Bestsellers

The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of June 26, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: June 26, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1The President's DaughterJames Patterson; Bill ClintonLittle Brown$38.0012
2SooleyJohn GrishamDoubleday$38.9578
3The Last Thing He Told MeLaura DaveSimon & Schuster$24.9947
4Malibu RisingTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.9533
5Golden GirlElin HilderbrandLittle Brown$24.9953
6The MaidensAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$24.99-1
7The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.99915
8The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99-1
9Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.9922
10FreedE.l. JamesSourcebooks$24.9963

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: June 26, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.001
2The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.952
3YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.003
4World TravelAnthony BourdainEcco$43.508
5Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.005
6Live Your LifeAmanda Kloots; Anna KlootsHarper$34.99-
7Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.954
8The Happiest Man on EarthEddie JakuHarper$23.99-
9What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.997
10CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.99-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: June 26, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.003
2Cajun JusticeJames Patterson; Tucker Axum IIIGrand Central Publishing$12.994
3The SentinelLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.992
4Daddy's GirlsDanielle SteelDell$11.991
5If It BleedsStephen KingScribner$25.00-
6The Law of InnocenceMichael ConnellyGrand Central Publishing$22.99-
7The Summer HouseJames Patterson; Brendan DuBoisGrand Central Publishing$22.997
8The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.005
9ChaosIris JohansenGrand Central Publishing$12.999
10The NannyGilly MacmillanWilliam Morrow$12.998

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: June 26, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.991
2Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.992
3Letters Across the SeaGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.995
4The Sister's TaleBeth PowningKnopf Canada$23.953
5The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.954
6The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.956
7Jonny AppleseedJoshua WhiteheadArsenal Pulp Press$19.957
8Six Weeks to LiveCatherine McKenzieSimon & Schuster$22.00-
9Not Dark YetPeter RobinsonMcClelland & Stewart$29.958
10SufferanceThomas KingHarperCollins Canada$32.00-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: June 26, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.001
2The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.952
3YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.003
4Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.004
5CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.9910
6From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.996
7Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.957
821 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.955
9ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.958
10Wilful BlindnessSam Cooper; Charles Burton; Teng BiaoOptimum Publishing International$28.95-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: June 26, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.992
3Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky StoriesJeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.994
4Shadow and BoneLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.996
5Captain Underpants and the Tyrannical Retaliation of the Turbo Toilet 2000: Color Edition (Captain Underpants #11)Dav PilkeyScholastic$15.99-
6They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.995
7Truly TylerTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$15.9910
8Six of CrowsLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$16.507
9We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.998
10Unicorn FamousDana SimpsonAndrews McMeel Publishing$15.99-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: June 26, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.992
2Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.996
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert GreenePenguin$34.004
4Think AgainAdam GrantViking$37.005
5Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.997
6How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.993
7A Radical AwakeningShefali TsabaryHarperOne$34.998
8The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.95-
9Fierce Self-CompassionKristin NeffHarper Wave$35.99-
10The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed.Benjamin GrahamHarper$31.00-

(Return to top)


Biography: June 26, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.00
2Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.00
3The Happiest Man on EarthEddie JakuHarper$23.99
4CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.99
5Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.00
6From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99
7A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.00
8UntamedGlennon DoyleDial$37.00
9GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.00
10The Code BreakerWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$40.00

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

