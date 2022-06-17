Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: June 18, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99130
2Sparring PartnersJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.9522
3Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.0036
4Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9552
5Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.9585
6Meant to BeEmily GriffinDoubleday Canada$35.9542
7The Diamond EyeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$24.99712
8CounterfeitKirstin ChenWilliam Morrow$24.99-1
9The Omega FactorSteve BerryGrand Central Publishing$24.99-1
10Take Your Breath AwayLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.9994

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: June 18, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1What WE LostTawfiq S. RangwalaOptimum Publishing International$26.95-
2Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.002
3The Palace PapersTina BrownDoubleday Canada$42.955
4Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.993
5The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.994
6We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.991
7The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.507
81972Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.996
9Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.9510
10James Patterson by James PattersonJames PattersonLittle Brown$37.00-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: June 18, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.992
2The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
3VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.993
4November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.994
5Deadly CrossJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$12.997
6NeverKen FollettPenguin Books$27.00-
7Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.005
8ComplicationsDanielle SteelDell$11.996
9The ReturnNicholas SparksGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
10Better off DeadLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.998

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: June 18, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2Take Your Breath AwayLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.992
3Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.995
4Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.993
5The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$23.994
6The Embroidered BookKate HeartfieldHarper Voyager$24.997
7Bloomsbury GirlsNatalie JennerSt. Martin's Press$23.996
8A Rip Through TimeKelley ArmstrongMinotaur Books$23.999
9The MaidNita ProseViking$24.95-
10Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.9910

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: June 18, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1What WE LostTawfiq S. RangwalaOptimum Publishing International$26.95-
2The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.992
3We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.991
41972Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.993
521 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.957
622 MurdersPaul PalangoRandom House Canada$26.955
712 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.954
8Son of ElsewhereElamin AbdelmahmoudMcClelland & Stewart$32.958
9Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.0010
10A Garden for the Rusty-Patched BumblebeeLorraine Johnson; Sheila Colla; Ann SandersonDouglas and McIntyre$29.95-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: June 18, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic Club On PurposeDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.992
3The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.997
4Heartstopper: Volume OneAlice OsemanGraphix$19.99-
5A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.993
6Heartstopper: Volume ThreeAlice OsemanGraphix$19.996
7It's Not Summer Without YouJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.99-
8Remarkably RubyTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$16.994
9We'll Always Have SummerJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.99-
10Bloom of the Flower Dragon: a Branches BookTracey West; Graham HowellsScholastic$7.999

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: June 18, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$18.691
2Living UntetheredMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$27.952
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.005
4The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.994
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.433
6The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.9510
7Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.999
8How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.99-
9The Untethered SoulMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$18.95-
10Next LevelStacy T. Sims; Selene YeagerRodale Books$25.99-

(Return to top)


Biography: June 18, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Palace PapersTina BrownDoubleday Canada$42.95
2Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.99
3The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.99
4We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.99
5James Patterson by James PattersonJames PattersonLittle Brown$37.00
6Finding MeViola DavisHarperOne$35.99
7I Know Why the Caged Bird SingsMaya Angelou; Oprah WinfreyBallantine Books$9.99
8Red NoticeBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$25.00
9Scars and StripesTim Kennedy; Nick PalmiscianoAtria Books$39.99
10Son of ElsewhereElamin AbdelmahmoudMcClelland & Stewart$32.95

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles