1 Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11) Dav Pilkey Graphix $19.99 1

2 Oh, the Places You'll Go! Dr. Seuss Random House Books for Young Readers $24.99 2

3 A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Holly Jackson Ember $14.99 5

4 From the World of Percy Jackson: the Sun and the Star Rick Riordan; Mark Oshiro Disney-Hyperion $26.99 3

5 Surprisingly Sarah Terri Libenson Balzer & Bray $19.99 7

6 If He Had Been with Me Laura Nowlin Sourcebooks Fire $16.50 9

7 The One and Only Ruby Katherine Applegate HarperCollins $24.99 8

8 Catch a Crayfish, Count the Stars Steven Rinella; Max Temescu Random House $35.99 -

9 My Dad Is Awesome by Bluey and Bingo Penguin Young Readers Licenses Penguin Young Readers Licenses $13.99 -