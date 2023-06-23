Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: June 24, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99-4
2Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.0028
3Cross DownJames Patterson; Brendan DuBoisLittle Brown & Company$38.0012
4The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.9536
5IdentityNora RobertsSt. Martin's Press$40.0044
6Simply LiesDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$38.0089
7Killing MoonJo Nesbo; Seán KinsellaRandom House Canada$36.0073
8Tom Clancy Flash PointDon BentleyG.P. Putnam's Sons$39.95-2
9Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95916
10The Making of Another Major Motion Picture MasterpieceTom HanksKnopf Canada$45.00-2

Hardcover Non-Fiction: June 24, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
2PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.991
3The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.954
4Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.993
5SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.005
6We've Got ThisRitu BhasinRandom House Canada$32.95-
7The In-BetweenHadley VlahosBallantine Books$37.00-
8The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.958
9My Friend Anne FrankHannah Pick-Goslar; Dina KraftLittle Brown & Company$37.006
10Fire WeatherJohn VaillantKnopf Canada$38.007

Paperback Fiction: June 24, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Love, TheoreticallyAli HazelwoodBerkley$23.00-
2The Five-Star WeekendElin HilderbrandLittle Brown & Company$24.99-
3The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.951
4Fairy TaleStephen KingScribner$27.005
5HomecomingKate MortonSimon & Schuster$26.992
6Desert StarMichael ConnellyGrand Central Publishing$23.99-
7Private MoscowJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$23.99-
8Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.953
9The President's DaughterJames Patterson; Bill ClintonGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
10YellowfaceR. F. KuangWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.999

Canadian Fiction: June 24, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.951
2Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.952
3The Lie Maker IntlLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.993
4Someday I'll Find YouC. C. HumphreysDoubleday Canada$25.004
5The PushAshley AudrainPenguin Canada$12.999
6Every Summer AfterCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.996
7Everything She FearedRick MofinaMIRA$24.995
8Much Ado about NadaUzma JalaluddinHarper Avenue$24.99-
9Closer by SeaPerry ChafeSimon & Schuster$24.997
10The Dutch OrphanEllen KeithHarperCollins Canada$22.998

Canadian Non-Fiction: June 24, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
2PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.991
3Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.99-
4We've Got ThisRitu BhasinRandom House Canada$32.95-
5The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.955
6Fire WeatherJohn VaillantKnopf Canada$38.004
7What I Wish I SaidJaime Watt; Andre Pratte; Michael Cooke; Breen WilkinsonOptimum Publishing$26.95-
8Wayi Wah! Indigenous PedagogiesJo ChronaPortage & Main Press$32.00-
9OutsiderBrett PopplewellHarperCollins Canada$25.993
10GibbyJohn Gibbons; Greg Oliver; Josh DonaldsonECW Press$36.9510

Juvenile: June 24, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.991
2Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.992
3A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.995
4From the World of Percy Jackson: the Sun and the StarRick Riordan; Mark OshiroDisney-Hyperion$26.993
5Surprisingly SarahTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$19.997
6If He Had Been with MeLaura NowlinSourcebooks Fire$16.509
7The One and Only RubyKatherine ApplegateHarperCollins$24.998
8Catch a Crayfish, Count the StarsSteven Rinella; Max TemescuRandom House$35.99-
9My Dad Is Awesome by Bluey and BingoPenguin Young Readers LicensesPenguin Young Readers Licenses$13.99-
10The Adventures of Captain Underpants (Now with a Dog Man Comic!) (Color Edition)Dav PilkeyScholastic$16.99-

Self-Improvement: June 24, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003
4101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.994
5Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.995
6The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.996
7The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.997
8Smart SexEmily MorsePark Row Books$39.50-
9Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.99-
10How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.999

Historical Fiction: June 24, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Paris DaughterKristin HarmelGallery Books$24.99
2Demon Copperhead IntlBarbara KingsolverHarper$26.99
3Someday I'll Find YouC. C. HumphreysDoubleday Canada$25.00
4The War PianistMandy RobothamAvon Books$24.99
5Lady Tan's Circle of WomenLisa SeeScribner$26.99
6Trust (Pulitzer Prize Winner)Hernan DiazRiverhead Books$23.00
7The Secret Book of Flora LeaPatti Callahan HenrySimon & Schuster$24.99
8Shrines of GaietyKate AtkinsonAnchor Canada$22.00
9CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$23.99
10The Paris DeceptionBryn TurnbullMIRA$23.99

