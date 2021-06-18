 Skip to main content


The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of June 19, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: June 19 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1The President's DaughterJames Patterson; Bill ClintonLittle Brown$38.00-1
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.99-1
3Malibu RisingTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.9512
4The Last Thing He Told MeLaura DaveSimon & Schuster$24.9956
5Golden GirlElin HilderbrandLittle Brown$24.9942
6FreedE.l. JamesSourcebooks$24.9922
7SooleyJohn GrishamDoubleday$38.9597
8The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.50-1
9The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.99614
10One Last StopCasey McQuistonSaint Martin's Griffin$22.9932

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: June 19, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.002
2The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.951
3YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.003
4Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.9510
5Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.00-
6The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.007
7What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.995
8World TravelAnthony BourdainEcco$43.504
921 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.959
10Hormone IntelligenceAviva RommHarperOne$35.99-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: June 19, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Daddy's GirlsDanielle SteelDell$11.991
2The SentinelLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.993
3Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.005
4Cajun JusticeJames Patterson; Tucker Axum IIIGrand Central Publishing$12.992
5The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.006
6The Warsaw OrphanKelly RimmerGraydon House Books$22.998
7The Summer HouseJames Patterson; Brendan DuBoisGrand Central Publishing$22.99-
8The NannyGilly MacmillanWilliam Morrow$12.9910
9ChaosIris JohansenGrand Central Publishing$12.994
10The Midwife MurdersJames Patterson; Richard DiLalloGrand Central Publishing$12.999

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: June 19, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
2Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.991
3The Sister's TaleBeth PowningKnopf Canada$23.955
4The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.954
5Letters Across the SeaGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.993
6The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.95-
7Jonny AppleseedJoshua WhiteheadArsenal Pulp Press$19.958
8Not Dark YetPeter RobinsonMcClelland & Stewart$29.957
9You Will Remember MeHannah Mary McKinnonMira$21.996
10The SubtweetVivek ShrayaECW Press$21.95-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: June 19, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.002
2The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.951
3YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.003
4Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.006
521 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.955
6From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.994
7Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.957
8ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.95-
9Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.9510
10CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.998

(Return to top)


Juvenile: June 19, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.992
3The BenchMeghan, The Duchess of Sussex; Christian RobinsonTundra Books$23.99-
4Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky StoriesJeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.99-
5They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.993
6Shadow and BoneLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.994
7Six of CrowsLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$16.509
8We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.998
9Siege and StormLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.996
10Truly TylerTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$15.997

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: June 19, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Hormone IntelligenceAviva RommHarperOne$35.99-
2The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.991
3How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.993
4The 48 Laws of PowerRobert GreenePenguin$34.00-
5Think AgainAdam GrantViking$37.007
6Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.994
7Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.998
8A Radical AwakeningShefali TsabaryHarperOne$34.996
9Mind over Mood, Second EditionDennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. BeckThe Guilford Press$33.729
10Little Book of MindfulnessPatricia CollardGaia$10.9910

(Return to top)


Mystery: June 19, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The President's DaughterJames Patterson; Bill ClintonLittle Brown$38.00
2The SentinelLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.99
3Cajun JusticeJames Patterson; Tucker Axum IIIGrand Central Publishing$12.99
4DaylightDavid BaldacciGrand Central$37.00
5Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.99
6If It BleedsStephen KingScribner$25.00
7The Summer HouseJames Patterson; Brendan DuBoisGrand Central Publishing$22.99
8The NannyGilly MacmillanWilliam Morrow$12.99
9The Midwife MurdersJames Patterson; Richard DiLalloGrand Central Publishing$12.99
10OutsiderLinda CastilloMinotaur Books$12.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

