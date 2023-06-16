Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: June 17, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Cross DownJames Patterson; Brendan DuBoisLittle Brown & Company$38.00-1
2Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.0017
3The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.95-5
4IdentityNora RobertsSt. Martin's Press$40.0023
5Clive Cussler Fire StrikeMike MadenG.P. Putnam's Sons$39.95-1
6The Wind Knows My NameIsabel Allende; Frances RiddleBallantine Books$37.99-1
7Killing MoonJo Nesbo; Seán KinsellaRandom House Canada$36.0032
8Simply LiesDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$38.0058
9Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95815
10The 23rd MidnightJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroLittle Brown & Company$38.0066

Hardcover Non-Fiction: June 17, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.99-
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.003
3Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.991
4The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.954
5SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.002
6My Friend Anne FrankHannah Pick-Goslar; Dina KraftLittle Brown & Company$37.00-
7Fire WeatherJohn VaillantKnopf Canada$38.007
8The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.956
9The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.50-
1012 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.008

Paperback Fiction: June 17, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.95-
2HomecomingKate MortonSimon & Schuster$26.991
3Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.952
4Unfortunately YoursTessa BaileyAvon Books$23.99-
5Fairy TaleStephen KingScribner$27.00-
6The Paris DaughterKristin HarmelGallery Books$24.99-
7It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.995
8It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.994
9YellowfaceR. F. KuangWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.996
10IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99-

Canadian Fiction: June 17, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.95-
2Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.951
3The Lie Maker IntlLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.992
4Someday I'll Find YouC. C. HumphreysDoubleday Canada$25.00-
5Everything She FearedRick MofinaMIRA$24.993
6Every Summer AfterCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.997
7Closer by SeaPerry ChafeSimon & Schuster$24.995
8The Dutch OrphanEllen KeithHarperCollins Canada$22.996
9The PushAshley AudrainPenguin Canada$12.99-
10The Paris DeceptionBryn TurnbullMIRA$23.998

Canadian Non-Fiction: June 17, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.99-
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
3OutsiderBrett PopplewellHarperCollins Canada$25.99-
4Fire WeatherJohn VaillantKnopf Canada$38.004
5The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.953
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.006
7The Essential Guide to Intermittent Fasting for WomenMegan Ramos; Jason FungGreystone Books$36.95-
8UnbrokenAngela SterrittGreystone Books$34.952
9DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly$39.958
10GibbyJohn Gibbons; Greg Oliver; Josh DonaldsonECW Press$36.95-

Juvenile: June 17, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.991
2Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.992
3From the World of Percy Jackson: the Sun and the StarRick Riordan; Mark OshiroDisney-Hyperion$26.993
4Bluey Outdoor Fun Box SetPenguin Young Readers LicensesPenguin Young Readers Licenses$26.99-
5A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.996
6First Grade Jumbo Workbook: Scholastic Early Learners (Jumbo Workbook)ScholasticCartwheel Books$16.99-
7Surprisingly SarahTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$19.994
8The One and Only RubyKatherine ApplegateHarperCollins$24.995
9If He Had Been with MeLaura NowlinSourcebooks Fire$16.507
10Second Grade Jumbo Workbook: Scholastic Early Learners (Jumbo Workbook)ScholasticCartwheel Books$16.99-

Self-Improvement: June 17, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003
4101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.994
5Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.995
6The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.996
7The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.998
8The Essential Guide to Intermittent Fasting for WomenMegan Ramos; Jason FungGreystone Books$36.95-
9How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.997
10The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$23.99-

Romance/Erotica: June 17, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.00
2Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.95
3Unfortunately YoursTessa BaileyAvon Books$23.99
4It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
5It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
6IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99
7Same Time Next SummerAnnabel MonaghanG.P. Putnam's Sons$23.00
8Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
9Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$26.99
10The True Love ExperimentChristina LaurenGallery Books$24.99

