Collins Canada
|$17.99
|5
|10
|The Wild Robot
|Peter Brown
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$11.99
|-
Self-Improvement: June 15, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The New Menopause
|Mary Claire Haver
|Rodale Books
|$37.99
|1
|2
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin Books
|$35.00
|3
|3
|The Mountain Is You
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog Books
|$22.99
|2
|4
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog Books
|$20.99
|6
|5
|The Pivot Year
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog Books
|$23.99
|-
|6
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|7
|7
|It Was You All Along
|Russ
|Harper
|$31.00
|-
|8
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|8
|9
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz; Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$17.50
|-
|10
|The Wealth Money Can't Buy
|Robin Sharma
|Harper Collins Canada
|$36.99
|9
Historical Fiction: June 15, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|The Secret History of Audrey James
|Heather Marshall
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|2
|Miss Morgan's Book Brigade
|Janet Skeslien Charles
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|Long Island
|Colm Toibin
|McClelland & Stewart
|$36.00
|4
|Demon Copperhead Intl
|Barbara Kingsolver
|Harper
|$26.99
|5
|Shelterwood
|Lisa Wingate
|Ballantine Books
|$39.99
|6
|The Secret Keeper
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|7
|James
|Percival Everett
|Doubleday
|$37.99
|8
|Only the Brave
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte Press
|$39.00
|9
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.99
|10
|Horse
|Geraldine Brooks
|Penguin Books
|$25.99
